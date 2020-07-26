Catch World Television Premiere of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ on Star Plus today

Haven’t planned your weekend yet? Get ready to witness an epic adventure filled with edge-of-the-seat thrills as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set for a World Television Premiere on Star Plus on Sunday, 26th July, 2020 at 8pm.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

Based on the biography of Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, the film brings to light how Chhatrapati Shivaji's right-hand man pits his sharp acumen against the brawn of ruthless Mughal chieftain Udaybhan Singh Rathore to recapture Kondhana for the Maratha Empire.

Commenting on the same a Star Plus Channel Spokesperson said, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the highest-grossing films of 2020. We are excited about its World Television Premiere on Star Plus. Going forward, we will host movie premieres for wholesome family entertainment on Sundays and this thread starts with Tanhaji. Viewers will witness Big Blockbusters on Sundays in the coming days.”