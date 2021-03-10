Amazon Prime Video to premiere sports drama Toofan

Amazon Prime Video today announced the direct-to-service global premiere of upcoming inspirational sports drama, Toofaan. Produced by Excel Entertainment in association with ROMP Pictures, Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar as a boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the sports drama will premiere directly on to Amazon Prime Video on the 21st of May, 2021 across 240 countries and territories.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video said, “Excel Entertainment have been and integral part of our India journey and we treasure a long-standing relationship with them. Toofaan marks another exciting chapter for us together. Toofaan is one more step in our continuous commitment to bringing quality entertainment to our customers and another excellent addition our direct-to-service film selection. The film is an engaging and inspiring tale of the power of perseverance and following ones’ passions against all odds. With Rakeysh’s flair for narrating stories with a unique appeal and Farhan’s ability to make every character he plays appear relatable and endearing we’re sure Toofaan has all the makings of the perfect summer blockbuster and will be loved by our consumers across the globe. A story that that’s as intriguing as ever, we’re looking forward to bringing this sports drama to Prime members this May.”

Sharing the excitement for the same, Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment says, “At Excel Entertainment, we always try to tell stories that touch the heart and soul of the audience. We consistently strive to develop new concepts which can entertain and enlighten the viewers. With Toofaan, we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life. Excel Entertainment in association with ROMP Pictures is very thrilled to announce this special film. Our long-standing partnership with Amazon Prime Video has been brilliant and Toofaan is yet another exciting chapter and association for us at a global level.”

On once again collaborating with Farhan Akhtar after the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which released 7 yearsago, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, “After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe! ”

Toofaan will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series Tandav, Mirzapur Season 1 & 2, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Four More Shots Please, The Family Man, Made In Heaven, and Inside Edge, Indian films such as Coolie No. 1, Gulabo Sitabo, Durgamati, Chhalaang, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, French Biriyani, Law, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Penguin, Nishabdham, Drishyam2, Maara, V, CU Soon, Soorarai Pottru, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, Halal Love Story, Middle Class Melodies, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Unpaused among others and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Originals like Coming 2 America, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Prime members will be able to watch Toofaan anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for just ₹999 annually or ₹129 monthly, new customers can find out more at www.amazon.in/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

