Flipkart taps the Tamil Nadu’s Aadi shopping craze
The eCommerce platform has come with innovation offers for consumers for the Aadi Sale
Strengthening its presence in the South, Flipkart has captured the true essence of the Aadi shopping extravaganza in Tamil Nadu. Once considered an inauspicious period for shopping, Aadi has been transformed into a month-long celebration of discounts and promotions by offline retailers. With innovation at its core, Flipkart, for the first time, celebrated the Aadi Sale by ‘Bringing Aadi offers home to consumers’ through various deals.
Recognizing the cultural significance, and to truly bring the Aadi offers home to consumers, Flipkart goes into the offline markets in Tamil Nadu and distributed thousands of custom-made Flipkart Kattapais. The e-commerce player also executed an impactful digital marketing campaign targeted specifically at consumers in Tamil Nadu.
The distinctive Flipkart bags not only served as a reminder of the unbeatable Aadi offers from Flipkart but also showcased the brand’s commitment to becoming an integral part of their shopping journey.
Alia Bhatt and SRK star in film for D’Decor's FabriCare brand
Both feature in a brand film centred on 'Beauty that needs no protection' propositon
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 2:23 PM | 3 min read
D'Decor has unveiled a new campaign for its soft furnishing brand ‘FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D’Decor’ with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.
The launch has been realized with the collaboration of Khan and Bhatt, in a brand film that embodies the essence of "Beauty that needs no protection." Against the backdrop of an exquisitely designed home, the film unfolds a captivating narrative wherein the beauty of the environment is jeopardized by unforeseen visitors. Through a seamless fusion of action and entertainment, FabriCare by D’Decor brings Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan together, adding a touch of their signature charm to the narrative.
D'Decor has always been at the forefront of innovation. With FabriCare, the brand sets a new benchmark in the realm of soft furnishings. This brand emerges as a result of years of research and dedication, combining functional brilliance with aesthetic allure.
Speaking about the campaign, Nikita Desai – VP – Strategy, Brand and Business Excellence says “Consumers’ experience with curtain and upholstery in their homes is filled with anxiety arising from the fear of tarnishing their furnishings. The key insight that the FabriCare campaign rests on is ‘Beautiful things do not need to be fragile and achieving strength and beauty if made possible will liberate the consumer from restrictions.’ This insight led to a creative thought ‘Don’t Handle with Care’ - a call to our consumers to live carefree within their homes with FabriCare!”
Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s charm, elegance, and modern outlook perfectly resonate with the brand's ethos of seamless living.
"I have been with D’Decor for more than 13 years now and it is one brand that is home to me in every sense of the word. Having seen the brand grow with every passing year, it fills me with immense pride to see the launch of their new brand FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D’Decor. I am sure, like D’Decor, FabriCare will also beautify many, many homes and give more power to the consumers to live stress free without worrying about the mishaps on their couch or curtains.” – Shah Rukh Khan – Brand Ambassador – FabriCare by D’Decor
“I am extremely happy to be part of the D’Decor family which has dressed beautiful homes across the world. When beauty meets high performance, durability and functionality, you get FabriCare - High Performance Fabrics by D’Decor. I am really looking forward to our journey together,” – Alia Bhatt – Brand Ambassador – FabriCare by D’Decor.
MS Dhoni recommends daily prayers for 'mann ki shanti' in Zed Black ad
The TVC campaign has been conceptualized by Oberoi IBC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 1:25 PM | 3 min read
Zed Black, an incense sticks brand, has announced the launch of its latest TVC campaign for Zed Black 3-in-1 premium incense sticks featuring the cricketing legend and former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni. The campaign aims to emphasize the importance of incorporating daily prayers into one's routine for a balanced and fulfilled life.
In today's fast-paced world, where individuals often find themselves consumed by various commitments and responsibilities, the act of taking a moment to connect with oneself through prayer can be immensely grounding. Zed Black's continued collaboration with MS Dhoni as a Brand Ambassador for the last 6 years seeks to encourage people to pause, reflect, and engage in a practice that fosters inner peace and spiritual well-being.
"'Mann Ki Shanti" is not just a TVC campaign; it's a heartfelt endeavour to bring attention to the value of daily prayers in maintaining mental and emotional equilibrium. Dhoni, known for his exceptional leadership and unshakeable composure, resonates with the campaign's message on multiple levels", shared Mr. Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black.
The TVC showcases Zed Black and MS Dhoni sharing a timeless message for all. In the latest TVC, the cricketing legend assumes the role of a doting father sitting for prayers as his playful daughter comes running. Dhoni emphasizes with a smile the importance of a regular prayer for ‘Mann Ki Shanti’. Dhoni, besides being a cricket legend, is also a complete family man. He does a perfect job of conveying the sentiment for all households. Add to this his legendary cool vibes and a relaxed smile, the message hits home!
