Zero Gravity Communications bags digital mandate for Colors Gujarati

The agency will be responsible for managing both social media and digital communications mandates

Entertainment company Viacom18 has assigned digital duties of Colors Gujarati to Zero Gravity Communications in a multi-agency pitch. The agency will be responsible for managing both social media and digital communications mandates of Colors Gujarati. Through this partnership with ZGC, Colors Gujarati aims to strengthen its social media presence and widen its consumer base.

Colors Gujarati is the only Gujarati general entertainment channel that reflects the heterogeneous cultures of Gujarat and is reminiscent of the state's vibrant traditions through its innovative and differentiated content.

ZCG will be entrusted with end-to-end digital communication management as Viacom strives to build deeper inroads into various regions in India through a vernacular medium.

"Viacom has redefined the entertainment industry through its engaging content and top-notch creativity. We are proud to partner with Colors Gujarati to aid it in its journey to disrupt the vernacular entertainment industry. As a strategic partner, our key focus will be on building Colors Gujarati's strong recall across platforms via storytelling and help them stay connected with their target audience," said Khushboo Solanki Sharma, Co-Founder, Zero Gravity Communications.

Founded in 2014, Zero Gravity Communications is a 360-degree strategy, branding, advertising and digital solutions company. The company’s portfolio includes brands such as Havmor Ice Creams, Goyal & Company, Venus Group, Jivraj9, NBC Bearings of CK Birla Group, MyByk etc.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)