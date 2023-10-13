India-Pak World Cup clash: Industry abuzz with ad inventory chatter
Some agencies say 10% ad inventory has been saved for last-minute deals. Others claim TV inventory is sold out but not digital
The excitement around the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has picked up further pace with the much-hyped and anticipated India vs Pakistan match scheduled for tomorrow (October 14).
This has also generated significant buzz and speculation around the ad inventory for the match, which is expected to garner record viewership across platforms.
Some agencies claimed that nearly 10% of ad inventory had been reserved for last-minute deals for both TV and digital, sources close to Disney Star said the inventory has been sold off for TV but they are still selling some on digital.
An industry insider, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The demand is super high for the India vs Pakistan match, and so are the expectations of all stakeholders. In such situations, broadcasters do keep around 10% of ad inventory free close to the match date and leverage from it by asking for a much higher price. Right now, the price is somewhere around Rs 50 lakh for a 10-second slot on TV.”
However, another source said that before being sold out, the broadcasters charged an extra premium of around Rs 10 lakh from advertisers for the 10% inventory, which was kept on hold for TV.
“The ad spot rates on mobile are around Rs 15-17 lakh and the CTV inventory has been sold out,” sources further said.
Initially, the ad rates for the India-only matches were set at around Rs 35 lakh per 10 seconds for TV, industry experts chimed in. For the India vs Pak game, the figure is higher as we are just one day away from the match.
Asked if brands were usually given the option to purchase ad slots on a single-match basis, an expert said that brands have to choose from several bundles on offer – India-only matches or a combination of India and non-India matches with a minimum number of games.
However, at this point, several brands are lining up to secure a 10-second ad slot as the match is expected to generate record eyeballs and media ROIs, the sources pointed out.
ICC World Cup 2023: 2.5 crore viewers watched Ind-Aus match live on Disney+ Hotstar
When the Aussie innings started, there were approx 1.5 crore viewers online, it went up to 2 crore and then to 2.6 crore during the Indian team’s chase
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 9, 2023 8:27 AM | 1 min read
India opened its World Cup 2023 innings on Sunday with a thrilling clash with formidable Australia.
Australia went to bat first. When the Aussie innings started, there were approximately 1.5 crore viewers online. However, it picked up when the Indian batsmen arrived, taking the number of audiences on the digital platform to 2 crore and then to 2.6 crore.
This is the first time Disney Star - the official broadcaster for both TV and digital - has made the ICC Men’s World Cup free for mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar.
As earlier reported by e4m, Disney Star has roped in 26 sponsors for the ICC World Cup 2023, TV and digital put together. Advertisers include Booking.com, Surf Excel (HUL), Peter England (ABFRL), Thums Up, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking, Diageo India, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, Haier Appliances, Herbalife and BPCL.
Now, the eyes set are on the next India match when the Men In Blue will be taking on against Afghanistan on October 11, and then with Pakistan on October 14.
The ICC World Cup 2023 is being played at 10 venues across India. The matches are being telecasted exclusively on the Star Sports network and are also being streamed free for mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar.
The tournament kicked off on October 5 with a match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
500 influencers from across India roped in for ICC World Cup
The ‘Super 50’ creators will have access to the field pre- and post-match, to commentators, and ambassadors
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 5, 2023 8:48 AM | 4 min read
Giving a further push to the burgeoning creator economy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) in partnership with Meta has roped in 500 influencers from across India for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which starts Thursday afternoon in Ahmedabad.
Most of them are regional creators, known for their authentic content, and enjoy a huge dedicated fan following. This is believed to be the largest creators' squad in ICC history.
The list includes @manasarora15 of Himachal Pradesh, @Akshay_partha from Chennai and @dasoham_ from Kolkata and @Divyuh Fofani in Pune. Some content from this World Cup's creator squad is already live, a Meta India personnel told e4m.
The financial terms between these influencers, ICC and Meta, are not clear at the moment.
Industry experts say top influencers in India charge anywhere from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore to create and produce a promotional video.
“However, for a long-term deal like for the World Cup where influencers may be putting out dozens of videos for the next one-and-half month, the cost may not be that high. Yet, considering the size of the squad, the entire influencer marketing of the tourney could run into crores,” industry insiders said.
Super 50
Of the 500, creators further shortlisted under “Super 50” will get exclusive access to the field pre- and post-match, to commentators, to ambassadors, pre-match day ground access and more. They will deliver behind-the-scenes content to cricket fans, on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Threads during all 48 matches. Meta has exclusive digital content rights for ICC events in the Indian subcontinent till 2023.
