Drishyam 2 to be telecast on Asianet to mark Mohanlal's birthday

The movie will air at 7 pm on May 21

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 21, 2021 11:35 AM
drishyam

Asianet is all set to telecast the investigation thriller movie Drishyam 2’s world television premiere on Friday , 21st May 2021.

Dridhyam 2 written and directed by Jithu Joseph and stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba and Esther with Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopi and  Anjali in supporting roles.

Blockbuster Drishyam narrated the story of a wily villager who managed to save his family after getting involved in a crime, unintentionally. The family’s worries have not ended yet, as the sequel Drishyam 2 reveals.

The World Television premiere of Drishyam 2 is also Asianet’s Birthday gift for Mohanlal.

Drishyam 2 on  Asianet at 7 PM on Friday,  21st May 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Asianet Mohanlal Drishyam 2 advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
Dr. Kalyan Chakravarthy

Zee Telugu introduces 7-day Facebook Live series with Dr. Kalyan Chakravarthy
59 minutes ago

Zee Bispoke

ZEE Biskope announces world television premiere of romantic film 'Kayamat'
2 days ago

rashtadhoot

Rashtradoot becomes India’s first newspaper to bring home a 'Stevie'
6 days ago