9X Tashan Super Dhaakad puts spotlight on Haryanvi music

Beginning 22nd July, 9X Tashan has started airing Super Dhaakad Haryanvi songs daily from 12:30 pm. The Channel plans to extend similar support to the artistes from the Haryanvi music industry and turn the spotlight on the Haryanvi music genre.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Gupta, Programming Head, 9X Tashan, said, "9X Tashan has always been the ‘go-to destination’ for discovering Punjabi and local music of the region. From podcasts to entertaining chat shows, from super hit Punjabi music to tracks by new and upcoming artistes, it is our constant endeavour to keep our viewers updated on the latest trends in regional music. With 9X Tashan Super Dhaakad we want to acquaint our viewers with some super cool Haryanvi songs. There is loads of unexplored talent and some fabulous Haryanvi music content which will be showcased in this special programming block. This will definitely resonate with our viewers.”

So savour the superbly curated Haryanvi music only on 9X Tashan Super Dhaakad, daily from 12:30 pm.