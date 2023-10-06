Atul Sinha elevated to COO of CaratLane

Former Microsoft executive Sreenivasa Reddy has joined Google as public policy head in India. Reddy updated his LinkedIn account on Wednesday to announce the news.

As per his profile, he joined Google in September, after serving MS for almost two years.

Reddy's appointment as the managing director of government affairs and public policy, in India comes at a time when the company is facing antitrust challenges in relation to Android and the Google Play Store.

Google's previous public policy head, Archana Gulati, resigned last year within five months. The post has been vacant ever since.

Reddy had earlier served as Apple's head of regulatory affairs in India. He later joined Microsoft as senior director of mixed reality engineering (device & tech) and the head of XR regulatory affairs, APAC & MEA.

Earlier, he worked at Ericsson as VP and Head of Government & Industry Relations; Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility.

He writes, "I am excited to join as the new Government Affairs and Public Policy leader for Google in India. I have long admired Google's commitment to innovation and its mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. And this has been so evident in its journey in India. Be it making access to the internet affordable and easier through Android or creating a vibrant creator ecosystem across the length and breadth of the country or the millions of people that have been trained with digital skills - all focused on supporting India's digital transformation and creating a sustainable and inclusive digital economy.”

“And India is at a critical juncture in its digital journey. With its young and growing population, and its rapid adoption of new technologies, India has huge potential to become a global leader in the digital economy. However, there are also challenges to be addressed, be it an equitable digital transformation or protecting the privacy and security of our users or leveraging the talent in the market to have India be at the forefront of tech innovation,” he noted further.

He stated, “I do believe that Google has a unique opportunity to play a role in addressing these challenges and helping India achieve its full digital potential. I am committed to working with the Indian government, the ecosystem of our partners, businesses, and civil society to develop policies and programs that promote innovation, economic growth, and social inclusion and build on the company's strong track record of partnering in India's growth."