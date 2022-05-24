Celebrities attend GNT-IWMBuzz Digital Awards

It was a night to remember at GNT-IWMBuzz Digital Awards. It was an evening of stunning performances coupled with a grand scale musical tapping into the ever-growing audience interest for digital entertainment.

A distinguished repertoire of artistes walked the red carpet and graced the awards night such as Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Tapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Sahil Khattar, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhuvan Bam, Radhika Madan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Esha Deol, Ashish Chanchlani among many others.

The awards night became the talk of the town and went viral, thanks to the red carpet media frenzy.

“In an attempt to scale the awards and make a glocal impact, IWMBuzz has found an able partner in India Today Group’s GNT (Good News Today). And we must say that the awards night was a big success. Gear up for telecast soon on GNT,” adds Vivek Malhotra Group CMO, India Today Group.

Adds Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat and Moj, “Partnering with IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s biggest web entertainment awards, was an exciting experience. It was a proud moment to witness our creators, Surbhi Rathore, Mohak Narang, PJ and Divya, Arishfa Khan, Aadil Khan, and M. Pranika Dhakshanyaa, Prasad Shivaji Gengaje, and Priyanka Tyagi, felicitated with notable awards in different categories. It was also incredible to see Moj creators, Himanshu Srivastav and Meenu, perform on stage and entertain the audience at the event. This is a true showcase of the potential power of creators in India and the exciting opportunities ahead. At Moj, we empower our creators by providing avenues to showcase their talents and turn content creation into a sustainable career path.”

Says Siddhartha Laik, Founder, Editor at IWMBuzz and Digital Awards, “It was an overwhelming experience. Post Covid scenario, digital awards undoubtedly emerged as the biggest award show held in Mumbai with buzz all across the country. I am thankful to jury members, voters, all partners and especially winners who took the effort to attend and grace the stage.”

GNT-IWMBuzz Digital Awards indeed scaled a new height this year and it promises to be bigger and better in coming seasons.

GNT-IWMBuzz Digital Awards, co powered by Moj and Pocket Aces, Associate Partners: One Digital Entertainment, Buffering, Radiocity, Apar Advertisers and Indian Storytellers.

