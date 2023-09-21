DNINE Sports collaborates with TZS Digital to launch Deepak Chahar’s signature sportsline
TZS Digital will work closely with DNINE to establish its digital presence
Ace Cricketing All-Rounder and Chennai Super King’s Player, Deepak Chahar’s signature sportsline, DNINE announced its digital marketing partnership with Delhi Delhi-based digital marketing company,TZS Digital. TZS Digital will work closely with DNINE to establish its digital presence, acquire new consumers, build a credible brand image, and market various products of DNINE.
Lokendra Chahar, Managing Director, DNINE Sports said, “More than himself, Deepak trusts his equipment, that's what he relies on. And so, with that in mind, he launched his new brand DNINE because he did not want the new generation to settle for anything less than the best. Today he is in the fortunate position to positively impact many sports professionals’ lives and the sporting equipment industry as a whole.”
On the occasion Mr. Deepak Chahar, an Indian international cricketer said,“ I am very excited, nervous, happy, anxious all at the same time as the brand goes on the floors. Team TZS Digital has been like an extended arm working round the clock with us and bouncing off some really great ideas for the brand. We are all working round the clock to make this a huge success. Let’s GO ALL IN!”
“We are excited to partner with DNINE. This project brings a lot of adrenaline in the team and we have all sorts of fiery ideas to break on the digital channels. India desperately needs world-class products at competitive prices to unleash its true athletic potential. We think that this partnership will create a positive impact on the sports industry. We are all ready with our digital ammunition to conquer the platforms,” said Tauquir Zaidi, Managing Director at TZS Digital.
Pavan Jain, Executive Director, TZS Digital said: “We understood the purpose of the brand and Deepak’s vision since their initial talks. A young team full of cricket lovers, TZS Digital was the right team to work with for DNINE. Our team will not only create ground-breaking content but also help in mirroring Deepak’s vision with the right tone of voice on all digital Platforms.”
Asian Paints teams up with Jawan for brand integration of Hydroloc and Royale Glitz
The company has featured its two brands in the post-production stage of the movie
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 2:30 PM | 2 min read
Shahrukh Khan’s – Jawan has become the first Bollywood flick to feature a brand - Asian Paints through Whisper Media’s brand integration solutions via ICA. Red Chillies Entertainment partnered with Whisper Media for Jawan for digital brand integration to incorporate Asian Paints’s brands - Hydroloc and Royale Glitz in the post-production stage of the movie.
“Jawan is undoubtedly the most anticipated movie this year and we are certain the movie will have a reach like never before. In order to capitalise onto this mega festive launch, we planned a few brand placements across the movie in order to positively influence the brand saliency. We have ensured that we play up the frequency of exposures to break the clutter through the movie. Whisper Media ensured that we were able to do this efficiently and effectively. This also buffers the brand from fragmentation in consumption as we retain our presence across mediums,” says Mr Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd.
“We open In-content advertising opportunities for brands and have pioneered this in the TV GEC space. Content, irrespective of the genre, is central to our offering and we are extremely excited in partnering with Red Chillies Entertainment on the mega premiere of Jawan. This also marks our entry into the Film industry. Asian paints and Madison World have been our key partners in the ICA journey and we are delighted to have them on our first movie project too!” says Guneet Anand, Global Revenue Head, Whisper Media.
“Jawan is possibly the largest cinematic platform of the year and we are pleased to have found a way for Asian Paints to be part of it. Whisper Media’s technology and approach to ICA has made this partnership possible in a way that extracts the maximum benefit for our client and we look forward to several more such opportunities to showcase our clients,” concludes Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Infinity.
The Will Of Steel Awards 2023: Winners of 1st Jethmalani Prize in Journalism announced
The awards were presented by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Law and Justice of India, Mahesh Jethmalani, Rajya Sabha MP, and Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Rajya Sabha
By e4m Staff | Sep 16, 2023 9:48 AM | 2 min read
Sometimes people reveal their true position by mistake: S Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi
The Union External Affairs Minister was speaking to India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 3:57 PM | 2 min read
Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the upcoming episode of ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for praising China for the Belt and Road (BRI) initiatives in Brussels while G20 summit was being held in India. In a candid conversation with India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Jaishankar said ‘sometimes people reveal their true position by mistake’.
