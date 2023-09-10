Cipla teams up with Pocket Aces for slice-of-life films on dispelling asthma myths
The partnership marks the pharmaceutical company’s entry into alternative content formats
Cipla Ltd.’s #BerokZindagi, partners with digital entertainment companies, Pocket Aces, to create multiple sketches for the platform's leading short-form content channel - FilterCopy. By harnessing Pocket Aces' expertise in crafting and amplifying unique stories, Cipla hopes to further the mission of its largest public and patient awareness campaign - dispelling asthma myths, improving inhaler acceptance, and inspiring asthmatics to live a Berok Zindagi (unstoppable life). This partnership marks the pharmaceutical company’s entry into alternative content formats, that uses relatable storytelling to convey and subtly reinforce an important message. The first video, 'A Monsoon Romance: When Opposites Attract', premiered on FilterCopy's YouTube channel.
Created in easy-to-consume, snackable and shareable formats, each video will tell a heartwarming 'Slice-of-life' story scripted by the creative team at FilterCopy in collaboration with Cipla. The first premiere is a captivating love story set against the backdrop of the romanticized Mumbai monsoons. It will not only endear audiences but will also shed light on the fact that monsoons can be triggers for asthmatics. However, through subtle character integrations, the film emphasizes that with proper doctor-prescribed treatment, even those with asthma can enjoy the rainy season to the fullest. All films will be cross amplified through FilterCopy’s social media channels, reaching out to the ‘Digital GECs’ 22+ million audience and will be available in six languages – Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Achin Gupta, CEO - One India Business, Cipla Ltd. said, “With India contributing almost 42% of global asthma deaths despite accounting for only 13% of the cases worldwide,[1] Asthma continues to be a high burden disease in India affecting both adults and children. Misconceptions about asthma and inhalers contribute to the imbalance in its prevalence and outcomes, but correcting these can significantly improve patients' lives. Over the years Cipla has pushed the boundaries with #BerokZindagi, employing a multitude of creative mediums to help combat misinformation, stigmas, and myths about asthma as well as inhalers and connect with today’s audiences.
"By exploring various content formats that touch upon diverse themes our aim is to integrate our message of awareness and inspiration into the cultural fabric of the country, enabling us to reach and resonate with a wide-ranging audience. With this partnership, Berok Zindagi moves beyond being just an awareness campaign, but to a movement that aims to transform perceptions and improve the lives of those living with asthma.”
Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, Pocket Aces said, "The Cipla partnership is very special especially since it aligns perfectly with our renewed mission of positive content at Pocket Aces. Storytelling can have a profound impact on dispelling misconceptions, as the Cipla team has already proved with innovative initiatives on their #BerokZindagi campaign. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at Cipla to design content pieces that will address different communities and distinct use cases that will reach a massive audience. Via this campaign, we are looking forward to leveraging our channel FilterCopy to educate, break myths, and empower our audiences to live #BerokZindagi.”
Using ‘common sense’ as a tool to convey its message, Asthma Ke Liye Inhalers Hain Sahi, Cipla also released an ad film that follows the story of a young schoolboy living with asthma. After being underestimated by the rival cricket team because of his condition, the young boy shows them up and defies expectations, showcasing his talent and determination in the sport, while also highlighting the importance of sticking to his treatment. With a digital first approach, the film is launched this week and features a new rendition of the popular #InhalersHainSahi song.
AB de Villiers and Pooja Hedge to represent SuperWin
'We look forward to a successful association with them,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 12:47 PM | 1 min read
AB de Villiers and Pooja Hedge are the face for the newest entry in the online gaming realm, SuperWin. This huge partnership is the perfect first step for SuperWin as it launched as early as last month.
“Winning is the part of the game that all of us as professional athletes and even those that aspire to be in their own right. I’m really happy to associate with SuperWin as I am confident that they will imbibe everything that it means to be in sport which is having fun, being part of a community, and of course, finally, the desire to win big.” Said AB de Villiers on the association with SuperWin.
“I am excited to see the innovation that SuperWin brings to the table. It is inspiring to be a part of the SuperWin family and I look forward to being part of such a vibrant community that makes sports so interactive” Said Pooja Hegde on her association with SuperWin.
A SuperWin spokesperson said: “We are excited to work alongside ABD and Pooja Hedge to celebrate the spirit of sport and as we look forward to a successful association with them, we are confident that they will only add value to the brand in its plans to become an Indian dominated global platform.”
GOAT Brand Labs completes 100% acquisition of Frangipani
The acquisition has been done as per the terms of the original plan
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 12:17 PM | 1 min read
GOAT Brand Labs has acquired the remaining stake in Frangipani from its founders, honouring all terms from the original plan laid out during the majority acquisition in 2021.
The founders, Sunaina Patel and Mansi Kilachand, had this to say about the acquisition, as they sell their stake and exit the company: "As founders of this business, which was started as a brand for our own kids and has always been a labour of love for us, we are happy that the partnership with GBL has been successful. We hope that in GBL's capable hands, the brand will achieve newer heights."