“The remaining 450 creators will get varying degrees of access and opportunities. Some of them will be part of the 'creator squad', the kinds that we've had at other tournaments before, such as Danish Sait and RJ Karishma at the 2022 ICC Cricket T20 World Cup in Australia,” an official at Meta India said.
Creators have already swung into action:
Funcho -
Princy
RJ Praveen
“The ICC is always looking for ways to reach new fans, and Meta’s platforms are a fantastic way to do that. We can’t wait to see the unique perspectives these creators will bring to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and help make it the greatest cricket event ever,” Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital, said in a statement.
Paras Sharma, Director and Head of Content and Community Partnerships, Meta, India, says, “To give fans unprecedented access to matches, and give creators a chance to be discovered nationally, we’ve kicked off one of our largest creator campaigns for any sporting event to date. We’re glad to work with ICC on this, and to have their support in unlocking the many social and fan experiences on our platforms. At the scale of this campaign, we’re hoping this revolutionizes the way cricket fans engage with the sport.”
Over the past few years, influencer marketing has emerged as a “middle of the funnel” activity, which not only drives branding but also sales for brands, industry experts say. Even for brand launches, more influencers than journalists are invited these days. On an average, brands are spending 7-10 per cent of their overall annual marketing budgets.
The influencer marketing business in the country touched Rs 1,275 crore in 2022, roughly 1.5 per cent of the estimated total ad spends of Rs 90,000 crore. It has been projected to grow by 25% CAGR for the next five years, according to the INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report.
More Platforms
ICC is all set with its new broadcast channels on WhatsApp and Instagram.
"This will be a great source of the latest news and videos, making it easier for people to be connected with the World Cup," ICC said.
The ICC Website and app will have individual highlights of the players and after each game fans will be able to catch up on their favourite player’s performances.
The fielding positions will be available real time along with a VR shot tracker.
Disney+ Hotstar bats for self-love ahead of World Cup
The campaign has been conceptualized by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 4, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner for the tournament, has released a new ad film as a part of their #FreeLoThodaJeeLo campaign. Starring Abhishek Banerjee and Jameel Khan, the film captures the anticipation for the upcoming tournament and highlights its ‘free on mobile’ offering this year along with free first-class entertainment such as Freddy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and many others.
Conceptualized by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao, the latest ad film is a play on the importance of prioritizing one’s own needs alongside those of one’s family. In the video, a man is denied entry into heaven because, in an effort to ensure the comfort of his wife, son, and mother, he forgets to enjoy pleasures of life like cricket and entertainment, made even easier through Disney+ Hotstar’s free offerings.
Team India begins their Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign on October 8, 2023, with an epic showdown against Australia at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. The hosts will then lock horns with Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The anticipation builds as India’s path leads them to a highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14th, adding another thrilling chapter to the ‘Greatest Rivalry’."
Cadbury Dairy Milk cheers for joy and generosity in the cricket season
#SitTogether is a campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy India
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 4, 2023 12:47 PM | 3 min read
As the excitement surrounding the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 begins, Cadbury Dairy Milk has unveiled a campaign, #SitTogether. Bringing alive the brand’s purpose of generosity and rooted in the profound belief that the joy of cricket should be a shared experience, the campaign invites everyone to extend a hand of camaraderie and togetherness. In a world where power distance often separates individuals, #SitTogether encourages people to transcend these divides by embracing the simple act of sharing the love for cricket. It is a poignant reminder that a match day holds equal significance for everyone, regardless of their roles.
Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelez India said, “We are excited to launch our campaign #SitTogether ahead of the World Cup, inspiring people to experience the joy of cricket together and foster a sense of togetherness and shared happiness. We truly believe that the excitement of big match days is universal, regardless of people's backgrounds or jobs. With this campaign, we urge consumers to join us and make this year's match viewing moments truly inclusive and meetha (sweet) for all.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India mentioned "The love for cricket unites us all, when we are down, we pray together, when we win, we celebrate together. So then, why not watch it together too? Building on our generosity platform, we are very excited to have created #SitTogether, a digital platform to enable people to watch the match from the stadium with a member of their staff. This is a human idea that will help foster a true sense of togetherness and happiness this Cricket World Cup.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head: North, West and East, Wavemaker India further added, “With cricket world cup happening in India, we have been able to unlock an unprecedented opportunity that will help us melt the implicit power distance in India. In partnership with ICC and Star Sports, we have created a platform for audiences to #SitTogether and experience the game live. This platform is helping us create a symbolic gesture that can inspire the population to inculcate a sense of togetherness.”
