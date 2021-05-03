DB Group's Ratlam edition sees more than a six-fold increase in revenue this year

The Anniversary Edition of Ratlam continued the tradition set by the Dainik Bhaskar group by bettering revenues in spite of the challenging environment.

On the occasion of its 13th Anniversary, the Dainik Bhaskar’s Ratlam edition surpassed its last year’s revenues by a quantum 6.5 times, despite the lower number of pages.

"The Ratlam edition which had a lower number of pages than last year is a reflection of our strong connect with the advertisers and their trust in Dainik Bhaskar’s ability to reach masses with localized, rich content even during tough times," said the company in its official communication.

Commenting on the achievement, State Head of Madhya Pradesh, Sumit Modi said, “In the series of achievements that Dainik Bhaskar has been consistently logging, we have added yet another milestone, this time by Ratlam’s 13th Anniversary Edition. Unlike our achievements of last year which included mega editions with a record-breaking number of pages, this time around we concentrated on revenue maximization. As a result, we could save on the pagination cost, while still realizing more revenue. This speaks volumes about the ground and emotional connect that our team has with our clients, and surely inspires us to try out even bolder moves.”

Nitin Chaturvedi, Zonal Head, added, “Heartiest congratulations to the Ratlam team for this stupendous achievement which is a result of the meticulous planning and remarkable efforts the entire team has put in. While we were confident of success, the scale of it is definitely a pleasant surprise and worthy of a huge applause.”

Ramesh Rajput Editorial head, said, “What we have achieved today is indeed an historic achievement for a relatively small unit of Ratlam and I congratulate the team for the innovative and informative content, that led the issue to become a Collector's Edition. With COVID-19 led negativity all around, our idea was to highlight the positive aspects of our region, and thereby inspire our readers to become confident about the future, and I believe we made some success in that.”

