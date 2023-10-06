Atul Sinha elevated to COO of CaratLane

CaratLane, a Tanishq partnership, has named Atul Sinha as the Chief Operating Ofﬁcer (COO).
Sinha has been with CaratLane since June 2015 after commencing his career at Hindustan Unilever Limited.
Adding to this Mr Avnish Anand, CEO said “As an experienced Sales and Marketing leader, he’s been integral to CaratLane’s leadership. He’s played a crucial role in the company's growth and expansion over the past 8+ years, contributing to the transformation from 5 stores to an impressive 245 stores and a revenue increase from 140 Crores to 2100 Crores. I extend my heartfelt wishes for his success and all the best as he embarks on his new role.”
Sinha will assume responsibility for the P&L operations of CaratLane India, focusing on driving growth and efﬁciency.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Honasa Consumer appoints Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President For offline business
In his last role, Nishchay Bahl was the Chief Business Officer (Offline) for Good Glam group
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read
Honasa Consumer Limited, owner of brand Mamaearth, has appointed Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President – Offline Business for Honasa Consumer Ltd. In his new capacity, Nishchay will be responsible for driving growth and profitability and build a comprehensive offline network strategy for the brands, namely, Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica and Bblunt.
An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad & St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Nishchay comes with over [15] years of leadership experience managing cross functional teams in various [P&L roles in the FMCG domain across channels (GT, MT, eComm) with functional expertise in Sales, Key Account Management, Digital Marketing, Customer & Shopper Marketing and Brand Management across some of the leading CPG companies in India like Britannia & Reckitt. In his last role, Nishchay was the Chief Business Officer (Offline) for Good Glam group.
Commenting on this crucial onboarding, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said, “Honasa Consumer has emerged as the fastest growing BPC with an omnichannel approach. Nishchay is joining us at a very exciting time. As we gear up to expand our offline offering and strengthen our presence, Nishchay, with his experience across established FMCG brands will be instrumental in realizing our vision to make Honasa brands accessible to consumers where they want to buy us. We welcome him to the team and are confident that under his leadership, the offline business will reach even greater heights and achieve bigger milestones.”
In accepting the position, Nishchay Bahl said, “I am extremely enthused to lead Honasa Consumers’ vision of building consumer brands driven by a purpose. Mamaearth, the flagship brand has established itself amongst the Indian consumer and the acceptance of the brand offline has been inspiring. I look forward to being part of the brands growth trajectory to many more milestones.”
Nishchay will be based out of the Gurgaon office.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Sreenivasa Reddy quits Microsoft, joins Google as Head of India Public Policy
Reddy, who was Microsoft’s Senior Director - Mixed Reality Engineering and Head of XR regulatory affairs, APAC & MEA, joins Google at a time when the tech major is facing antitrust challenges
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 4:25 PM | 2 min read
Former Microsoft executive Sreenivasa Reddy has joined Google as public policy head in India. Reddy updated his LinkedIn account on Wednesday to announce the news.
As per his profile, he joined Google in September, after serving MS for almost two years.
Reddy's appointment as the managing director of government affairs and public policy, in India comes at a time when the company is facing antitrust challenges in relation to Android and the Google Play Store.
Google's previous public policy head, Archana Gulati, resigned last year within five months. The post has been vacant ever since.
Reddy had earlier served as Apple's head of regulatory affairs in India. He later joined Microsoft as senior director of mixed reality engineering (device & tech) and the head of XR regulatory affairs, APAC & MEA.
Earlier, he worked at Ericsson as VP and Head of Government & Industry Relations; Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility.
He writes, "I am excited to join as the new Government Affairs and Public Policy leader for Google in India. I have long admired Google's commitment to innovation and its mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. And this has been so evident in its journey in India. Be it making access to the internet affordable and easier through Android or creating a vibrant creator ecosystem across the length and breadth of the country or the millions of people that have been trained with digital skills - all focused on supporting India's digital transformation and creating a sustainable and inclusive digital economy.”
“And India is at a critical juncture in its digital journey. With its young and growing population, and its rapid adoption of new technologies, India has huge potential to become a global leader in the digital economy. However, there are also challenges to be addressed, be it an equitable digital transformation or protecting the privacy and security of our users or leveraging the talent in the market to have India be at the forefront of tech innovation,” he noted further.
He stated, “I do believe that Google has a unique opportunity to play a role in addressing these challenges and helping India achieve its full digital potential. I am committed to working with the Indian government, the ecosystem of our partners, businesses, and civil society to develop policies and programs that promote innovation, economic growth, and social inclusion and build on the company's strong track record of partnering in India's growth."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Himanshu Sharma is Director of Sales & Marketing at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity
In his new role, Sharma will take on the broad agenda of driving business for the two hotels by developing sales strategies across various market segments
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity announces the appointment of Himanshu Sharma as the Director of Sales and Marketing. He will be heading the sales, marketing and brand communication mandate for the hotel and will take charge of driving commercial objectives as well as enhancing the brand positioning.