Additionally, Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer said, “ICC is thrilled to collaborate with Cadbury Dairy Milk for the Cadbury #SitTogether campaign, which combines the unique India passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion. This partnership celebrates the incredible power that the World Cup has in uniting nations and fans across different cultures.”
#SitTogether will also be amplified via multiple media touchpoints, including TV, OOH advertising, social media, and influencer partnerships. The brand will also leverage cricketing platforms and mobile publishers to engage the audience in unique and memorable ways. Additionally, Cadbury Dairy Milk will enable and facilitate #SitTogether experiences at stadiums, fan parks, live screenings in societies, et al.
Advertisers tap into new tech for World Cup & festive season
Industry watchers share that in this busy market, the increasing penetration of AI is helping brands stand out in the clutter and is pivotal in transforming the way ads are being bought
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 3, 2023 8:42 AM | 4 min read
The last quarter of 2023 is turning out to be a busy one, courtesy the coinciding of the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup and the traditional festive season. It’s not a situation (this double event) that is new, or even rare, but this particular instance comes at a time when India is the one bright spot in an otherwise drab global economy. It comes at a time when sweeping technological innovations are providing brands and the agencies that serve them with a unique opportunity to try out these emerging tech solutions.
“2023 has been the biggest year for cricket online, where dual-screen activity is the new norm with 50% high interaction during game time. 60% of WC matches will be played on weekdays shifting viewership online for many,” remarks Mohammed Bangi, Associate Director - Media Planning, Dentsu Creative India, adding, that with the ICC World Cup being the tent pole event this festive season, many brands are looking at riding on it and incorporating new tech to capture consumer attention during this double event.
With the aid of new tech offerings and the increasing penetration of AI, brands can now stand out in the clutter, says Bangi, adding, “CTV advertising by brands too is growing, as bigger screens make a stronger impact. It is an ideal platform to reach the specific target audience to deliver the right message to captive premium audiences and cord-cutters.”
According to the Google Consumer Survey, 84% of Indians feel it is important to research all relevant information about products and services before making a purchase. This is where AI-based solutions will help deliver the right message to the right consumers at the right point in the purchase journey.
Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk, notes that the Third Festive Pulse survey by The Trade Desk reveals a striking 35 per cent year-on-year increase, with a substantial 70 per cent of Indians ready to boost their Diwali spending. “While the upcoming Cricket World Cup and Indian festive season presents immense opportunities for brands, marketers will have to ensure that their ads are reaching the right audience, at the right time.”
Gill says many marketers continue to use the traditional manual insertion order process for ad pricing negotiations with media owners, whether it's an OTT channel, music streaming platform, or news website. However, AI is now pivotal in transforming the way ads are bought, due to the proliferation of media channels and the complexity of data in today’s digital-centric landscape.
And speaking of complexity, many might wonder why we’re conflating the World Cup and Puja-Diwali celebrations, but their concurrent occurrence allows advertisers to test and tweak ideas and strategies and see what works best.
In a retail landscape that is going to be extremely loud, all-prevailing and incessant, this is the perfect time to throw things at the soft board and see what lands hard.
Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, FCB Kinnect, agrees that advertisers are warming up more and more towards newer ways to reach out to audiences. “From finding placements in properties that are created exclusively for the season, to investing in newer technologies that provide better connection with the audiences, there are enough ways that consumers are latching on to them. Rephrase.ai continues to be in vogue with advertisers, as newer campaigns continue to come to the forefront. Other AI based advertising solutions, like Bobble are also starting to attract a lot of attention. More and more players continue to offer custom targeting, ensuring that marketing spends are more streamlined,” he says.
“Our industry is brimming with innovation, as can be seen with brands heavily leveraging not only television commercials but also social commerce, e-commerce integrations, and games that make use of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, CGI and AI-driven content marketing, to name just a few innovations,” says Swati Nathani, Co-founder and CBO Team Pumpkin.
“At present, mixed reality advertisements have been taking the world by storm with sweepingly positive reactions among audiences, especially on platforms like Instagram. I expect to see advertising efforts that are a culmination of both offline and online tools in a way that works with one another and not against each other. A hybrid approach, integrating the best of both worlds, will captivate audiences in unique and unimaginable ways, leading to a marketing impact that reaches new pinnacles. The sky's the limit for brands that wish to push the creative envelope, especially during occasions where both festivals and cricket converge,” says Nathani.
