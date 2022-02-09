Goafest 2022 to be held from May 5th to 7th

Goafest Organizing Committee today announced the change in dates for Goafest 2022, postponing it from April 7th - 9th to the 5th- 7th May 2022. This change will also facilitate extra time for the prestigious ‘One Show’ which has collaborated with the Abbys. Also, with Omicron cases on the decline, the committee truly believes that agencies and organizations will be more enthusiastic to participate in this iconic festival after a gap of two years.

On the rescheduling of dates, Goafest Chairman Jaideep Gandhi said “Ad Club joining hands with ‘One Show’ will truly take the Abbys - India’s premier and longstanding tradition of creative excellence, to the world. However, keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation, we believe the celebration of this unique, game-changing partnership would be better experienced with the 15th edition of Goafest scheduled in May, 2022. After all, a celebration of creativity and innovation gets even better when the world around us is safer.”

Speaking on the tie-up, Anupriya Acharya, President, Advertising Agencies Association of India said “I would like to congratulate Ad Club for the tie-up with ‘One Show’. The One Show is one of the most reputed advertising shows globally and further adds to the significance and the excitement around the festival that is returning after two long, eventful years. And similarly, the 2022 edition of Goafest provides a perfect platform for the redefined Abbys. There is much for everyone to come together and share at the festival.”

Goafest is the definitive annual festival for the advertising, marketing and media industry - it attracts over 2000 people from across India. At the heart of this unique festival is an eclectic platter of knowledge, recognition, networking and of course, celebration that makes each day at this 3-days event a remarkable experience.

