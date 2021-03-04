Dangal TV is set to re-launch show ‘Crime Alert’ as Dangal Original

Dangal TV, has always been at the forefront of creating meaningful and engaging stories with shows like ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, ‘Prem Bandhan’ and now 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan'. Building on this, Dangal TV in its original new avatar of Dangal Original is all set to re-launch its crime show ‘Crime Alert’. Crime Alert aims at creating awareness amongst viewers, from means of protecting themselves to recognizing crime and criminal activities. Having received immense appreciation for showcasing true events in a dramatic and exceptional manner, the show successfully achieved its purpose of alerting citizens against criminal activities. “Crime Alert” a Dangal original will premiere on March 8th at 2.30 pm Monday to Saturday exclusively on Dangal TV.

Hosted by Sudha Chandran, each episode will showcase a story based on a real incident or crime from across the various parts of India, through different human perspectives. In addition to simply playing the host, Sudha Chandran will take the viewers through various instances and guide viewers to speak up, report and fight against crime and violence.

Speaking about the development, Prashant Bhatt – Programming Head, Dangal TV, said, “At Dangal TV, we are constantly working towards showcasing content across genres for our discerning viewers. With Crime Alert, we shall continue to bring about some kind of a conceivable change in society by educating our viewers and creating awareness to help further and encourage them to take action against crime and criminal activities. We are presenting all new episodes as Dangal Original on public demand, which will be in all new avatar and are hopeful to make a positive difference to people's lives and in our society.”

Dangal TV has partnered with top leading production houses in India for each episode thus showcasing the best of stories. The show will lay emphasis on women centric stories, kidnapping, theft and interpersonal relationships. The show will urge people to break their prevailing attitude of letting the powerful in society get away with crime.

