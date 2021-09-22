Viacom18 appoints Vipul Nagar as Business Head - Colors Gujarati

Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Vipul Nagar as Business Head - Colors Gujarati. He will be responsible for managing the overall business and operations for Colors Gujarati and Colors Gujarati Cinema, and will be reporting to Rajesh Iyer, Head - Regional Entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujrati Clusters), Viacom18.

Vipul comes with over 20 years of industry experience, bringing in extensive knowledge and understanding of the Gujarati content ecosystem, having led programming for Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat & Rajkot at Radio Mirchi. He last served as Senior Vice President & National Solutions Director for Mirchi Brewery.

Speaking about the appointment, Rajesh Iyer, Head - Regional Entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujarati Clusters), Viacom18 said, “Gujarat has a vibrant culture which is reflected in the variety of its entertainment landscape. The market has, of late, demonstrated an increasing appetite for homegrown content in the broadcast entertainment space and this provides us with a significant opportunity. As we look to build our presence amidst both our viewers and advertisers, with Vipul’s rich experience across the media and entertainment value chain, he is well poised to tap into the full potential of the market.”

On his new role Vipul Nagar, Business Head – Colors Gujarati said, “The Gujarati cinema and entertainment market provides plethora of opportunities and is known for its creative prowess for producing content that is engaging, fun and entertaining. COLORS Gujarati and COLORS Gujarati Cinema have an interesting legacy, and I am excited to embark on the journey to take them to even greater heights.”

Prior to joining Viacom18, Vipul has led teams at Radio Mirchi, Dcube and EAI Education. He has been awarded with prestigious awards like New York Radio Award, Asia Consumer Engagement Forum Award, India Radio Forum Award and Golden Mikes. He was also awarded with Safdar Hashmi National Award from UP Sangeet Natak Academy, for his contribution in theatre.

