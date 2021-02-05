9X Tashan Yaaran Da Podcast clocks over 3 lakh downloads with only 25 episodes

The audience response to 9X Tashan Yaaran Da Podcast has simply been stupendous! Within a short span of time, this regional language podcast has achieved a prominent milestone by hitting over 3 lakh downloads with only 25 episodes. 9X Tashan Yaaran Da Podcast is a fun, candid chat-show featuring some of the biggest artists from Punjabi Music fraternity talking about their friendship, music and life in general.

9X Tashan - Yaaran Da Podcast is also a television show which airs on super hit Punjabi Music Channel 9X Tashan. The viewership and the wide listener base when combined, gives a far wider reach, tapping audience across the globe.

9X Tashan - Yaaran Da Podcast has many firsts to its credit. The crown prince of bhangra – Jazzy B and the King of Punjabi Rap – Bohemia came together on the show for the very first time. Similarly, acclaimed singer Sukhbir and lyricist Kumaar also featured together in an episode of 9X Tashan - Yaaran Da Podcast. In the past, these living legends had never been featured together on any show.

Commenting on the success of the Podcast, Himanshu Gupta, Programming Head, 9X Tashan, said, “We are extremely grateful to our listeners, and also to the guests on the Podcast for such a fantastic response! 9X Tashan Yaaran Da Podcast has received much love and adulation from audience across the length and breadth of India. Podcasting is nothing but a relationship you create between the listeners and you. Through this Podcast, we had aimed to spread positivity among listeners in the current trying times and I am pleased to know that we have been able to achieve that goal. I would also like to thank the talented show host Youngveer for making the Podcast so entertaining and a big shout out to our Podcast partners Ep.Log Media for making the Podcast widely available across all streaming platforms.”

The success of 9X Tashan - Yaaran Da Podcast has proved that regional language podcast have an equally promising future. While the show is conducted in Punjabi language, 9X Tashan Yaaran Da Podcast has witnessed maximum downloads from listeners based in Pune, Bhopal and Jaipur, along with Delhi and Ludhiana. The majority of the listeners of this Podcast are in the 18 – 22 years age group.

Speaking about the Podcast, Amar Tidke, Chief Programming Officer, 9X Media said, “Amongst Broadcasters we’ve been one of the earliest adopters of podcasting and we have four extremely popular podcast shows clocking close to 200 episodes. It's heartening to see the response our content is garnering and we hope to go from strength to strength with our offering. The music fraternity has been really supportive and helped us in putting this together. Through this small but meaningful endeavour we really hope to spark the imagination of young musicians and help them realise their dreams. We let the music and the musicians do the talking and believe in creating and curating content that spreads joy!”

9X Tashan Yaaran Da Podcast is widely distributed by podcast partners Ep.Log Media across all the leading audio streaming platforms. The episodes are also live on SpotboyE and 9X Tashan’s YouTube channel. Fun excerpts from the Podcast are promoted on 9X Tashan’s digital pages.

In the near future, 9X Media plans to create more podcasts with innovative content that will entertain the audience.

