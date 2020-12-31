BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020: Leaders in tech awarded for innovative & unique work

The first edition of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020 took place virtually on Dec 18, 2020

The awards were a unique event in its own space, focusing on recognising and felicitating best in the world of consumer electronics, gadgets and technology. Being the first edition, the awards received a promising outcome with participation of industry leaders from across the consumer electronics, gadgets and tech domain.

It had 25 award categories across 6 major verticals - Smartphones, TVs, Wearables, Audio Devices, Laptops, and Gadgets. 7 Editors’ choice awards were also announced as chosen by editors jury.

“We are glad to launch the BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020 that recognise and honour brands that bring in the best tech solutions making lives easier. We are privileged to conclude this event with one of its kind tech conclave that shared views and insights from industry veterans which made the event more than just an award,” said Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group

He added, “Inspite of being 1st edition, this year’s award was a huge success and we are dedicated to making each year bigger and better.”

The awards witnessed Airtel Xtream as presenting sponsor. It was Co-powered by Housing.com, Amazon Prime, Volkswagen Connect, and Funn 88, supported by Intel, in association with Zee Business.

Besides the awards also conducted a Tech conclave which discussed insights and views around technology from various tech experts, professionals and esteemed members of the tech fraternity in power-packed panel discussions.

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020 also saw the ‘best in tech’ nominated and selected by experts from the Indian tech circle and online voting by BGR’s huge reader base which was initiated through ‘Vote n Win’ where users/viewers can vote for their favourite tech gadget in various categories.

The specially crafted highlight of the 7 Editor’s choice awards included technology veterans, independent writers and consultants, and senior editors of online and print publications. These Editor’s awards were handed to Dell Vostro 5402 for the best business laptop , JBL charge 4 for the best overall speaker , Mi smart band 5 for the best overall wearable of the year, best budget smart TV of the year to Treeview India, best overall gadget to Oppo Find X2, Tecno Spark 6 Air for the best budget smartphone and Whirlpool for best AI Technology.

Here’s a complete list of all the winners of BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: