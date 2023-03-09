Building Engaged Communities: How magazines stay relevant in changing media landscape
Guest Column: B Srinivasan, President of AIM and MD of Ananda Vikatan, writes on the strength and significance of magazines
Ever since I took on the responsibility of the President of AIM at the peak of the pandemic in Sep 2020, it has been my dream to showcase the strength and significance of magazines in the media landscape.
Having spent over three decades of my life in the pursuit of keeping myself relevant, I am patently biased towards the magazine media industry, but here goes!
The magazine is a unique medium that has always driven perspective and enabled its communities to draw insights, rather than simply reporting and provoking audiences like most other media. We thrive in digging deep, and then digging wide in our coverage of happenings around us. We groom thinking and discerning communities and that has traditionally attracted our utility as an ideal brand building platform for compelling brand stories.
Yet, in India, magazines are a small fraction of the print media industry- in single digits percentage- while our counterparts in the west, are almost equal the size of newspaper sector! What were the building blocks that enabled this mega size in West, and ones that we have seemingly missed in India. What could we learn from our international peers?
My intrigue was enhanced by the approach of the west when digital became centre stage to our future. They had adapted and adopted best practices by experimenting and chiselling their way through consistently creating engaging communities.
Whilst the typical magazine brands of yesteryear was successful when it was ‘broad-based’, of ‘general interest’ and meant ‘something for everyone in the family’, the magazine brands that succeed now are ones that cater to specific interests of a communities, are utilitarian to their readers and subscribers, represent value not just for money, but more important, for the only irreplaceable component of our daily lives – time!
I had to unlearn and relearn everything I thought I knew about my industry.
All this came to me from my partaking in international seminars like AIM’s Indian Magazine Congress, FIPP’s World Magazine Congress, FIPP-DZW Digital Innovators’ Summit, and so many more. Learnings in these events came not just from the deeply insightful presentations that these world class speakers showcased, but from heated debates and interactions I had on the side-lines of these events.
In a world where readers have also become our competition (influencers), fake news has overtaken relevance over fact checking, ChatGPT has almost crossed the Rubicon of human reportage with machine language (AI/ML), when big tech and governments in vibrant democracies decide what is content ripe for take-down, it is ever so important that we discuss our concerns around policy, technology, distribution, client needs, and most importantly, what our communities expect of us.
That is what we have been fostering under the hood for 6 months now. We are proud to present AIM’s 12th Indian Magazine Congress – Building Engaged Communities
The road has been anything but straight and narrow. For starters, we all took giant leaps of faith!
Faith that we could actually pull off such an international event when the market was still bearish, faith that we would make up the costs and contribute to AIM’s corpus when we then had no sponsors in sight, faith in our moonlighting skills - agonising over the agenda, curating the best of speakers, getting sponsors to commit, fixing the venue and ensuring that policymakers, clients, agencies, tech partners, international speakers and delegates.
One look at the agenda (aim.org.in/imc12) and any publisher will realise that we are addressing magazines in the post pandemic new reality.
The magazine industry took a crippling hit during the pandemic.
- Distributors were crushed under the weight of holding fort their last mile to the customer, while the country was convulsing under unpredictable, successive lockdowns.
- Advertisers lost hope that people would ever return to buy goods and services ‘the good old way’ – while online was clearly becoming a ‘tiger by the tail’ – more and more opaque, expensive, unrelenting.
- Readers, viewers, surfers – communities were creating their own content like never before, opinion makers being hailed as truth tellers, and big media being relegated to ungracious truants.
- Our own people were losing morale with the grapevine of losses and job/ salary cuts.
Yet, I can say that in these past 3 years, in this new normal – we have come out stronger, more efficient, more willing to adapt and adopt, constantly growing our revenue streams, listening to our communities, creating engaging content around what matters most, having the guts to go behind a paywall, empathising with advertiser needs and creating marketing opportunities that suit client need and community fulfilment rather than force fitting what we have on offer – in short, we survive by transformation to stay relevant.
The scenario is painfully the same world over, and the answers we have come up with are unique, yet similar.
Please join us for AIM’s 12th Indian Magazine Congress, to be held at The Oberoi on Friday, 24th March, 2023 and learn how publishers are pulling up their socks, shedding their weight and transforming to stay relevant with only one commitment – to Building Engaged Communities.
