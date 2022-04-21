ABBYs: Megha Tata, Ayappa KM, Devika Prabhu, Geet Rathi, Raj Kamble join jury panel

The Jury Chair at ABBYs 2022 is being assembled gloriously with stalwarts of the advertising industry, both national and global. Five new Jury Chairs have been roped in to add to the list of grandmasters.

Megha Tata

Managing Director, South Asia – Warner Bros, Discovery, Megha spearheads several marquee brands for the Discovery network in India including the country’s largest aggregated real-life infotainment OTT platform. In 2020, Discovery India retained its position as the ‘Most Trusted Real-Life Entertainment Brand’ by TRA Research Private Limited for the 10th year in a row. Megha is also the second woman ever to become the President of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association.

Ayappa KM

Director and Partner, Early Man Films, Ayappa is an accomplished writer and director of commercials, documentaries and television series. His work has been highly awarded at both Indian and international festivals including Cannes and D&AD. Ayappa is known for his offbeat directing style and unusual casting. Other awards won by Ayappa include Spikes, AdFest, Abbys and Kyoorius.

Devika Prabhu

Business Head, Kids & Infotainment, Disney Star, Devika oversees the content and communications initiatives across the bouquet of six kids and infotainment channels- Disney Channel, Hungama TV, Super Hungama, Disney Junior, Disney International HD, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and Fox Life. She is responsible for shaping the overall creative vision and driving the content and communications strategy.

Geet Rathi

Design & Creative Director, TBWA, Geet heads design duties for TBWA Design By Disruption. She is Campaign Brief 2020 Asia's 8th most awarded creative in India. Geet has been on the Jury at One Show Design in 2021 and the Cannes Young Lions & Clio Health and Cannes Lions Jury in 2019. Geet is the Founder of Blink To Speak TBWA India Design Lab.



Raj Kamble

Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations. One of the most awarded and globally recognized Indians in advertising, Raj has over 150 awards including several Cannes and One Show Golds. Famous holds the title of seven-time winner of South Asia Independent Agency of the Year in a row. Raj is a frequent lecturer at the Kellogg Institute of Management and Columbia University. He is also the Director of Miami Ad School in India.

Earlier, Menno Kluin, Aricio Fortes and Myra Nussbaum were named as international jury members.

