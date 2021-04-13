Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with Masumeh Makhija, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman for content

Disney+ Hotstar has given its audiences a new avenue to engage with their favourite celebrities through innovative, self- shot celebrity content capsules. Masumeh Makhija, Sarah Jane Dias, Nakuul Mehta, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, offered a glimpse into their lives and passions through their exclusive channels on the platform.

One of the popular channels – Eat. Love. Live. with Masumeh – features the acclaimed actor and trained chef Masumeh Makhija. In the show, she gives the audience a glimpse into her life that centers around farm-to-table sustainable eating and cooking. Her content has already garnered over 6.7 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking about associating with Disney+ Hotstar, Masumeh said, “I have always been passionate about eating right and healthy. However, I also need my food to be delicious! I believe more people should use sustainable products in their cooking. I’m glad to have worked with Disney+ Hotstar. the Celebs@Hotstar platform helps me share my passion for food with a wider audience.”

Actor Sarah Jane Dias, through her beauty and wellness-centered show ‘Sarah and The FeelGood Company’, helps viewers with ways to keep their mind, body and soul healthy. The show has garnered over 7.6 million views.

“Feeling good works from the inside out. So, Sarah and The Feel-Good Company was developed keeping in mind just that. I'm a firm believer in the importance of a physical and mental balance of wellness and well-being and hence. my content is curated around that theme. Having a platform like Disney+ Hotstar was the perfect bridge to the millions out there who needed a bit of a pick-me-up for their overall well- being,’’ said Sarah Jane Dias.

Through Twintimate, brothers, popular actors and VJs Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman take viewers through their daily lives in a fun and entertaining way.

Raghu and Rajiv said, “Disney+ Hotstar has always delighted viewers with interesting initiatives and differentiated offerings. It’s a privilege for us to associate with them to connect with our fans and followers. Twintimate gives fans intimate access to our family lives and experiences with each other. It’s a peek into the real us. For engaging concepts like these, Disney+ Hotstar feels like home.’’

Celebs@Hotstar offers brands an opportunity to associate with a highly engaged audience. Brands can partner with the right celebrity content creator and build brand affinity. The platform provides a dedicated account page where branded content is displayed along with a tracking feature for brands to monitor the traction for transparency.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)