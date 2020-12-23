Activision Blizzard and Pocket Aces’ Loco partner to host mobile tournament

Fueling the growth of competitive esports in the country, esports and game streaming platform, Loco has announced its partnership with video game publishing giant - Activision Blizzard. The two will jointly host India’s biggest Call of Duty Mobile tournament with a Prize Pool of INR 35 lakhs. Cementing a new milestone between the two leaders in their respective domains, the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup will pave the way for gamers sitting across the country, transforming the Indian gaming ecosystem at large.

Call of Duty Mobile India Cup will be live exclusively on Loco and the event comprises two tournaments- Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open and Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro. Registrations for Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open tournament are underway, allowing teams from across the country to sign up and compete against each other in 5v5 matches in an open qualifier format. The total prize pool is INR 10 Lakhs, of which INR 5 Lakhs will be awarded to the team at the 1st position while the remaining will be split amongst teams between 2nd & 8th position.

Following the nail-biting open battles, 16 qualifying teams will advance to the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro and be joined by India’s top professional Call of Duty Mobile teams to play 5v5 matches in a league format. Team Mayhem and Team IND are among the top illustrious teams that have been invited for the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro to level up the excitement and intensity. The total prize pool of the 5v5 matches in Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro is INR 25 Lakhs, of which the team at first position will receive 10Lakhs, followed by 5Lakhs and INR 3 Lakhs to the 2nd and 3rd position respectively while the rest of the prize pool will be shared amongst the teams between 4th and 8th position.

Speaking about the tournament, Anirudh Pandita Founder, Pocket Aces, said, "We are thrilled to partner with a leading game publisher such as Activision Blizzard and to host a tournament of this magnitude and scale. Call of Duty is a legendary title and we are really excited to build the Call of Duty Mobile eSports ecosystem in the country from the ground up. The Call of Duty Mobile India Cup is the first step in the formation of this ecosystem and will help cement India’s position on the global esports map. We are elated to have magnificent teams like Team IND, and Team Mayhem on board with us and in a country where esports is growing at an unprecedented rate, this is just the beginning of a journey to many more milestones.”