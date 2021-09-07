Britannia Bourbon launches campaign with Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer & Deepak Chahar

Britannia Bourbon has launched a new campaign by partnering with three of India’s young and cool cricketers – Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar.

“The TVC, which has Bourbon at the center of all the fun, brings out the desire for the iconic chocolaty snack. The TVC featuring the trio who are known to be friends on and off the field, is a story that every friends’ gang can relate to. It is based on the simple yet relatable insight that Bourbon is so delicious that you wouldn’t want to share it even with your best friends. The film shows Hardik pulling a minor heist on Shreyas and Deepak by pretending to share the last piece of Bourbon whereas he has hidden the other two remaining pieces,” the company said.

“The brand’s proposition of Original Friendship, Original Britannia Bourbon celebrates the mischievous bonds between real friends and Britannia Bourbon’s role of igniting fun between such friends. These friendships are special – unpretentious and fun and these friends will not miss an opportunity to take a crack at you, just like the characters in the TVC,” it said.

Commenting on the launch of the #BourbonFriendsForever campaign, Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries said, "Britannia Bourbon is the original chocolatey biscuit treat that has delighted India since 1955. For over 65 years, Britannia Bourbon has been enjoyed across generations in almost every Indian household. Millions of Indians have enjoyed Britannia Bourbon with their friends and the brand has been an essential character in the stories of India’s youth that we associate with our friends. We are really excited to introduce Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar as the new gang of friends. They have brought alive the brand idea in a fun and wicked way.”

Sambit Mohanty, Head of Creative - South, McCann Worldgroup said, “When you pull a fast one over a friend and it’s all in good fun, you know the friendship’s got to be original. Pretty much the sentiment captured in our new film for Britannia Bourbon - the original bourbon. For it depicts a friendship built on a solid foundation of wickedness, inappropriateness and shenanigans – with Britannia Bourbon at the heart of it!”

