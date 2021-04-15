Nippon Paint launches Tamil Nadu’s exclusive style guide

On the occasion of Tamil New Year, Nippon Paint (India), has launched Nippon Paint Tamil Nadu Style Guide – Tamizhnatin Vanna Puthagam! This Style Guide brings the rich hues of sprawling Karaikudi Palaces, the ever-changing blues of our seas & rivers, the vibrant colours of true Tamil arts and the splendid rainbow of our feasts, our timeless literature, our games and our life. The people of Tamil Nadu will have more choices of colours to choose from to suit their tradition. Some of them would include: Harvest Dance, Ripe tomatoes, Yellow pendant and Sunshine Tea.

As Tamil New Year is a celebration of all the wonderful shades of this great land, the Nippon Paint Tamil Nadu Style Guide captures perfectly all that this land has to offer: hospitality, architecture, literature, delicacy, culture and sport.

The colours of hospitality range is inspired by the intricate yet simple looking Kolams that adorn every porch in Tamil Nadu. The colours of architecture takes inspiration from Tamil Nadu's rich architectural like the Chettinad House and the vast temple landscape. The colours of delicacy takes after the wide and dynamic palate of Tamil Nadu. The colours of literature takes after the Thirukkural and Aathichoodi. The colours of culture combines the performative arts landscape of Tamil Nadu including Koothu, Bommalaatam, Villu Paatu, Carnatic Music, and Bharatanatyam. The colours of Sport embodies a mix of Jallikattu, Kabaddi, and Silambattam.

Speaking about the Nippon Paint Tamil Nadu Style guide, Mahesh S. Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, “Tamil New Year symbolises the beginning of good things and embodies everything our land stands for. During such an auspicious day, we are extremely happy to launch this Tamil Nadu Style Guide to commemorate this culturally significant festival. The Nippon Paint Tamil Nadu Style guide brings you the colours of this great land. The beauty of colours is spread throughout Tamil Nadu. We aim to share this colourful journey of Tamil Nadu's culture and traditions with this style guide. We are certain that our consumers will get some inspiration for their homes from this style guide.”

