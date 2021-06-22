Colors Tamil stars virtually celebrate International Yoga Day

Popular stars of Colors Tamil came together virtually to celebrate International Yoga Day 2021 on Monday, advocating the importance of yoga in one’s emotional, mental and physical well-being in these pandemic-hit times. Colors Tamil hosted the virtual yoga session in partnership with the Rotary Club of Madras Central, for the second consecutive year, bringing in renowned health experts, sports therapy consultants, reputed yoga instructors, fitness experts and physiotherapists from across the country. Focusing on the importance of healthy lungs, the program witnessed yoga sessions on Pranayama and Suryanamaskar, along with basic yoga that anybody could include in their daily life.

Spread over an hour, through a Facebook Live for its viewers, the e-yoga meet was led by well-known experts of Ayurveda and fitness trainers, including Dr Dharmesh Kubendran (Sports Therapy Consultant of Trimmers and Toners), Dr Simranjeet Kaur (Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist and Women Health and Pilates Instructor and a consultant to several celebrities), Dr Krishna Shah (Senior Physiotherapist from Spine Action), Nathiya (Ayurveda expert & yoga therapist) and Mrs Supriya Sundaraman (President of Rotary Club of Madras).The session had experts talk about coping with stress during the pandemic, working on the body’s flexibility, and overall well-being. They also gave tips for improving one’s breathing and including yoga and other beneficial workouts as a daily healthy routine. Clearing the myths on yoga, they also discussed about the importance of right postures and living a stress-free healthy life brimming with more positivity, rejuvenation and higher energy levels etc.

Commenting on this enterprising initiative, Mr Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head - COLORS Tamil, said, “Overcoming stress and living a healthy life has always been a core requirement. But it needs to be inculcated even more seriously during these unpredictable and challenging times. We have partnered with the Rotary Club of Madras Central for the second time on International Yoga Day and are extremely pleased and enlightened after the virtual session. It’s a privilege to be a part of such a healthy initiative and strongly believe that we all need to include and explore a lot of other exciting things, apart from the usual work schedules and other commitments.”

Sharing their joy at being a part of this great initiative, the Colors Tamil stars who took part in the session, said in a joint statement, “It was a very delightful experience to be refreshed and guided by such fine minds and health experts, who have been doing a yeoman’s service through their insightful sessions where fitness, health and Yoga have always been an inspiring force for many to transform their lives with good health, calmness and a healthy lifestyle“.

The serene yoga session early in the morning had renowned actor/comedian Badava Gopi along with Reshma Muralidharan, Sanjay Raja and Suju from Colors Tamil’s ‘Abhi Tailors’, Sameer, Dharshini, Hanna, VJ Ayub and Shyam from ‘Sillunu Oru Kaadhal’, Amaljith, Pavitra, Vaigha and Harishankar from ‘Amman’ and many others in attendance, who made the session even more popular with their active participation