Rishi Vasudev, CEO and Co-Founder, GOAT Brands Labs, commenting on the development, said: "Sunaina and Mansi have played a pivotal role in growing Frangipani over the last 10 years. With GBL taking full control, we will continue using all our D2C platform capabilities to accelerate the brand for the next level of growth. I wish the founders the very best and thank them for all their efforts in bringing the brand to this point."
Skechers is sports footwear partner of Indian Olympic Association for Hangzhou Asian Games
The Asian Games will be held at Hangzhou, China, from 23 Sept to 8 Oct
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 12:02 PM | 1 min read
Skechers has announced its association with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the ‘Official Sports Footwear Partner of Indian Olympic Association for the Hangzhou Asian Games’.
This partnership underscores Skechers' unwavering dedication to supporting athletes and promoting a culture of excellence in sports. The Asian Games will be held at Hangzhou, China from 23rd September 2023 to 8th October 2023.
As the Official Sports Footwear Partner, Skechers plays a pivotal role in empowering the Indian contingent with its innovative footwear that offers comfort and performance to all levels of athletes.
Skechers gave the athletes specially designed branded kits and provided Skechers Performance footwear to 10 specially chosen athletes as a sign of the company's dedication to athlete comfort and performance for the Hangzhou Asian Games. The athletes received these kits at a formal send-off ceremony, which concluded earlier today.
Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers Asia Pvt. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to partner with the Indian Olympic Association for the Hangzhou Asian Games.
At Skechers, we are committed to supporting elite athletes and enthusiasts with innovative products that help them reach for their best, and this collaboration was a natural extension of that commitment. We look forward to supporting Team India on their journey to excellence."
Delhi HC refuses to restrain use of Policybazaar trademarks on Google Adwords
The court said prima facie, there was no evidence of trademark infringement
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 8:39 AM | 2 min read
The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by Policybazaar seeking to restrain the use of key words identical to its trademarks on Google's AdWords Program by its rivals, according to media reports.
Justice Navin Chawla, presiding over Policybazaar's case against Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd and Acko General Insurance Ltd, found that prima facie, there was no evidence of trademark infringement.
In its legal actions against Coverfox and Acko, Policybazaar alleged that these defendant companies were employing keywords identical to "Policybazaar" trademarks, such as "Policy Bazaar," "PolicyBazaar," and "Policy Bazar," with the alleged intention of redirecting business away from Policybazaar's website through the creation of confusion.
The court, in its interim ruling, underscored that the case primarily revolved around the claim that the defendants were utilizing Policybazaar's registered trademarks as keywords within the AdWords Program. However, the mere presence of the defendants' websites as advertisements or sponsored links did not suffice to establish that internet users would be misled or confused by them.
Furthermore, the court observed that Policybazaar had not alleged any deceptive practices. In fact, the search results unmistakably displayed the defendants' website as a sponsored link, minimizing the potential for user confusion.
A Google spokesperson said in a statement, “The court held that the impugned ads in the matter are not infringing on Policybazaar's trademark rights. As a consequence, the existing Policy will continue to be applicable to all advertisers as before.”
“As a company, we comply with all local laws. Specifically on our Ads Trademarks policy, we have a clear and stated policy that does not allow advertisers to use trademarked terms in the ad-text of an ad, except in certain pro-consumer and legal scenarios, such as resellers and informational sites. And we investigate any reported use of a trademarked term in the adtext and take prompt action to not only remove such ads but block that same advertiser from referencing the trademark in their ads in the future. We want users to trust the ads on our platform, so we strive to ensure ads are clear and honest, and provide the information that users need to make informed decisions.”