TVF releases new mini-series, SK Sir ki Class
The mini-series has an integration with Meta, showcasing the possibilities of the metaverse
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
The Viral Fever (TVF) has released their new mini-series, "SK Sir ki Class". TVF has partnered with Meta to seamlessly highlight the benefits of the metaverse, within the storyline.
The series focuses on the story of a young character, Ashish, played by actor Gagan Arora who’s a coder and is struggling with his career choices in life. While TVF has already successfully dabbled into the world of UPSC exams in the past, this series delves deeper into this universe as Ashish is forced by his parents to enroll in IAS coaching. As the story progresses, the viewer gets a layered understanding and a thorough insight into the workings and benefits of the metaverse.
Avinash Pant, Director of Consumer Marketing, Facebook India (Meta), said, “At Meta, we have the privilege of having over 3.7bn people use our platforms on a monthly basis. While we strive to provide the tools and measures to allow them to express themselves freely, we also constantly look to celebrate the way people use our apps. In this case, we wanted to showcase the possibilities of the metaverse and we’re glad TVF used their creative prowess to integrate that purpose, within the storyline of this series.”
Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, commented on the association with Meta, "We are thrilled to partner with Meta on the mini-series, ‘SK Sir ki Class’. TVF and Meta's collaboration is expected to bring the audience an entertaining and thought-provoking series that will stay with them for a long time. Meta has trusted us to tackle an interesting concept that is currently gaining a lot of interest – the metaverse, encompassing new digital technologies like AR and VR. It’s one of their key focus areas and we have attempted to educate the new-age audiences about it with entertaining storytelling”.
Starring Abhilash Thapliyal, Gagan Arora, Badri Chavan, Rajesh Jais and Venus Singh, ‘SK Sir ki Class’ is now live on TVF's Facebook account.
ShareChat introduces Learning Hub - its first certification program
This is a self-paced certification program for advertisers, marketers and businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 8:12 AM | 2 min read
ShareChat has launched ShareChat Learning Hub, a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive certification program specially designed for marketers, advertisers and brands. The idea behind launching this free-of-cost, self-paced learning program is to enable brands to leverage ShareChat & Moj’s network of more than 400 million MAUs to reach an ‘uncharted’ Bharat and young India (Gen Z & millennials) audiences and create high-performing campaigns that drive great results. It also aims to highlight the immense potential of short-form videos to drive campaign messaging in a differentiated manner for young India.
As the social media ecosystem is evolving, the Bharat audience is becoming larger, more addressable, and imperative for the growth of brands. In light of this, the online program is suitable for entry to senior-level managers, social media professionals and entrepreneurs who can sign up for free and earn a shareable certificate upon completion.
Commenting on the launch of the program, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj said, “As the preferred content destination for Bharat, we understand the pulse of diverse language-first Indian users and young India. ShareChat Learning Hub is a step towards enabling brands, advertisers and marketers to deploy our comprehensive ad formats and content innovations that have been designed keeping in mind the media consumption behaviour of Bharat and Gen-Z audiences on ShareChat and Moj.”
The course will also provide a step-by-step guide on using ShareChat and Moj’s advertising dashboard, will offer a structured learning experience and keep track of class performance through practice tests and quizzes.
STUMBL onboards Masoom Minawala as strategic advisor
Minawala has also invested in the women's fashion platform
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 1:18 PM | 4 min read
Fashion Platform STUMBL has joined hands with fashion creator Masoom Minawala. Masoom, who is a Forbes 30 under 30 and one of the most trusted fashion creators in India has invested in STUMBL and will be coming onboard as a strategic advisor.
With this one of its kind partnership, STUMBL aims to bring top fashion creators on its platform to curate and recommend fashion that gives young women the freedom and confidence to discover their unique style. The brand aspires to build an open and honest community where there is a strong sense of belonging, a place where one can express their authentic self without any judgement, and be able to meet their tribe of unique people, creators and brands. Masoom as a strategic advisor will advise the team at STUMBL and help the company acquire and retain top fashion creators.
