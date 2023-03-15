Equitas Small Finance Bank joins hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore for T20 League
The brand has come on board as RCB’s ‘Proud Banking Partner’ for the 2023 season
Equitas Small Finance Bank has partnered with T20 team Royal Challengers Bangalore aka RCB as their ‘Proud Banking Partner’ for the 2023 season of T20 League. This is to further add Bank’s brand ethos of being “The Progressive Bank behind Progressive Champions” and aligns with RCB’s all-time motto of being the progressive players in the game.
The RCB team will don the Equitas Small Finance Bank logo on the lead trousers as part of the team’s jersey. This partnership campaign will be aimed to communicate that Equitas has been playing a progressive role in transforming the lives of individuals through their lending and social responsibilities of ‘Beyond Banking’.
Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “Equitas Small Finance Bank is excited to partner with a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore, which has a huge fan-following across the world. RCB takes pride in their synergy with fans, and this is also aligned to the core values of Equitas of taking pride of performance and synergies. While the team is renowned to have the favourite faces of the cricket industry, the team is also known to have recorded the highest totals and viewership out of all teams across 15 seasons. Through this association, we are happy to show our support to this progressive team and fellow citizens who have faith in RCB as champions. The brand partnership promotes our campaign ‘Progressive Bank behind Progressive Champion’ through cricket - the mode of entertainment that nourishes our relationship with the customers with engagement. We are a new-age bank that goes beyond banking to understand the evolving needs of the customer through an ideal platform to build a sustainable society and a responsible tomorrow.”
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are pleased to partner with Equitas, a leading financial player, with a history of investing in cricket. We look forward to executing a mutually beneficial partnership that lasts for a long -term.”
Rashmika Mandanna to represent Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger
The actor is India's first brand advocate for the company
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Games24x7 onboards Arshdeep Singh as My11Circle’s brand ambassador
The association has been announced ahead of IPL 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 2:21 PM | 2 min read
Games24x7 has onboarded Arshdeep Singh as a brand ambassador for My11Circle.
Commenting on the association, Saroj Panigrahi, Senior Vice-President, My11Circle, said, “We are delighted to welcome Arshdeep Singh to the My11Circle family. Arshdeep has impressed everyone with an amazing record and has created a distinct position for himself in the lineup of fast bowlers. His performance on the field resonates with My11Circle's performance online, having made a mark in the fantasy sports segment within a short span of time and witnessing more than 120% growth in the past year. Our success is driven by our ability to connect with a diverse set of enthusiastic Indian cricket fans who keenly follow the sport and the players. My11Circle offers fans a perfect platform for engagement and entertainment that values and rewards their skill, knowledge, and passion for the sport.”
Comment on his association with My11Circle, Arshdeep Singh said, “Cricket and India are synonymous and inseparable! Indian cricket fans come with deep rooted understanding of the game, the upcoming players and the dynamics that drive a team to success. My11Circle gives these fans an opportunity to explore this engagement with the sport even further. It provides a fun and competitive environment to share their passion and knowledge and is an exciting way to stay engaged with various tournaments, players, and developments in the sporting world. I’m thrilled to be partnering with My11Circle, which has become one of the most loved fantasy sports platforms in India since its launch.”
Spotify mutes female voices to send out a message on gender equality
The campaign has been conceptualized by Wondrlab
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:23 PM | 3 min read
This International Women’s Day, Spotify wanted to send out a message — a statement that would make people realise how women artists are integral to every music composition that comes out. The task was simple - leverage the Spotify platform to deliver the message. Additionally, unlike brands using social media as a default starting point, for Spotify, the starting point was their own product.
Wondrlab crafted the idea of leveraging the product by putting the strength of Spotify’s playlists at the centre of it, and conceptualised ‘The Unheard Playlist’. The idea was to create an enhanced playlist on the platform with popular duet songs from across the country, with no female artist voice! Who would partner with them to undertake such a daring idea? Enter Sony Music India, one of India’s leading music labels. Spotify, in partnership with Sony Music India, brought alive a unique playlist on the platform, which at first seemed like a regular playlist. However, as you give it a listen, you ‘hear’ the message loud and clear! When listeners tuned in, they were shocked at what they heard. An enhanced playlist where the female vocals were muted from popular duet songs across Hindi and other regional languages. Just as the listeners were wondering at what they heard, the message was revealed by top Indian women musicians like Asees Kaur, Shweta Mohan, Sanah Moidutty in the form of a video. The artists spoke to the listeners explaining that not only does a song sound strange without a woman’s voice, but the music industry itself is incomplete without female voices. They urged viewers to help them get women’s voices heard. This is a smart way to make the listener realise how critical it is to have female voices in all our favourite songs. It makes it amply clear that actions speak louder than words.