BW Festival of Marketing revisits marketing ABC
More than 100 top marketers and CEOs took the stage to look at how marketing is transitioning into a growth function with CMOs playing business-centric roles
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 6:21 PM | 4 min read
The BW Festival of Marketing, an initiative by BW Marketing World in association with BW Businessworld, saw industry leaders discuss marketing in a new world order, where technology continues to disrupt and generative AI brings more than just existential challenges. The forum brought together top marketing professionals, thought leaders, and experts for a two-day extravaganza that also featured an exhibition area showcasing a diverse array of products and services from various businesses. The festival, held at The Imperial in New Delhi on the 18th and 19th of August 2023, witnessed an overwhelming response, attracting a diverse audience of marketers, entrepreneurs, and industry enthusiasts. The theme of this year, “An Industry In Transition”, came along with a compelling lineup of speakers, interactive sessions, and keynote speeches and lived up to its promise of exploring the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in the dynamic landscape of marketing. Keynotes Shaping Festival Key highlights from the festival included thought-provoking keynote addresses from renowned industry leaders such as Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul (GCMMF); Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India; Pradeep Kumar, also known as Prady, CEO, Neil Patel Digital India; Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International; and K.J Jawa, Chairman & MD, Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan. Mehta shared insights into the brand's remarkable journey and the principles that have fuelled its success. Making consumer Amul's foremost priority, Mehta stated, "We keep the finger on the consumer's pulse, modifying the strategy as per the challenges". He also shared the 8 rules of marketing that constituted the success of Amul at the festival. Joshi addressed the importance of meaningful brands in today's marketing landscape in his spotlight session. Shedding light on the survey by Havas, he said "One in four people report personal challenges and claim to be affected by at least one crisis on an everyday level. This makes them brand-conscious and so the majority of people believe in brand transparency." Simultaneously, as the evolving marketing landscape took center stage, the festival also cast its gaze toward the horizon of marketing's future. "Omnichannel marketing is multichannel marketing where all channels are interlinked”, Kumar said at his spotlight session. “The collective experience we provide to the customers through all the marketing channels will make the customer stick to your brand through the personalised experience we provide them across these channels.”, he added. Drawing parallels to the mobile industry a decade ago, Raina emphasised that the smartwatches segment offers ample market potential with minimal foreign competition, primarily from Indian players. He stated, "Today, marketing is not just about promotions and advertisements, it's intrinsically linked with the business itself." During Jawa's keynote speech, he emphasises that effective marketing resides at the core of any business, serving as the fundamental pillar for achieving lasting growth. He asserted, "In dynamic and competitive markets like India, over-investing time in building intricate marketing strategies might sometimes prove counterproductive.” He underscored the significance of elements like pricing influence, brand robustness, recurring transactions, cost-effectiveness, profitability, and customer contentment. Diverse Marketing Tracks More than 100 marketers spoke at the two-day event encompassing diverse marketing tracks, including the 'Marketing Outlook Track,' which delved into the overarching trends that marketers should keep an eye on. The 'Tech Track' explored technology's role in enhancing modern marketing for business growth. The 'Innovation Track' tackled strategies The Grand Celebration of Marketers Furthermore, the inaugural day of the festival concluded with the 'Top 100 Marketers' awards, celebrating the achievements of the foremost marketing leaders in the nation's marketing arena. Similarly, the second day's proceedings came to an end with the second edition of the ‘BW 40Under40’ awards, acknowledging the exceptional contributions of the top 40 emerging marketers who are shaping the industry's trajectory for the future. As the curtains draw on this year's edition, the BW Festival of Marketing leaves a legacy of excellence, inspiring marketers to push boundaries, embrace change, and stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving marketing landscape.
IOA announces Liberty Shoes as Formal Shoe Partner for Asian Games
Liberty Shoes will lend a smart touch to the ceremonial dress designed for the members of the Indian team for the opening and closing ceremonies
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 3:28 PM | 2 min read
India Olympic Association has announced the signing of Liberty Shoes as the Formal Shoes Partner for the Indian contingent for the 2022 Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23.
IOA President PT Usha said it was a pleasure to welcome Liberty Shoes as the Official Formal Shoes partner for the Indian contingent for the Asian Games. “Liberty Shoes will lend a smart touch to the ceremonial dress that has been designed for the members of the Indian team for the opening and closing ceremonies,” she said.
Usha said she is hopeful that the Indian team, the largest ever in an Asian Games, will return from Hangzhou with a good haul of medals and some world class performances. “IOA, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, our National Sports Federations and Sports Authority of India have left no stone unturned to assist the athletes in their preparation for the Games,” she said.
Liberty Shoes spokespersons Shammi Bansal and Ayush Bansal said it is an honour to be associated with the Indian team for the Asian Games. “We could not have found a greater opportunity to showcase our brand before the world than the ceremonies in the Asian Games in Hangzhou. We are delighted that IOA has chosen Liberty Shoes as its partner ahead of the continental sporting showpiece,” Shammi Bansal said.
IOA is the apex sports body responsible for sending contingents to the Olympics, Asian Games, and other major international events. Dedicated to promoting the Olympic spirit and values in India, IOA is committed to ensuring the best facilities, training, and support for its athletes.
Sanya Malhotra is all about epic living in ad for Shopper Stop's Fratini collection
The ad effectively conveys the message of living an epic life without compromises
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
Shoppers Stop has launched their new Fratini collection with their newest campaign ‘Live Epic’ with their brand ambassador, Sanya Malhotra.
The Fratini campaign portrays Sanya as the cheerful and confident, Fratini girl who wants the best of both worlds. The woman of today, who wants to live life to the fullest, without making any choices. Her vibrant personality shines through as she embarks on thrilling adventures, shares meaningful moments with her mother, explores her passion for travel, pursues her career, and seeks love in her friend. Accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack, the advertisement conveys the message of living an epic life without compromises.
Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop, said; "At Shoppers Stop, we are always committed to inspiring and engaging our customers, and we believe that self-expression lies at the heart of fashion. The 'Live Epic' campaign for Fratini underscores the brand's dedication to inspiring people to live life to the fullest and with confidence. Why just live, when you can Live Epic”
Sanya Malhotra, brand ambassador, expressed her excitement, saying, "I am so happy to be a part of Fratini's latest campaign and to represent Shoppers Stop, one of the most loved fashion and beauty destinations in India. Fratini's collection beautifully blends style and a liberated fashion narrative. The 'Live Epic' campaign captures me making life choices in different situations. I am especially excited about the creative expression that has been given to this campaign.”
