AIM re-elects B Srinivasan as president

The Annual General Meeting of the Association of Indian Magazines (AIM), for the financial year 2021-22, took place on October 14, via Zoom.

The General Body unanimously extended the term of the incumbent president, B Srinivasan, MD of Ananda Vikatan, for another term. Anant Nath, Executive Publisher of Delhi Press, has been elected as the Vice President, Manoj Sharma, CEO of Living Media, has been elected as the General Secretary, and Dhaval Gupta of Cyber Media has been elected as the Treasurer.

The previous office bearers of the association were: B Srinivasan- President, Indranil Roy- Vice President, Anant Nath- General Secretary, and Manoj Sharma- Treasurer. Indranil Roy of Outlook Publishing decided to opt out of the office bearers because of personal commitments.

At the general body, the office bearers shared highlights of the work done by the association over the past two years, including launch of a tailor-made service called ‘Magazine Post’ by India Post to ensure speedy and assured delivery of magazines to subscribers, along with facility of live tracking and SMS alerts.

Some of the other work discussed were: Launch of content marketing studio called Dastaan Hub to offer to marketers branded content solutions across print and digital assets of member publishers, starting of updates on vendor subscription booking app to leverage the vast network of morning centre newspaper vendors for magazines sales and delivery, roll out of the distribution agency accreditation system to strengthen the magazine delivery network, presentation by AIM at the FIPP World Media Congress 2022 in Lisbon on collaborative approaches taken by Indian magazine publishers, and initiation of work on Indian Magazine Congress 2023 to be held after a gap of four years.

