Next wave of content creators will come from Bharat: ShareChat's Akshat Sahu

ShareChat is focussing on the next 100 to 200 million content creators who will come from smaller cities and towns. On Day 2 of Goafest, ShareChat Director-Marketing Akshat Sahu during a masterclass session at the annual advertising conclave said, "We are talking about the next 100 million, 200 million creators who are not going to come from Mumbai, Delhi or Bengaluru. They are going to come from Lucknow, Bhopal, Indore, Coimbatore, and Nagercoil."

Sahu also spoke about the opportunities that content creators present to brands and marketers. "Marketers find it challenging to find the right insight, right context and the right language. Creators can easily solve these challenges faced by brands," he stated.

Creators, he stated, have built a following that can help brands to bypass the clutter. "Followers have a certain trust in the creators as they have been following them on the platform," Sahu said.

He also noted that creators, particularly the regional ones, understand the cultural nuances which need to be built into the communication. "Regional creators understand the local cultural context better than those in Mumbai or Delhi," he said.

Besides helping brands to hone and sharpen their communication by putting it in the right context, Sahu said that the creators also give feedback to brands. "They are the ones who understand local languages and our platform is actually trying to create that economy," he said.

ShareChat and Moj, Sahu said, are giving a platform to creators to express themselves. "We are also helping them to create monetisation models. We bridge the gap between them and the brands. We are also enabling social commerce. We have a live commerce app with Flipkart where our creators work with them," he stated.

