CaratLane partners with Viacom18 Consumer Products to launch Peppa Pig collection

Peppa Pig fans are now in for a treat as the adored Pig will soon be available in a new avatar for its young fans to experience. Viacom18 Consumer Products and CaratLane, the omni-channel jeweller brand, have come together to introduce a magnificent jewellery line named CaratLane x Peppa Pig, bringing little fans one step closer to the character.

In an exclusive initiative, CaratLane and Viacom18 Consumer Products have teamed up to launch the first ever playful jewellery line for kids which includes an array of products such as pendants, necklaces, bracelets to name a few. The playful and glorious collection comprises of 10 designs, beautifully crafted in colourful enamel to add that dash of vibrancy. The fine detailing and nature of the designs are sure to make the collection special and unique. The CaratLane x Peppa Pig collection, starting at Rs. 4,000 is available on the app, website, and CaratLane stores across the country.

Talking about the collection, Aakrosh Sharma, Senior VP - Merchandise, CaratLane said “This vibrant collection that CaratLane has designed will create must-have items for Peppa’s many fans and we look forward to seeing all the love from everyone. It’ll definitely take the love for Peppa Pig to another level. Each design in this collection is beautifully crafted in colourful enamel and 14kt gold. They’re super kid-friendly and made with care kept in mind for all-day comfort.”

Commenting on the gesture, Mahesh Shetty, Head-Network Sales, Viacom18 said “Our efforts at Viacom 18 Consumer Products is to ensure that our products allow kids to get up close and personal with their favourite characters. Kids adore Peppa Pig and this new line stylised and endearing jewellery line with CaratLane is sure to allow kids to enjoy their favourite character and make it a part of their daily lives”.

In India, Peppa Pig has built a strong affinity amongst kids and instilled positive behavioural change by creating multiple campaigns across its on-air, digital and merchandising vertical. The character instrumented the thought – right to play with the popular ‘Peppa Plays Cricket’ campaign which focused on the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork and trust coupled with a bucket full of memorable moments with family and friends!

Peppa Pig on Nick Jr India and Voot Kids is amongst the top 3 properties in the pre-school genre, which says a lot about its ever-growing admiration. This exciting new partnership with CaratLane will add to its character appeal, familiarise the audience more and enhance brand salience amongst consumers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)