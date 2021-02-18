COLORS presents marquee reality show Dance Deewane

COLORS has announced marquee dance reality show 'Dance Deewane' presented by Colgate and Maruti Suzuki. Putting behind all that we have endured and reigning new hope, the show is back with the third season and is baar hum Waqt ko Nachayenge, Dance Machayenge. With a renewed energy, contestants from three generations will once again dance away their blues and celebrate it like never before. Returning for the third season in succession will be the fabulous Madhuri Dixit and choreographer Tushar Kalia while joining them on the panel for the first time will the dancer and choreographer par excellence Dharmesh Yelande. Alongside the esteemed panel of judges, the very quirky and talented Raghav Juyal will join in to host the spectacular season. Produced by Dreams Vault Media, Dance Deewane will premiere on 27th February and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on COLORS.

Marked by an eclectic mix of contestants, Dance Deewane will once again give a lifetime opportunity to the deserving ones to showcase their talent and stand out. Be it the husband-wife duo Shilpa and Ajay from Generation 3 who will impress everyone with their finesse, Nagpur’s Piyush Gurbhelefrom Generation 2 who fearlessly performs energetic acts, Gunjan and Sohail from Generation 1 are known for their firecracker performances, the season will unleash many hidden gems from the nooks and crannies of the country. Apart from these, Uday Singh a find from Madhya Pradesh and Aman Kumar Raj from Ranchi are set to take over the dance floor. A video of Aman resurfaced on the internet and his unceasing energy impressed Madhuri Dixit so much that she invited him on the show. For the first time, the show will have an all dancers panel of judges and host who will mentor and guide the contestants. As they embrace new challenges and showcase their best dance moves, the play, pause, and rewind elements will determine their future in the competition.

Commenting on the concept, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “COLORS has been revitalizing and strengthening its variety offerings to provide exceptional entertainment and after a successful season of Bigg Boss, we are once again thrilled to launch our homegrown dance reality show, Dance Deewane. At the onset of the new season, we are happy to continue this journey of innovating, bringing generations together and breaking stereotypes. This year, we are delighted to extend our partnership with Colgate as the presenting sponsor and also welcome Maruti Suzuki as the presenting sponsor.”

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, “We are delighted to be a part of the launch of season 3 of Dance Deewane. The show resonates well with Maruti Suzuki’s proposition of dynamism, power and performance. We at Maruti Suzuki have been continuously evolving our marketing initiatives to target our core audience more effectively. The association of Maruti Suzuki with the property is an apt fit with our consumers who are individualistic, experimental and like to challenge themselves.”

Commenting on the unique format of the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, COLORS said, “Dance Deewane and the contestants’ deewangihas been taking the nation by storm for the last two seasons and we are excited to be back. It is one of its kind property that not only celebrates dance but also salutes the passion that the three different generations showcase. While we are elated to have Madhuri Dixitand Tushar Kalia back on the judge's panel, we also have Dharmesh Yelande joining them and the very talented Raghav Jugal taking forward the mantle as the host. With a renewed energy and core thought- Waqt Ko Nachayenge, Dance Machayenge, we are looking forward to this new endeavour.”

Further, Arvind Rao, Producer at Dreams Vault Media said, “It gives us immense motivation to see a homegrown show like Dance Deewane garner such great success and win hearts with its unique proposition of age-no-bar. As we gear up for the new season, we are aiming to take it a notch higher by adding a twist to its existing format by including duets, trios and groups!”PratishKhakhkhar, Producer at Dream Vault Media said,“ We are excited to be back and the talent showcase this season is incredible. We believe that even the new season will continue to grow the Deewangi and entertain the viewers.”

Elated on returning to the judge’s seat, Madhuri Dixit said,“Every year when I come on to the Dance Deewane stage, the excitement is unmatchable and even after a difficult year that we all have experienced, it is great to see everyone coming together with equal energy. Both dance and Dance Deewane are very close to my heart and it is always encouraging to watch such talented contestants across generations perform on the one stage. While I will be looking out for some incredible performers, I alsolook forward to guiding them in their journey.”

Being back on the panel, Tushar Kalia said,“I’m very excited for the latest season of Dance Deewane and it’s great to be back on the show after a rollercoaster of a year that we have had and reponing the platform for the new breed of contestants. The show is the most elegant display of what dance can mean to different people of different ages or from different generations. Nothing makes a performer happier than being on the stage, and judges’ watching them pour their hearts out. I am excited about the new season and looking forward to some great performances.”

Coming on-board as a judge on the third season, Dharmesh Yelande said, “Dance is like my second nature and I worship it. My journey from being a contestant to a judge has been extremely enriching and it gives me immense pleasure to share the panel with my peers but also with Madhuri Dixit who is an epitome of dance. Dance Deewane is a unique dance competition bringing a mix of generations and I am looking forward to taking on the new role with much gusto.”

Hosting the show this season, Raghav Juyal, said, “I cannot wait to get on that stage, standing with the illustrious judges, the spectacular performers. The show brings an array of dancers from different generations to illuminate the platform with their energetic performances. While I am glad to reunite with Dharmesh, Tushar and work with Madhuri ji, we are also going to have a lot of fun and machane wale hai dance.”

To maximize the reach of the proposition of the show, 'Waqt Ko Nachayenge, Dance Machayenge', COLORS has planned a strong TV Plan comprising of a heavy burst of promos airing across the network and non-network channels in Hindi News, Hindi Movies, Hindi Music, Kids, and Regional genres. The campaign will witness ads in the top publications in key Hindi Speaking Markets - Delhi, Mumbai, UP, MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Punjab. An impactful out of home (OOH) plan in Mumbai and Delhi will be deployed showcasing the Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande, and Raghav Juyal. To further amplify the buzz, a memorable Colors Golden Petal Club Live virtual event will engage the digital audiences and a high reach digital plan will be deployed to further add to the reach of the campaign. On the digital front, a Dance Deewane challenge will be executed on social media along with a Dancethon on the launch day of the show. Apart from this, an AR filter of Madhuri Dixit has been created to enhance the user experience.