With over 21 years of experience in having strong analytical abilities to monitor market trends, performance metrics and competitive landscape, Himanshu has worked with leading players like JW Marriott Aerocity, Shangri-La New Delhi, Leela Ambience Gurugram, The Westin Gurugram & Westin Sohna and Le Meridien Gurugram in the hospitality domain.
In his new role, Himanshu will take on the broad agenda of driving business for the two hotels by developing sales strategies across various market segments, aimed towards optimizing the hotel revenue. He will be spearheading the sales and marketing team, charting business opportunities and will aim at meeting the hotel’s commercial objectives.
Speaking on the announcement, Himashu Sharma, the Director of Sales and Marketing says, “I am honored to be part of the distinguished team at Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. Together, we will not only redefine hospitality standards but also craft experiences that resonate with our guests on a profound level. With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and guest-centric strategies, we are poised to create a new era of excellence in the industry.
Himanshu’s outstanding experience in customer-facing hospitality is rich in sales, distribution, revenue management, and customer satisfaction. He has a strategic mindset with the ability to think creatively and adapt to a competitive market and passion for work along with his enterprising mindset will be invaluable for further success of Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.
In leisure time, he likes to indulge himself in sports activities and gardening. During weekends, Himashu loves to stay at home and immerse himself in cooking.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Vigyeta Agrawal moves on from Jio Cinema
Agrawal was Head of Marketing for Jio Cinema’s entertainment division
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 7:30 PM | 1 min read
Vigyeta Agrawal, Head of Marketing for Jio Cinema’s entertainment division, has decided to move on, according to highly placed sources. Agrawal’s stint at Jio Cinema lasted close to five years, having joined the company in 2019.
Agrawal led marketing for the entire entertainment vertical and worked on JioCinema’s Women’s Premier League and Indian Premier league campaigns. She was also leading Consumer Insights.
Prior to joining Viacom18-owned Jio Cinema, Agrawal had a long innings at Amazon, leading platform marketing for their largest category-mobiles & accessories. In the past, she had worked with Fever FM and HT Media.
e4m reached out to Viacom18 for the official confirmation of the news, but is yet to get a response.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Flipkart: Amrendra Saxena elevated to Director-Customer Loyalty and Retention
He was earlier Associate Director-Customer Loyalty and Retention
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 7:04 PM | 1 min read
Flipkart has appointed Amrendra Saxena as Director-Customer Loyalty and Retention. According to an update on Saxena’s LinkedIn profile, he took the position in September 2023. Saxena was earlier Associate Director- Customer Loyalty and Retention.
Saxena has been associated with the company for more than eight years now, having joined the e-commerce platform as a Management Trainee in 2015.
Before this, he was with Rabobank and Infosys.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Volvo Cars Malaysia elevates Amit Jain as Head of Marketing Operations-APeC
Jain has been associated with Volvo Cars since 2017; he was earlier with Volvo Car India for five years
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Amit Jain has been elevated as Head of Marketing Operations-APeC at Volvo Cars Malaysia.
He was earlier Head of Hub operations - APeC.
Jain has been associated with Volvo Cars since 2017. He was with Volvo Car India for five years too.
Prior to Volvo, he was Deputy General Manager with Mercedes-Benz India and before that he was with Ford Motor Company.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
ABP Group appoints Yash Mehta as CEO of Ananda Publishers' education arm
Prior to this, he was Executive Director at Oxford University Press
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 11:24 AM | 2 min read
ABP Group has appointed Yash Mehta as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the education division of Ananda Publishers. Operating from Delhi, Yash will assume responsibility for overseeing all educational entities within the ABP Group.
Prior to joining the ABP Group, he served as the Executive Director at Oxford University Press (OUP), where he held the position for five years. Before that, Yash served as the country lead at Macmillan Education India, where he spearheaded Macmillan's education business in India and neighbouring markets such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, the Middle East, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Yash's career exemplifies extensive experience and leadership in the education industry.
On the appointment of Yash Mehta, Dhruba Mukherjee, Director of Ananda Publishers, expressed, “We were looking for an individual with a rich and diverse industry experience, having a vision for the future and a passion to win. Yash brings on the table all this and more. He leads from the front and under his leadership we expect our education businesses to grow in scale, size and impact.”
Yash Mehta stated, “I am greatly looking forward to this important next chapter. This is a critical time for the publishing industry, where the needs are changing at an unprecedented pace. The release of the NEP 2020 and the NCF 2023 coupled with emerging technologies and changing demands in education present new challenges and opportunities that require us to adapt and evolve. Keeping up with the increasingly dynamic needs of education will require decisiveness in planning and implementing strategic initiatives. This platform will provide me an opportunity to realize my potential in delivering educational solutions for an enduring positive impact on society. I will work towards the growth and success of the group and the satisfaction of all the stakeholders.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp