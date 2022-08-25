Colors Kannada rolls out innovative print ad campaign for new show Kendasampige

Colors Kannada recently launched its new fiction show Kendasampige, a story based on two siblings who are into the flower selling business.

As part of the marketing campaign, the channel has launched a high-impact print campaign with Kannada newspaper Vijaya Karnataka. The front page of the daily was scented with the fragrance of the Champa flower, symbolizing the fiction title Kendasampige. Around 5 lakh copies of perfumed newspapers were circulated across Karnataka.

Dr Shivaraj Kumar, the superstar of Kannada film industry visited the newspaper’s offices and posed for a picture with this innovative print copy.

Speaking about the campaign, Shriram B R, Director - Marketing, Colors Kannada said, “A unique approach like this can always help the brand to meet the objective of the launch. Champa (Sampige) flower fragrance has given readers a fresh feel to start their Monday while establishing a strong connect to the show’s theme.”

Kendasampige is a story based on brother-sister bonding who are slumdwellers and are into flower selling business. The story focuses on the bonding of Sumana, the elder sister and Rajesh, the brother who though not on talking terms, are emotionally bonded. The story also has socio-family elements based on the fictitious locality of Sridevi Nagar where Sumana played by Kavya Shaiva, becomes the messiah for the poor. Sunil, of mythological show Shani, will be playing the role of Rajesh, the brother of Sumana.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)