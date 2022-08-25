Colors Kannada rolls out innovative print ad campaign for new show Kendasampige

The channel has launched the market’s first fragrant print ad

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Aug 25, 2022 12:41 PM  | 2 min read
Colors

Colors Kannada recently launched its new fiction show Kendasampige, a story based on two siblings who are into the flower selling business.

As part of the marketing campaign, the channel has launched a high-impact print campaign with Kannada newspaper Vijaya Karnataka. The front page of the daily was scented with the fragrance of the Champa flower, symbolizing the fiction title Kendasampige. Around 5 lakh copies of perfumed newspapers were circulated across Karnataka.

Dr Shivaraj Kumar, the superstar of Kannada film industry visited the newspaper’s offices and posed for a picture with this innovative print copy.

Speaking about the campaign, Shriram B R, Director - Marketing, Colors Kannada said, “A unique approach like this can always help the brand to meet the objective of the launch. Champa (Sampige) flower fragrance has given readers a fresh feel to start their Monday while establishing a strong connect to the show’s theme.”

Kendasampige is a story based on brother-sister bonding who are slumdwellers and are into flower selling business. The story focuses on the bonding of Sumana, the elder sister and Rajesh, the brother who though not on talking terms, are emotionally bonded. The story also has socio-family elements based on the fictitious locality of Sridevi Nagar where Sumana played by Kavya Shaiva, becomes the messiah for the poor. Sunil, of mythological show Shani, will be playing the role of Rajesh, the brother of Sumana.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Colors kannada print ad Kendasampige advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
MG

MG launches National Talent Hunt for Indie music artists
3 days ago

silverpush

Silverpush’s Jameson campaign by Wavemaker wins e4m award
1 week ago

lemma

‘Har Gully Tiranga’ initiative renders the national flag on digital outdoor screens
1 week ago