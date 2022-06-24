BCCL wins big at INMA awards

The International News Media Association (INMA) has just announced 60 first-place recipients in its 2022 Global Media Awards competition. The INMA competition, which has been rewarding media excellence since 1937, evaluates news media companies across three segments: national brands, regional brands, and media groups.

During a ceremony broadcast across INMA.org, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook Live, 60 winners were unveiled across 20 categories aimed at surfacing innovation and best practices in news brands, optimising the use of media platforms, subscriptions, advertising, data and insights, product, and newsroom.

BCCL, the parent company of The Times of India, The Economic Times, and several language newspapers such as Navbharat Times, Maharashtra Times, and Vijay Karnataka, won first place for its campaign, “#MyFavAdInTOI” in the ‘Best Use of Social Media’ category. It also won first place for ‘Most Creative Use of Advertising Formats’ for “Maharashtra Times Tulsi Seeds Innovation on World Environment Day”.

https://youtube.com/shorts/j8FKjeAaYY4?feature=share

Several other awards won amongst the tough global competition include second place for the following highly lauded campaigns:

“Times Power of Print” in the ‘Best PR or Community Service Campaign’;

“Maharashtra Times Brand Campaign” in the ‘Best Brand Awareness Campaign’ category;

Navbharat Gold Newscast” in the ‘Best Use of Audio’ category; “Reaching Out in COVID-19” in the ‘Best Initiative to Retail Subscribers’ category;

Vijay Karnataka, “BV Family Bhakti Player – Newspaper Brand Reinvented as an Offline Audio Player” in the ‘Best Subscription Niche Product’ category; and

“Maharashtra Times Brings Lord Ganesh's Blessing at Home” in the ‘Most Creative Use of Advertising Formats’ category.

BCCL also won the third place for:

“Times Verified” in the ‘Best Personal Relations or Community Service Campaign’ category

“Driving Subscriptions, Traffic, and User Engagement Through Smart Use of Data Visualization” in the 'Best Internal Data Dashboard and Reports’ category; and

“Times Wishlist” in the 'Best Use of Data to Drive a Business Result' category.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)