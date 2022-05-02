ABBYs: Five more industry veterans join jury panel

The ABBYs Award Governing Council has assembled a power-packed Jury Chair, rounding it out with five more renowned industry veterans. They include Carlton D’Silva, Paresh Chaudhry, Praveen Someshwar, Rajat Ojha and Rekha Nigam.

Carlton D’Silva - Co-Founder House of Awe and Musemakers Marketing Services.



After a long stint at Hungama, Carlton now oversees the development of Film Marketing in House of Awe and Brand Marketing in Musemakers. Awards won include Cannes Lions, The Abbys, Kyoorius, Olive Crown Awards, New York Ad Festival.

Paresh Chaudhry - Group Executive director, Value 360

Paresh heads Value 360, India's fastest growing and the most awarded PR agency. He was formerly Group President & Chief Brand Custodian at RIL. Paresh has judged at the Cannes Lions and Abbys, ET Brand Equity and Sabre Asia. Paresh is the founder President of the Indian Forum of Corporate Communicators (IFCC)

Praveen Someshwar - MD & CEO – HT Media Group



Praveen Someshwar is busy transforming HT into a new-age media group, with digital initiatives and innovation being the driving forces. Under his leadership, HT Media Group is well on course to become a digital first organization, creating multiple agile business units focusing on new niche domains. Praveen was earlier with Pepsico heading their North and South East Asia businesses.



Rajat Ojha - CEO, Gamitronics

A passionate techie, Rajat Ojha has worked at Hungama and currently heads Gamitronics. Awards won include Indie Innovation Award, Casual Connect, Hamburg, Game of the year for Kung Fu Dhamaka Google Maiden Canvas Showcase SFVR Game of The Year.

Rekha Nigam - Director, Sutradhar Media & Communications



Rekha has headed language dept in several agencies. She won the Ad Club Campaign of the year for Salaam Bombay and New York Ad festival Gold for Ruf n Tuf jeans. She was Programming Head of Sony Entertainment Television, screenplay and dialogue writer for major Hindi films like Parineeta and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.

