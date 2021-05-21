Drishyam 2 to be telecast on Asianet to mark Mohanlal's birthday
The movie will air at 7 pm on May 21
Asianet is all set to telecast the investigation thriller movie Drishyam 2’s world television premiere on Friday , 21st May 2021.
Dridhyam 2 written and directed by Jithu Joseph and stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba and Esther with Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopi and Anjali in supporting roles.
Blockbuster Drishyam narrated the story of a wily villager who managed to save his family after getting involved in a crime, unintentionally. The family’s worries have not ended yet, as the sequel Drishyam 2 reveals.
The World Television premiere of Drishyam 2 is also Asianet’s Birthday gift for Mohanlal.
Drishyam 2 on Asianet at 7 PM on Friday, 21st May 2021.