Here’s the link to Masoom announcing her partnership with STUMBL :
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNPvwSsGjV/
Launched in Dec 2022 by three experienced and highly successful senior executives, Maruthy Ramgandhi, Ayyappan Lakshmanan and Abhishekk Handa, the startup has been gaining good traction. The brand also raised $1.6 million from Saama Capital, Whiteboard Capital and notable angel investors. Since its launch, STUMBL has served more than 10,000 young women and 20% of them have been repeat customers ever since.
Hyper-personalisation of supply and shopping format for young women, strong creator community contributing to real-time style curations, and content marketing are key differentiating factors that STUMBL wants to focus more on. For new-age fashion brands which are caught in the highly competitive, discounting game on large marketplaces, and finding it difficult to reach their target group, STUMBL provides the right platform to target young women in a style-centric fashion.
Maruthy Ramgandhi,Co-founder & CEO, STUMBL, says “Fashion choices among women of today are much more unique and aspirational. It is dynamic and a lot driven by pop culture and OTT trends. Baggy clothes, K-fashion, Corsets, Bodysuits, Bralettes, Coords are our top selling styles right now. We work with creators to drop new styles every alternate day and keep our eyes peeled for new trends almost on a daily basis. Our vision is to be the number one fashion platform for women of today. A platform that will give them the fastest and most reliable access to latest fashion trends. ” He further adds, “We are building this new, highly engaged shopping experience with social interaction at its core, providing our users with shoppable moodboards. Think of Instagram or Pinterest with shop-as-you-scroll functionality that marries discovery and commerce.”
Commenting on her association with STUMBL, Masoom Minawala, Fashion creator and Investor, says, “I am thrilled to be a part of STUMBL’s journey both as an investor and strategic advisor. Their real-time supply chain which brings the latest trends to customers at a brisk pace, and creator-focused shopping approach have the power to not only revolutionise the traditional fashion landscape, but to also provide consumers with an unparalleled personalised shopping experience. Looking forward to witnessing STUMBL grow as the number one platform for Indian women and me being a part of this exciting evolution.”
According to industry reports, fashion as a category is currently 12% of e-commerce sales in India. By 2027, the category is projected to grow to 30% of e-commerce sales. Almost one-third of fashion commerce in India will happen online, majorly driven by GenZ and Young Millenials. STUMBL is well positioned to capture this opportunity as they are building a one-of-the-kind fashion platform targeted at the right audience. Masoom’s addition to the team will further strengthen the brand.
CM Basavaraj Bommai unveils Seven Wonders of Karnataka
A seven-member panel consisting of tourism and history experts evaluated these places on a seven-point criteria
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 11:54 AM | 6 min read
This is the day to rejoice and celebrate the pride of Karnataka. Just as the world marvels at the beauty of the landmark Seven Wonders of the World, our land of Karnataka now boasts of its own Seven Wonders. The list is finally out! Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the ‘Seven Wonders of Karnataka,’ which represent the best of the state’s land and water, forest and sea, faith and science, architecture and sculpture, and history and heritage. The Seven Wonders showcase only the very best that this state has to offer.
The declaration of the Seven Wonders was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a glittering event. In the ceremonial event, the chosen wonders were awarded a state certificate, which was received by the respective district commissioners.
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka are as follows:
- Hirebenakal Rock Tombs: Dating back tothe period between 800 BC and 200BC, it is estimated, this prehistoric site in Koppal district’s Gangavati taluk, is declared to be the ‘Mega Stone Age Wonder’.
- Hampi: Built between 14th and 16th century, Hampi stands as the stellar example of Vijayanagara
Empire’s glorious rule. Still standing beautiful in Vijayanagara district, Hampi has been declared the
‘Architectural Wonder’.
- Gomateshwara: The 57-feet tall towering statue of Gomateshwara was built in the 10
th century atop the Vindhyagiri Hill in Hassan district’s Shravanabelagola. It has been declared as a
‘Philosophical Wonder’.
- Gol Gumbaz: Built by Sultan Mohammed Adil Shah during the 17th century in Bijapur (now
Vijayapura), the massive Gol Gumbaz has been declared the ‘Architectural Science Wonder’.
- Mysore Palace: Dating back to the 19th and 20th century, the world-famous Amba Vilas Palace,
which was envisioned by the Wodeyar Dynasty was declared as the ‘Royal Heritage Wonder’.
