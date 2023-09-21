DNINE Sports collaborates with TZS Digital to launch Deepak Chahar’s signature sportsline

Ace Cricketing All-Rounder and Chennai Super King’s Player, Deepak Chahar’s signature sportsline, DNINE announced its digital marketing partnership with Delhi Delhi-based digital marketing company,TZS Digital. TZS Digital will work closely with DNINE to establish its digital presence, acquire new consumers, build a credible brand image, and market various products of DNINE.

Lokendra Chahar, Managing Director, DNINE Sports said, “More than himself, Deepak trusts his equipment, that's what he relies on. And so, with that in mind, he launched his new brand DNINE because he did not want the new generation to settle for anything less than the best. Today he is in the fortunate position to positively impact many sports professionals’ lives and the sporting equipment industry as a whole.”

On the occasion Mr. Deepak Chahar, an Indian international cricketer said,“ I am very excited, nervous, happy, anxious all at the same time as the brand goes on the floors. Team TZS Digital has been like an extended arm working round the clock with us and bouncing off some really great ideas for the brand. We are all working round the clock to make this a huge success. Let’s GO ALL IN!”

“We are excited to partner with DNINE. This project brings a lot of adrenaline in the team and we have all sorts of fiery ideas to break on the digital channels. India desperately needs world-class products at competitive prices to unleash its true athletic potential. We think that this partnership will create a positive impact on the sports industry. We are all ready with our digital ammunition to conquer the platforms,” said Tauquir Zaidi, Managing Director at TZS Digital.

Pavan Jain, Executive Director, TZS Digital said: “We understood the purpose of the brand and Deepak’s vision since their initial talks. A young team full of cricket lovers, TZS Digital was the right team to work with for DNINE. Our team will not only create ground-breaking content but also help in mirroring Deepak’s vision with the right tone of voice on all digital Platforms.”

