COLORS Gujarati brings non-fiction, game show ‘Bolo Ketla Taka’

Colors Gujarati is all set to launch a new non-fiction, game show ‘Bolo Ketla Taka’. Produced by Master Stroke production, the show premieres on August 21st and will air every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 pm only on Colors Gujarati. The show will witness 50+ celebrities who will appear in the game show, for the very first time. The show will be anchored by renowned RJ Kunal from Radio Mirchi, who has enthralled the people in Ahmedabad with his hit radio show ‘Mirchi Murga’. “Bolo Ketla Taka” is conceptualized keeping in the mind the ethos and behavioral nuances of the Gujarati community.

Bola Ketla Taka, a funny and witty game show will consist of 4 rounds that will bring together Gujarati families from various cities and make them compete against each other. The show will witness participants answering trivial questions that resonates with the people of Gujarat. The family with the best Gujarat trivia knowledge and highest score will win the grand prize; and get titled as "Pakko Gujarati Family".

Displaying two different formats, the show will have a general segment and an hour-long celebrity weekend. Accompanied by friends and family, the special episodes will consist of interactive sessions with over 50+ celebrities.

Commenting on the launch, Darshil Bhatt, Programming Head, COLORS Gujarati said, “At COLORS Gujarati, we strive to create content that resonates with the viewers. The Gujarati community holds a natural inclination for their love towards their rich culture and heritage and the same has been portrayed in this game show but in a little unique & different way. Therefore, with Bolo Ketla Taka we decided to bring entire Gujarat on one platform which will give them once in a lifetime opportunity to win a prize. With RJ Kunal, agreeing to be a part of the show – the energy on the show has been magnificent. With efforts like this, we hope to continue changing the entertainment landscape in this market.”

Elaborating further, Soham Master the Producer of the show said, "My association with Colors Gujarati goes long back from 2014 since the day of launch and we had a great journey of being the face of Colors Gujarati for a very popular game show. Today, it gives me immense pleasure to announce my upcoming show "Bolo Ketla Taka" and this time the tables have turned and being the producer of the show gives me immense pleasure. We hope to create more such content in future and keep entertaining the audiences."

Popular in Ahmedabad, the show will be anchored by renowned RJ Kunal. Thrilled to host the show, RJ Kunal said, “I am supremely excited and delighted to host this brand-new show on COLORS Gujarati because this will be my 1st television exposure ever since I joined radio. All this while people have been hearing my voice and getting entertained but now, I get to see the people I’m interacting with. I will come out of my comfort zone which will be challenging and exciting too.”