- Jog Falls: Considered among the most beautiful waterfalls in India, water gushes from a great
height of 830-feet in Shimoga district’s Jog Falls. This world-famous visual treat has been declared a
‘Natural Wonder on Land’.
- Netrani Island: Symbolic of love itself, this heart-shaped island on the Arabian Sea off
Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district has been declared a ‘Natural Wonder onWater’.
Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the ‘Seven Wonders of Karnataka’ has created a fresh tourism model for the state. I have already set in motion the preparation of a detailed development plan for Hirebenakal, which is a part of this stellar list of wonders. The District Commissioners of each of the seven wonders are asked to submit a blueprint development report to upgrade the facilities at these places.
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka were scooped out after a year of persistent effort and hard work.
CM Bommai requested that the list of 5,000 nominated places be handed over to the government. These places would be used as the blueprint for creating a state tourism promotion plan, he assured.
He expressed appreciation for the meticulous process of nomination, whittling down and finally arriving at the Seven Wonders of Karnataka. He lauded the project team for sowing the seeds for a great initiative. He asked that the project not stop here but rather continue as an annual event. By doing this, said the CM, more precious and lesser-known places are likely to emerge. These are not just tourism locations but excellent opportunities to impart the true stories of our rich history, heritage and culture, said Mr. Bommai.
Karnataka state tourism minister Anand Singh said, “Since I have taken the state tourism office, a number of development programmes have been initiated in tourism hotspots. Still, there is much more to do. The project of the Seven Wonders of Karnataka should be eternally kept alive. But, the legislative assembly elections are upon us shortly. It is the nature of politics for parties to change and power to shift hands.
There should be a commitment to continue protecting and promoting important tourism centers. In this, public cooperation is most important. It doesn’t matter who is in power, the district commissioners and tourism department officials should undertake the responsibility unfailingly.”
He further added that our country itself is a wonder. Our state is an even more beautiful wonder. There is no doubt that these chosen seven wonders have all that it takes to attract the most curious travelers of the world. He is of the opinion that with the right media promotion, these places will stay intact in the hearts and minds of people.”
The Selection Panel
The jury that chose the Seven Wonders of Karnataka included VC and social evangelist in the startup ecosystem Prashanth Prakash; Three-time Grammy-winning musician, Global Goodwill Ambassador and environment activist Ricky Kej; Director of films like Wild Karnataka and Gandhada Gudi, wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha; President of the Karnataka Itihasa Academy, renowned prehistory and history expert Dr. Devarakonda Reddy; world-renowned speed painter and young world traveler Vilas Nayak; Managing Director of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and Joint Secretary to the chief minister G Jagadeesha; and Editor-in-Chief of Kannada Prabha and Asianet Suvarna News Ravi Hegde.
The Selection Process
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka project was announced to identify the top Seven places within the state that truly represent the best that Karnataka has to offer, including its land, water, forests and seas, architecture, science, sculpture, art, history and heritage. Enthusiastic Kannadigas sent in as many as 5000 nominations from every nook and corner of the state. An internal jury went through each and every nomination and whittled down the places to 100.
These 100 places were put through the test of fire, that is public voting. Over 82 lakh votes were registered on various platforms, including Kannada Prabha newspaper, Asianet Suvarna News channel and the website. From these votes, the top 21 places with the highest number of votes proceeded to the final stage. It took a year to conduct detailed surveys on these 21 finalists. A seven-member panel consisting of tourism and history experts critically evaluated these places on seven-point criteria. The panel participated in thorough discussions of each place based on the seven criteria, including history, making/construction and materials used, specialty and identity, beauty, artistic skills, enormity, and current state/condition. The SevenWonders of Karnataka were arrived at unanimously by the panel.
Aaj Tak records overall reach of 343 million across digital and linear
In digital, Aaj Tak saw a reach of 145.95 million individuals in December 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:11 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak, the Hindi news channel from the India Today Group, has recorded an overall reach of 343.07 million individuals across all end-points - digital and linear.
In digital, Aaj Tak has ranked on top at 12.43% with 145.95 million individuals in December 2022.
