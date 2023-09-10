Cipla teams up with Pocket Aces for slice-of-life films on dispelling asthma myths

Cipla Ltd.’s #BerokZindagi, partners with digital entertainment companies, Pocket Aces, to create multiple sketches for the platform's leading short-form content channel - FilterCopy. By harnessing Pocket Aces' expertise in crafting and amplifying unique stories, Cipla hopes to further the mission of its largest public and patient awareness campaign - dispelling asthma myths, improving inhaler acceptance, and inspiring asthmatics to live a Berok Zindagi (unstoppable life). This partnership marks the pharmaceutical company’s entry into alternative content formats, that uses relatable storytelling to convey and subtly reinforce an important message. The first video, 'A Monsoon Romance: When Opposites Attract', premiered on FilterCopy's YouTube channel.

Created in easy-to-consume, snackable and shareable formats, each video will tell a heartwarming 'Slice-of-life' story scripted by the creative team at FilterCopy in collaboration with Cipla. The first premiere is a captivating love story set against the backdrop of the romanticized Mumbai monsoons. It will not only endear audiences but will also shed light on the fact that monsoons can be triggers for asthmatics. However, through subtle character integrations, the film emphasizes that with proper doctor-prescribed treatment, even those with asthma can enjoy the rainy season to the fullest. All films will be cross amplified through FilterCopy’s social media channels, reaching out to the ‘Digital GECs’ 22+ million audience and will be available in six languages – Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Achin Gupta, CEO - One India Business, Cipla Ltd. said, “With India contributing almost 42% of global asthma deaths despite accounting for only 13% of the cases worldwide,[1] Asthma continues to be a high burden disease in India affecting both adults and children. Misconceptions about asthma and inhalers contribute to the imbalance in its prevalence and outcomes, but correcting these can significantly improve patients' lives. Over the years Cipla has pushed the boundaries with #BerokZindagi, employing a multitude of creative mediums to help combat misinformation, stigmas, and myths about asthma as well as inhalers and connect with today’s audiences.

"By exploring various content formats that touch upon diverse themes our aim is to integrate our message of awareness and inspiration into the cultural fabric of the country, enabling us to reach and resonate with a wide-ranging audience. With this partnership, Berok Zindagi moves beyond being just an awareness campaign, but to a movement that aims to transform perceptions and improve the lives of those living with asthma.”

Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, Pocket Aces said, "The Cipla partnership is very special especially since it aligns perfectly with our renewed mission of positive content at Pocket Aces. Storytelling can have a profound impact on dispelling misconceptions, as the Cipla team has already proved with innovative initiatives on their #BerokZindagi campaign. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at Cipla to design content pieces that will address different communities and distinct use cases that will reach a massive audience. Via this campaign, we are looking forward to leveraging our channel FilterCopy to educate, break myths, and empower our audiences to live #BerokZindagi.”

Using ‘common sense’ as a tool to convey its message, Asthma Ke Liye Inhalers Hain Sahi, Cipla also released an ad film that follows the story of a young schoolboy living with asthma. After being underestimated by the rival cricket team because of his condition, the young boy shows them up and defies expectations, showcasing his talent and determination in the sport, while also highlighting the importance of sticking to his treatment. With a digital first approach, the film is launched this week and features a new rendition of the popular #InhalersHainSahi song.