Jaishankar, who will appear on the show this Saturday, a week after the successful G20 Summit, said that the timing of the comment was unfortunate. Replying to Rahul's urge for an 'alternate vision' to China's coercive production model, Jaishankar says, “Look at the timing. India is organizing the greatest event in history, where we should all come together and appreciate it, yet at that time, he is going out and condemning the country.”
"Sometimes people reveal their true positions by mistake. Like when he praised the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) when it passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). However, he refrained from stating that it infringes India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.
Speaking about the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he stated that PoK is an integral part of India and will remain so. He added that, “We have inherited the problem of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” and it is difficult to say what will happen in the future. The former foreign secretary turned politician, also shared some inside details of the G20 summit and how India successfully gained consensus on the G20 Delhi declaration. Additionally, he explained how it would help the world at large and open doors of new opportunities.
Renowned for his articulate and strategic communication skills in the world of international relations, EAM Jaishankar also touched upon several topics of international importance.
In Rajat Sharma's headline-making program ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, he spoke about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India’s ties with China, the rising Khalistan movement in Canada and India's United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent membership.
The Union Minister also shared his journey from a diplomat to a cabinet minister. This episode of the ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ will be aired on India TV on Saturday at 10 PM and repeated on Sunday at 10 AM and 10 PM.
Pixis secures funding of $85 Million in Series C1 Funding
The funding will be used to deepen Pixis’ AI capabilities, accelerate global expansion, invest in R&D
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 9:10 PM | 2 min read
Pixis has raised $85 million in its series C1 funding round. The round was led by Touring Capital and brings the company’s capital raised to $209 million. The new and existing investors who participated in the funding round include Grupo Carso, General Atlantic, Celesta Capital and Chiratae Ventures. The funding will be used to deepen Pixis’ AI capabilities, accelerate global expansion, invest in R&D to refine and launch a generative AI-powered creative studio, and build strategic product and business partnerships.
Pixis develops accessible AI technology for growth marketing and has a rich product suite that includes targeting, in-flight performance optimization and generative AI capabilities. Since launch, Pixis has demonstrated a tremendous growth trajectory, with its platform leveraged by more than 200 global brands including names like DHL, Carsome, JOE & THE JUICE, Kavak, HDFC Bank, to name a few.
Nagraj Kashyap, co-founder and General Partner at Touring Capital said, “We passionately believe in the power of generative AI to transform enterprise software use cases. We see Pixis as a pioneer in this category and have been thoroughly impressed by the platform’s powerful technical capabilities translating into rapid customer adoption. We are excited to partner with Pixis, having had a years-long relationship with the team.”
Creative Studio
Pixis recently launched its creative studio, with breakthrough AI capabilities that enable brands to instantly generate photorealistic creative assets – both 3D images and videos – through simple text prompts. The creative studio is deeply integrated into Pixis’ marketing campaign optimization capabilities, embedding contextual campaign data into the creative asset generation process.
Expansion and Roadmap
“This is shaping up to be an exciting year for Pixis as we welcome Touring Capital as investors; the Touring team have been important thought partners over the years and we are delighted to announce our new partnership. With this capital raised, we will continue to concentrate on strategic channel partnerships with renewed vigour, and invest heavily in our R&D efforts,” said Shubham A. Mishra, co-founder and CEO, Pixis.
This year also saw a significant expansion of Pixis’ AI infrastructure with the company having achieved its goal of building 200 AI models. Along with having successfully beta-tested their generative AI-powered creative studio, they have also released products for cross-platform growth marketing that are proving to be game-changers in the market. Additionally, the company has also begun live deployments of its AI-powered solutions for B2B companies.
Anil Agarwal Foundation launches campaign to address hunger & malnourishment amongst kids
The campaign has been designed and executed by McCann Erickson
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 5:57 PM | 2 min read
Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the philanthropic arm of Vedanta Limited, has launched a campaign to address the pressing issues of hunger and malnutrition. Beginning with a personal note from Chairman Anil Agarwal that has been released in print media, the multi-media campaign will include video and digital assets as well.
Commencing in the month of September, also observed as the National Nutrition Month or ‘Poshan Maah’, the campaign with the tagline ‘Agar Bachpan Se Puchha Khaana Khaya Toh Desh Ka Kal Banaya’ highlights the importance of basic nutrition and propagates the need for holistic development of children in our country, to nurture their untapped potential and to ensure that they are not devoid of opportunities of growth. The campaign represents the Foundation’s dedication to build a better future for children and youth in India by ensuring balanced nutrition required for growth and development.
Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Director, Vedanta Limited and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said, “Malnourishment is an issue that is extremely close to our hearts, stemming from my father’s personal journey and experience of hunger in his childhood. Today, as a group, our vision is that no child should go to bed hungry. The launch of this campaign marks the beginning of a movement that will harness the power of communities as we together combat malnourishment. Our Nand Ghars also focus on the dream that every child has the potential to be a leader and take India to new heights. Through our Nand Ghars, we want to give every child the opportunity she/he deserves. This campaign is another step in this direction.”
The campaign, designed and executed by McCANN Erickson (India), in its first phase, strives to spread awareness among citizens to end hunger and malnutrition and provide equal opportunities to our future generation for a better tomorrow. With this launch, Anil Agarwal Foundation has also revealed its new logo, inspired by a growing sapling symbolizing AAF’s philosophy that there is potential in everyone that should be recognized and nurtured to flower to its maturity.
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific said, “When campaigns are born out of true-life experiences, they are authentic and strike a genuine chord with people. This is one such campaign which genuinely reflects a felt truth and a true connect. It also tries to shake one out of inertia and move society towards positive action.”
DangleAds Technologies expands to Europe
Opens office in Amsterdam
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 10:46 AM | 2 min read
DangleAds Technologies, a performance marketing company, has announced the opening of its newest office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as part of its strategic global expansion plan.
“This expansion represents a significant milestone, reinforcing the company's commitment to growing and delivering cutting-edge programmatic advertising solutions on a global scale,” the company said in a press release.
“The digital advertising industry, particularly performance marketing, has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, with Europe emerging as one of the rapidly growing markets. Owing to this growth, the demand for result-driven marketing solutions has also parallelly surged, and DangleAds is all set to meet this demand head-on. This also aligns perfectly with the company’s newly launched programmatic platform, Audience Connect,” stated the release.
The establishment of the Europe office in Amsterdam echoes DangleAds' philosophy of providing impeccable services to its international clients.
Pulkit Narayan, Founder and CEO, DangleAds Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant milestone, saying, "We are thrilled to step into the vibrant city of Amsterdam, a place celebrated for its entrepreneurial spirit. This move aligns with our mission to comprehend diverse markets, bridge cultures, and craft a worldwide presence as we actively begin to contribute to the city's digital ecosystem while taking our clients' businesses to new heights.
As a part of our global mission, we plan to collaborate with industry leaders, local tech platforms, and marketing experts in Amsterdam and across Europe to create an extensive ecosystem for performance marketing innovation.”
Harsh Manocha, who has recently been appointed as Regional Head-Europe in DangleAds Technologies highlights, “I'm excited about our new Amsterdam office. This strategic move brings us closer to our European partners, allowing us to tailor our client-centric approach to local needs. We aim to foster cultural inclusivity, build collaborations, and help our clients reach new heights in the dynamic European market.”
Prime Video announces premiere of Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench
Customers can rent and watch Barbie starting today and Meg 2: The Trench starting September 18
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has announced the premiere of Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench. Launching within a few weeks of their theatrical release, both the movies will be available to rent on Prime Video, for INR 499 each. In addition to Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench, Prime Video Store offers customers the opportunity to rent and watch a vast selection of movies from around the world, stated a press release.
Barbie is a story about Barbies in the Barbieland, one of which is a stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. When her so-called perfect days suddenly crumble down, she starts experiencing an existential crisis and starts to think of death out of the blue. In order to comprehend herself and learn her actual purpose, she must journey to the human world. Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, her kinda-sorta lover, joins along for the voyage. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and written along with Noah Baumbach.
A sequel to the 2018 film, The Meg, Meg 2: The Trench follows Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) who has been involved in fighting environmental crime while also assisting Mana One in investigating a deeper portion of the Mariana Trench where the Megalodon was discovered. When a hostile mining operation threatens their goal and pushes them into a high-stakes struggle for survival, a group of scientists must outrun and outswim the monstrous Megalodons. Directed by Ben Wheatley from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris, Meg 2: The Trench, is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten, and was a global box-office success upon release. Viewers can rent this action-adventure on Prime Video from September 18 onwards.
