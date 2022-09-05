Equitas Small Finance Bank launches ‘Circle of Life’ initiative for 7th anniv

Equitas Small Finance Bank enters into the 7th year of banking, by launching ‘Circle of Life’ video tribute, which celebrates 7 colourful dreams of small business entrepreneurs from across India where Equitas SFB has played a vital role in providing micro-loans to these businesses.

The video follows the montage of incredible stories of entrepreneurs where Equitas Small Finance Bank has transformed their lives, by providing financial aid and guidance throughout their lives. Equitas Small Finance Bank will continue to support the customers at every step and is proud to be a small part of their growth stories.

Commenting on the on release of the video, Vignesh Murali, Head- Marketing and Corporate Communications, Equitas SFB said,” Equitas is close to my heart for many reasons. One of the main reasons why it holds a special place is the positive impact it creates in the society. The feeling when you realise you are somewhere a part of making millions smile, it is beyond words can explain. Circle of Life series showcases such stories from across India where we have played a small part in taking them close to their dreams. While we celebrate our anniversary by stepping into the 7th year of banking, here is a small snippet from the 7 stories from the series”.

