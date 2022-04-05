Equitas Small Finance Bank’s Twitter post sets stage for CSK fans to meet Super Kings

The recent Twitter thread between Chennai Super King’s official fan club – Whistle Podu Army, Equitas Bank and Chennai Super Kings went buzzing with the announcement of CSK’s meet and greet for its super fans on April 4th.

The tweet thread began as the official fans club tweeted asking if all the fans could meet their favourite Super Kings to which Equitas Bank tweeted with “When we can launch a CSK Debit Card for the Super Fans, why not this?”

When Chennai Super Kings joined the Twitter thread, asking what is happening here, the fans just could not stop the excitement.

Equitas is partnering with Chennai Super Kings for the 4th time for IPL with the bank’s logo at the back of their helmet and cap, carrying the message of #BankBehindEveryChampion. When the official fans club tweeted their wish, the bank pitched in to make it happen by fulfilling the wish of the super fans!

Equitas has recently launched their limited-edition CSK Debit Card for the super fans.