While the intent was to give the message out via the product at its core, it caught the attention of a number of artists and influencers who then took to social media to share their love for ‘The Unheard Playlist’. As a result, conversations from across the spectrum started pouring in and the message was loud and clear - sometimes you need to unhear to actually hear someone.
Commenting on the campaign Sameet Soni, Content-Lead, WondrLab India, said, “Modern day advertising is about using platforms in the best manner to engage with consumers. We’ve seen such trends typically in categories such as gaming, but by muting the female vocals in popular duet songs, in Hindi and other regional languages, we used music innovatively, on a music streaming platform itself.’’
“What we’ve pulled-off thanks to Spotify and Sony Music India is amazing. And the act has taken a life of its own, with the top music artists in the country actually spreading our message. We actually muted the voices on the Spotify platform to get our message heard.” Said Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WondrLab India Pvt. Ltd
Divya Dutta and Mahesh Thakur star in Fixderma's new commercial
The TVC highlights the multi-purpose benefits of the brand’s latest launch- Foobetik Cream
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
In today's fast-paced lifestyle, most of us are on our feet all day long, making them prone to skin problems. Reiterating the importance to look after one’s skin especially feet, Fixderma, one of the leading cosmeceutical brands providing skincare solutions has onboarded renowned television celebrities Mahesh Thakur and Divya Dutta for its latest TVC campaign #MeetYourRealskin.
The digital film, starring actors Divya and Mahesh as wife and husband, highlights the concept of how foot care is important for well-being and how the right foot cream can help to heal and deal with all the problems of feet like infection, corns, calluses, itchy and cracked feet. The TVC also highlights the multi-purpose benefits of brand’s latest launch- Foobetik Cream.
Expressing her excitement, Actress Divya Dutta said, I'm thrilled to be affiliated with a brand that focuses on finding Doctor trusted solutions to meet the needs of feet skin, which we sometimes neglect because to our hectic lifestyles! I'm elated to work with Fixderma and contribute to raising awareness of concerns that needs to be taken care of on regular basis.”
Sharing comments, Actor Mahesh Thakur said, "I am so happy to be working with Fixderma and taking part in their initiative to spread awareness about foot care and foot problems. Ignoring these problems can have a detrimental effect on one’s general health”
Commenting on the new campaign: Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder, Fixderma Skincare said” People often neglect their feet, resulting in multiple feet issues. The idea behind this campaign is to break the stereotype of associating feet care with just women and cracked heels and create awareness about foot care issues in men as well.“
She further added “with our association with Divya and Mahesh, we are certain that we will be able to bring in further change in perceptions towards foot-care & spread a positive and impactful message among our target audience.”
In past, the brand had also roped in actors like Vaani Kapoor and Boman Irani to promote Shadow Sunscreen and Nigrifix range.
Powered by science and recommended by the best dermatologists of India, Foobetik cream is an ultra-hydrating, non-greasy formulation which not only hydrates the feet intensely but also gives holistic benefits to the feet. It is a must for people who are suffering from diabetes, infection, dryness to name a few issues.
Vision 11 signs up as Chennai Super Kings’ associate sponsor
This will be a year-long association
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:48 PM | 2 min read
Sports fantasy gaming platform Vision 11 has announced its association with cricket franchise Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season.
This marks the start of a year-long association between the two most premium brands of India. Chennai Super Kings will be led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Under this partnership with Chennai Super Kings, Vision 11 will get a pride of place on the back of the team cap and helmet. Fans of the popular franchise will get to be a part of wide-ranging and engaging schemes to be launched by Vision 11 shortly ahead of the start of the 2023 season.
Parth Rawal, Founder Vision 11, welcomed the association and looked forward to a long fruitful partnership. “We are thrilled to be associated with India’s premium sports franchise, Chennai Super Kings. We at Vision 11 have always believed in excellence and have stressed on being associated with the best. Under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the franchise has reached new heights. We hope our association furthers the franchise’s fortunes.”
Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited was confident that the association with Vision 11 will be able to provide a unique experience for their legions of fans.
“As a franchise, we are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Vision 11 for the upcoming season. The Chennai Super Kings family welcomes Vision 11 as a valued partner. We are hopeful that through this association scores of our loyal fans get to participate in several exciting new initiatives.”
Medtech Life makes an important point about heart health and BP in new campaign
It features a range of outdoor and digital ads, as well as social media posts
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:43 PM | 2 min read
Aamir Khan turns 58: A look into Mr Perfectionist's brand journey
A stickler for quality in everything he does, Khan has always been a darling of brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 9:27 AM | 4 min read
From Yaadon Ki Baarat to blockbuster movies like Lagaan, 3 idiots, and PK, Aamir Khan has always held sway in Bollywood. Monickered Mr Perfectionist for being a real stickler for quality, Khan celebrates his 58th birthday today.
Just like his brand of cinema, which is unparalleled in the industry, his personal brand is also unique, to say the least. Khan embodies values of perfection, consistency and genius -- qualities that brands would give an arm and a leg for to associate with. Not surprisingly, reports say that he charges five to seven crores for each endorsement deal. His net worth was last reported to be $225 million in 2021 and his brand value was estimated to be $24.9 million in 2020.
Endorsement journey
Khan associated with soft drink brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi from the 2000s and many such ads from the era are still etched into the minds of the viewers. The most iconic is the Pepsi ad from the 90s where he starred alongside Aishwarya Rai and Mahima Chaudhury. Who could forget the variety of amusing characters he played in the Coke ads with the tagline "Thanda matlab Coca-Cola"?
Samsung Electronics and VIVO India
Khan also appeared in a Samsung mobile some years back. Later on, he remained the face of the brand for several years. Also, almost four years back, Khan endorsed VIVO India.
Godrej Group
About nine years ago, Khan also endorsed the Godrej Group. In the series of advertisements, he was featured to describe the Godrej products most interestingly. In 2013, Godrej roped in Aamir as the face of the brand when Godrej launched an integrated campaign of “ideas that make life brighter.”
Tata Sky
Khan has also endorsed Tata Sky as their brand ambassador in 2008, Vikram Kaushik, who was the CEO & Managing Director, of Tata Sky 2008 said, “Aamir makes a perfect fit with the Tata Sky brand values of trust, high-quality entertainment and innovation.” The statement defines how Aamir’s most creative and entertaining style of promoting brands stood out him in the clutter of other brand promoters.
Apart from promoting electronics and soft drinks brands, Khan also endorsed PharmEasy, Datsun, Phone Pe, Starplus, Walkaroo, Toyota Innova, Monaco Biscuits, Titan Watches, AU small finance bank and many other brands. However, he ran into controversy with the recent AU Small finance bank ad.
Through his career spanning over 30 years, Khan has made himself one of the most recognised actors in Indian Cinema. Besides achieving wealth and fame, Khan is the recipient of numerous awards, including nine Filmfare awards, four national film awards, and an AACTA award. Also, Khan was awarded Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and received an honorary title from the Government of China in 2017. Besides being honored with awards and titles, Khan has been described as “the biggest movie star” in the world. He is also listed in “The 500 most influential Muslims of the World.” Khan’s work as a social reformist made him listed on the ‘Time 100’ list of most influential people in the world in 2013.
Unlike other celebrities, Khan’s attitude towards life and work is quite different. Besides being nominated for many awards, Khan’s rejected to receive the awards. In many of the interviews, he mentioned that he doesn’t trust the award ceremonies except the National Film awards. Nonetheless, magazines and media kept following him. In September 2012, Khan was featured on the cover of Times’s Asia edition with the title “Khan’s Quest” "He is breaking the Bollywood mold by tackling India's social evils. Can an actor change a nation?”
Talking more in context to Humanitarian causes, Khan actively participated in the movements like ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ and ‘Janlokpal Bill Movement.’ Moreover, In November 2011, Khan was awarded as the National Brand ambassador of UNICEF to promote child nutrition. Despite all the political turmoil in India-China, Khan was chosen as India’s Brand Ambassador to china. In 2016, Khan was associated with the Maharashtra government to make the state drought-free in the next five years. Besides being a philanthropist, social reformer, actor, and Scriptwriter, Khan remains an unbiased feminist.
