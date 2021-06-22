Diageo India launches country's first small-batch artisanal whiskey

Diageo India announced the launch of Epitome Reserve, India’s first-ever small-batch, artisanal craft, 100% rice whisky. This limited-edition whisky has been launched in an exclusive batch of 2,000 numbered bottles.

Epitome Reserve celebrates the special people who are rooted in our future and leave a lasting impact in our lives, symbolised by the immortality and longevity of a banyan tree. The beautiful golden liquid blend is like no other whisky in India as it’s made of locally-sourced rice from the northern frontiers of Punjab, which then travels over 2,000 kms to be matured in Goa in bourbon casks over 3 years, and then finished in PX Sherry and Cherrywood casks in a 50-year-old warehouse.

A meticulously crafted blend of woody flavours, vibrant characters of rich dried fruits, sweet toffee caramel, vanilla, butterscotch, and rich spicy notes, the liquid is enjoyed neat, on the rocks or with a dash of water. Epitome Reserve is the first-ever whisky that comes with an Indian Master Blender’s signature, a personalised nod to the connoisseurs of true craft.

Commenting on the launch of this all-new liquid, Deepika Warrier, CMO, Diageo India, said, “We are delighted to announce Diageo’s foray into the ‘Craft’ segment with the launch of the limited-edition Epitome Reserve. This launch strengthens our commitment to our premiumisation strategy, riding on brand renovation and innovation. A blend born in India from start to finish, we are confident this limited-edition craft whisky will resonate with our consumers in creating experiences they will cherish.”

Epitome Reserve comes in an exquisite and meticulously handcrafted maple wood pack that brings to life the ethos of the Banyan Tree, with subliminal shades of green and teal, and is meant to be a keepsake. Diageo India, in another first for the industry, honours the crafts-people by carrying the names of makers behind this legendary whisky on the pack.

Available in very select outlets, the Epitome Reserve’s price is available on request.