The findings are as per a report by Chrome Digital Cross Platform Report launched recently by Sam Balsara at the 2nd Annual ASSOCHAM Summit on Branding & Marketing.
Aaj Tak has also recently registered the highest number of cross-platform actions in terms of social media engagement for digital platforms for January 2023.
Sportstar Aces Awards is back
The 2023 edition will be held in Mumbai on Feb 27
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 1:03 PM | 3 min read
The annual Sportstar Aces Awards are back, and the 2023 edition will be held in Mumbai on February 27 to honour the performances of India’s sports stars in 2022.
Speaking about the awards, Ayon Sengupta, Editor of Sportstar, said, “Indian athletes continued to excel in 2022, following the success at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. We saw champions emerging from multiple sports, reinforcing the belief that India is no longer a one-sport nation. This year, our jury, which has been further strengthened by the addition of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, had a difficult task and we had our longest-ever jury meeting to pick the winners.
“This year’s Sportstar Aces Awards is special as it is entering its 5th year. To celebrate this, we have introduced a new award — ‘Inspirational Icon'. This award will champion athletes who have enthused the next generation to pick up sports and have also used the power of sports to leave a mark on the larger society."
The Sportstar Aces jury is chaired by Sunil Gavaskar and its other members are MM Somaya, Viswananthan Anand, Aparna Popat, Anjali Bhagwat, Bhaichung Bhutia and Abhinav Bindra.
Gavaskar is the chairman of the jury for the Aces Awards. On the rapidly improving quality of Indian athletes, he opined, “It is the availability of watching top stars in the world, to also be able to participate in competitions with them, learn their training methods and how they sustain their championship mode that has helped the Indian athletes elevate themselves.”
Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, who is a part of the jury, said, “As a jury member, I look for ‘the little bit extra’ in all the nominees that will make them the winner. We look for that world title, the sense of breakthrough, achieving something we thought impossible or that quality that inspires people.”
He further said, “India’s sporting footprint is slowly growing -- not only competitively but also organisationally. We had the Commonwealth Games, the Chess Olympiad, and a lot of other sports. This makes us pleasantly surprised that in one more sport, we have made a name for ourselves. Also in established sports, we are breaking old records and new records are being created and trophies are being brought back home.”
Speaking about the event, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group said, “Very happy to share that Aces is becoming bigger each year and celebrating the spirit of sports. These awards are dedicated to honouring our sporting champions and creating a platform to converse about India’s bright future in sports.”
TagTalk expands DOOH network in India
The company has partnered with cafes, gyms and colleges
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 3:40 PM | 2 min read
With the rapid surge in DOOH adoption, F&B DOOH specialist TagTalk has expanded its network to premium gyms and colleges across key metros in India, partnering with key fitness centers like Anytime Fitness, Cloud9, SK27 by Salman Khan, Wellness Club by Rahul Dev, Fit7 by MS Dhoni. It has also expanded its reach among millennials through a tie-up with Innov Media for colleges.
Gautam Bhirani, Founder & CEO - TagTalk, says, "As an organization, our focus has always been on the harder-to-reach and most prized audience - the urban Millennials and Gen-Z. Through our F&B network, launched in 2017, we were able to establish a connection with this audience group by creating a new screen experience in sync with a smartphone. This also enabled content sharing.
"Over the last few years, we were able to successfully establish a new touchpoint, complementing the audience lifestyle and behaviour for advertisers. OTT platforms became the highest spenders, followed by Smartphone, Beverage, Automotive and Lifestyle brands. With our 2 new networks and 700+ new locations, we are looking to increase our market share in the Indian DOOH ecosystem that has exponentially grown post Covid-19 from Rs 150 crore to Rs 450 crore.
Rahul Biswas, Group CMO, Eyetalk Media Ventures, says, "With an aim to keep expanding our largest lifestyle DOOH network in India, we are happy to announce that we have been able to digitise most minutes spent touch-points by urban millennials & Gen-Z of India. With touch points such as Fitness Centres and Educational Institutions being added to our network, we now have mapped the complete journey of the most prized Indian audience by being present where they (work,chill,workout and study), with an average network dual time of 4 hours a day 7 days a week.This by far becomes the only network catering to this TG set with the Highest OTS for brands to engage with under one umbrella."
