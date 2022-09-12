This festive season, Xiaomi says wait for Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat

Xiaomi India has kick-started its annual consumer-centric festive campaign - ‘Diwali with Mi - Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ in a fun, and quirky way. As a build-up to the campaign, Xiaomi India is encouraging consumers - 'Don’t buy tech, yet!' and wait for ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ through a series of engaging videos, ATL, and BTL activations.

The 'Don’t Buy Tech Yet' phase will culminate in the seventh edition of the 'Diwali with Mi - Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat' festive season campaign that enjoys immense love from consumers and fans across the country. Conceptualized to bring forth the happiness and much-awaited celebrations of the country’s most auspicious festival, this year's campaign theme ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ resonates with the good fortune Diwali brings. It highlights Xiaomi India’s reciprocation of the trust fans have placed in the brand.

The festive sales will bring forth multiple offers, deals, and discounts for customers as part of the campaign. The offers will be hosted across channels - online partners, Mi.com, and retail stores across the country.

Talking about the campaign, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “This Diwali season we want to help our consumers in making an informed decision about their tech purchases. It is the biggest shopping season for consumers, especially for the ones looking to purchase gifts for family, friends, or for their consumption. Therefore, with 'Don't buy tech yet!' we want to be transparent and honest with our consumers. We want them to see the entire landscape and not rush into making the wrong decisions, even if it takes a bold move like advising them to not invest in tech just yet. Through the 'Diwali with Mi - Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat' campaign, we will be extending incredible offers to our fans and users to buy their favourite gadgets - smartphones, smart TVs, speakers, audio peripherals, tablets, or any other smart home products."

All the mediums will focus on conveying a unified message- <#DontBuyTechYet and wait for ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’>. The campaign will be amplified across digital, online, social, and print platforms.

