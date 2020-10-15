DPAA Summit 2020: Global brands using OOH to target consumers locally

The second day of the DPAA Video Everywhere Summit saw interesting discussions on the power of DOOH and brands taking on the solutions of pDOOH

Day Two of the DPAA Video Everywhere Summit saw Hyundai and Canvas speaking about how the Auto industry can utilize the media opportunities available today and the importance of OOH.

Vistar and Jaguar Land Rover shared insights on the topic: Speed, Agility and the power of DOOH while DDB’s Justin Thomas Copeland shared intriguing learnings on the Creativity Sparks segment. Brand leaders from LVMH and Ally shared viewpoints on an array of topics that are relevant to the pandemic market and consumer behaviour

The first-panel session was chaired by Barry Frey, President & CEO, DPAA. Paul Woolmington, CEO of Canvas, who handles the account for auto brand Hyundai shared why DOOH is a potent factor to a brands marketing strategy saying, “The market was moving towards DOOH before Covid-19. DOOH has taken the forefront with capabilities such as personalisation and contextual advertising. The investments made in the technology will continue the momentum in the long run. It is a critical element in the advertising ecosystem as it is the right platform to target audience.”

Hyundai’s CMO Angela Zepeda sharing a brand’s perspective remarked that it is important for us to know the footfall increase at the dealership stores through DOOH through metrics. Zepeda said the brand was eager to use Cinema and OOH media as it has a key place for the auto sectors media plan. “Kindness and appreciation was the key touchpoint to our success during the pandemic,” she also commented.

The discussion on ‘Speed, Agility, and the Power of DOOH’ was chaired by Michael Provenzano, CEO, Vistar Media in conversation with Chris Jeyes, Sr. Media Specialist, Jaguar Land Rover. They spoke about their approach to provide DOOH Experiential touchpoints to consumers whilst improving ROI in a pandemic environment.

Talking about the best way to showcase creativity, Jeyes said, “OOH is all about leveraging the space with a unique execution. The best way to show creativity in the OOH medium is by leveraging a set of opportunities offered by the medium which makes the brand stand out.”

In session three with DDB CEO, Justin Thomas, he shared, “We have to be brave. This is a time to listen and understand, but also to shake things up and bring new ideas to the table.”

He also explained, “Brands are looking for different marketing strategies for different channels by understanding their nuances individually. Global brands are using OOH to target consumers locally to come closer to consumers by offering them unique experiences and becoming locally relevant.”

In Acuity’s session along with Broadsign, Dara Meyer, Director of Acuity, shared that targeted media with high impact spots work together to optimize DOOH.

The final day of the DPAA Summit, which will take place tomorrow, will have interesting OOH topics like How Uber’s new ad network ‘Uber OOH’ is bringing the Power of Ads and Art everywhere, and how DOOH is a critical factor for the public and advertisers - by Ocean Outdoor and Clear Channel International.

There will also be a session on how to connect with consumers omnichannel and DOOH as the World Reopens and a potent discussion on ‘A World Without Cookies: What does this Mean for DOOH?’ - by Xaxis, BritePool, Place Exchange and Kochava.