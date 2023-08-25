CaratLane appoints Avnish Anand as CEO

CaratLane Trading Private Limited (‘CaratLane’) today announced the appointment of Avnish Anand, currently Chief Operating Officer of CaratLane, as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Avnish, an alumnus of ISI Kolkata and IIM Lucknow, was employee No.1 at CaratLane and an integral part of the founding team. He has played a stellar role in building CaratLane into what it is today.

Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, another veteran of CaratLane and the person who has built the technology infrastructure that powers CaratLane’s omni channel business and digital experiences, will continue to play an important role as the Chief Technology Officer of CaratLane. Guru is a seasoned technology leader who holds a master’s degree from IIM Bangalore and has worked with some marquee fortune 500 companies including a stint in Silicon Valley.

Titan, on 19th August 2023, had announced acquisition of the full stake held by the Founder, Mithun Sacheti and his family members subject to completion of customary regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the announcement, C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan, said: “We are delighted to appoint Avnish as CaratLane’s new Chief Executive Officer. Avnish comes with exceptional strategic and people leadership capabilities and has been instrumental in making CaratLane the true omni channel brand. As CaratLane and CaratLaners look to the future with great excitement and confidence, I am sure Avnish will provide the right leadership that will enable the creation of the highest standards of excellence in everything we do and reach for the stars through those standards.”