Zed Black TVC campaigns have always struck a chord with the masses & netizens. Be it the Gamechanger commercial where the Captain Cool was spotted sporting a retro jersey look on the field for its flagship campaign 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar' or MS Dhoni sharing the importance of viral prayers in a Guruji avatar last festive season. Likewise, through this latest campaign, Zed Black aims to spark conversations around the benefits of incorporating daily prayers as a means to achieve balance and mental clarity.
"We are honored to collaborate with MS Dhoni yet again, a true icon who embodies resilience and strength," said Mr. Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black. "As a brand, we are committed to promoting holistic well-being, and we believe that this campaign will inspire individuals to carve out time for daily prayers, nurturing their spiritual growth."
The hallmark of Zed Black's success lies in its commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices. Zed Black’s manufacturing unit, based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has made history by becoming the world's largest solar-powered raw agarbatti production facility. The company has successfully scaled its production capacity to an astounding 3.5 crore incense sticks per day, positioning itself as a major player in the global market. The company is today amongst the top three agarbatti manufacturers in the country.
Conceptualized by Oberoi IBC the TVC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across News & GEC Channels for the festive season and will be accompanied by a robust social media and online engagement strategy, encouraging viewers to share their own experiences with daily prayers using the hashtag #MannKiShanti.
DBS Bank India joins hands with 5 badminton stars
The brand has partnered with Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 1:15 PM | 2 min read
In a move that underscores DBS Bank India's commitment to the country, the bank has announced its partnership with five exceptional badminton stars – Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, and Gayatri Gopichand.
The partnership has kicked off with an outdoor campaign and it will be extended to the bank's social media platforms, official website, internal platforms, as well as throughout its branch network, targeting both customers and employees.
Commenting on the partnership, Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank India, said, “DBS Bank continues to break boundaries and reimagine banking; we like to think of ourselves as a different kind of bank, rather than fitting into the conventional notions of a 'traditional bank'.
Badminton is gaining popularity across India, and this partnership provides a great opportunity for us to extend our support to five young athletes who truly have the potential to be the stars of tomorrow.
These players epitomise our core values both on and off the court, making them perfect partners to champion our brand. With this association, we aim to dial up customer engagement in India and bolster the narrative around our unique phy-gital proposition, suite of offerings, and strong Asian connectivity.”
Ramakrishnan R, Co-Founder and Director, Baseline Ventures added, “DBS Bank has always been a trusted partner, for small and large businesses as well as retail customers. We are excited to help the bank onboard some of India’s most prominent badminton stars as it increases engagement with its customers in India. We are confident that with DBS Bank India’s support, these players will elevate their careers and reach even greater heights, while serving as an inspiration for badminton enthusiasts.”
Kartik Aaryan is the face of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel
The campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 1:08 PM | 3 min read
Dabur India Ltd has recently signed on current youth heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as the face of its newly launched gel toothpaste- Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel. This extension on the powerhouse mother brand “Dabur Red” which is the World’s No.1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste brand present in every 1 in 3 households in India will further strengthen the franchise penetration, especially among the younger Indian population.
The launch communication, conceptualized by Ogilvy India, is targeted at Genz & Millennials and portrays the integral role of personal hygiene, and especially, oral hygiene, can play in boosting one's self-confidence. The 360 -degree campaign is kick starting with Print and will be followed by TV & Digital.
Abhishek Jugran, Vice President– Marketing, Dabur India said “I'm incredibly proud to announce the launch of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel. Embracing innovation and customer-centricity, our new launch represents a leap towards redefining excellence in the freshness segment in toothpaste. Infused with 5 Natural Activs like wintergreen oil and mint, the product delivers a unique taste of being mild sweet & spicy, with a burst of minty deep freshness. It is clinically proven to deliver 4 times better freshness compared to ordinary toothpaste .With Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, one can imagine a refreshing breeze sweeping through your mouth with every brush, awakening your senses and leaving you with an invigorating chill. We have the most dynamic and vibrant youth icon, Kartik Aaryan who perfectly embodies the values of our brand to make this launch a roaring success. The launch of Red Bae Fresh Gel Toothpaste marks a new milestone in Dabur's commitment to providing innovative and effective oral care products”Top of Form.
Speaking on the occasion, Kartik Aaryan said “I am delighted to be part of the Dabur family. Dabur Red is an iconic and trusted brand from the House of Dabur. I am very excited to launch their latest Gel toothpaste offering “Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel” which represents youthfulness, attraction, energy and confidence with a tinge of desi factor which is completely in sync with my personality. I'm excited with this association and look forward to reaching the audiences with our launch creative communicating the brand's "irresistible freshness" message very effectively.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) added, "Dabur is constantly innovating products that appeal to today’s youth. Dabur Red BAE Fresh Gel achieves this with a lively and fun campaign that perfectly highlights our clutter-breaking ‘Saason ka Perfume’ concept, which is inspired by Gen Z’s desire to create an everlasting impression by always looking, smelling and feeling good. Dabur’s 12-hour freshness promise with this product further solidifies our concept. The campaign is brought to life by the effervescent Kartik Aaryan.”
Augustus Daniel, Head of Marketing-Oral Care, highlighted, "Gels is the second largest sub-segment in toothpaste category. Our new launch, Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, is meticulously crafted with Gen Z and Millennials in mind - from the brand name to the product & proposition. 'BAE - Before Anyone Else' captures the essence of a close friend or partner, while 'irresistible freshness' appeals to youth aiming to leave a lasting impact in every interaction. Backed by youth icon Kartik Aaryan's endorsement, our 360-degree campaign across TV, print, and digital platforms aims to win hearts of India’s youth"
Ranveer Singh onboarded as brand ambassador of Lavie Sport
The actor will be seen endorsing the brand's existing portfolio
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 12:51 PM | 4 min read
With a vision to enhance the active lifestyle with the right choice of products, the brand Lavie Sport has recently roped in actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador.
The association with Ranveer signifies Lavie Sport’s commitment to meeting the athleisure demands of today’s style-conscious youth while also staying relevant to its existing consumer base. Building on the brand’s fundamental principle of promoting an active lifestyle, Lavie Sport aims to provide bags that meet consumers’ daily requirements by offering durability, style, and enhanced security.
The Lavie Sport brand comprises various kinds of products, such as backpacks, duffel bags, laptop bags wallets, etc., which are perfect for a weekend getaway or a vacation, office, gym or any place where you wish to go. Ranveer will also be seen endorsing the brand's existing portfolio along with the newest collection through a slew of commercials spread across digital and social media.
Similarly, in line with Lavie Sport's identity, Ranveer has always enthralled the audience with his impeccable acting skills, infectious charm, and unparalleled sense of fashion and style, making him the perfect choice to represent the brand and establish the Lavie Sport range as the go-to choice. His amazing body of work, versatility, and energetic personality also stands synonymous with the brand's constant strides in innovation and commitment towards high-quality and futuristic designs for their products. Combining Ranveer's magic with the brand's extensive portfolio expansion, Lavie Sport aims to supercharge its growth trajectory and endeavours to capture the lion's share of the Indian accessories market.
Commenting on the collaboration, the CEO and Founder of Lavie & Lavie Sport, Ayush Tainwala, stated, " At Lavie Sport, we are always in pursuit of excellence, and aim to set higher standards. We understand how dynamic the market is and strive to bring in the latest trends that appeal to our consumers. So, it's only fitting that we welcome the man to Lavie Sport who has always been setting new standards of excellence with each step he takes. We are delighted to have Ranveer Singh join the family. He is an achiever, a fashion icon, a powerhouse of talent, and a vibrant individual who exuberates vivacity and every young Indian aspires to be like him. He is confident, passionate, and embodies the spirit of the modern Indian consumer and we believe he is the perfect face for Lavie Sport. Lavie Sport and Ranveer together are a power-packed combination for the gen-next consumers, and with this association, our brand aims to encourage Indians to lead an active lifestyle with the right set of products that meet their athleisure needs."
Ayush further added, "The brand has seen enormous growth years and our vision is to take Lavie Sport to another level with this association. Today's consumers are very conscious of the quality and styling of the product. A brand in this accessory category requires continuous innovation & introduction to new styles and designs that appeal to a large set of consumers. The association with Ranveer will help the brand to amplify customer growth. Moreover, going forward, Lavie Sport aims to offer more accessible products with a focus on convenience, comfort, and style."
Elaborating on his brand association, Ranveer Singh said, "I am thrilled to join Lavie Sport, a brand that effortlessly merges style, functionality, and comfort to one's style and preferences. The versatility of their products makes them an essential accessory for various needs and occasions, be it travel or everyday use. Their modern designs not only offer comfort, security, and multi-functionality but also ensure highly accessible options, which makes these bags a perfect choice for today's youth on the go. Embracing the brand's philosophy of versatility, Lavie Sport offers a singular solution for all your needs, with one bag that meets every requirement. I am truly excited about embarking on an inspiring and exciting journey with the brand."
4-year-old dances to song from ‘Ghoomar', floors netizens
Naomika Negi’s video has got over 203K views on Instagram and more than 8000 views on Twitter
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 11:15 AM | 1 min read
A four-year-old girl, Naomika Negi, has been creating social media waves for a video that shows her dance to the tunes of a song from the movie ‘Ghoomar’.
The video posted on the movie’s production house Hope’s social media handles has been appreciated via likes and shares by celebrities and actors, Virendra Sehwag, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.
Naomika’s video has got over 203K views on Instagram and more than 8000 views on Twitter.
The video is also airing on different news channels.
Bodhi Tree Systems picks up additional stake in Viacom18
As per reports, the Uday Shankar and James Murdoch-promoted company has acquired a further 2.89% stake in the media company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 9:25 AM | 1 min read
Uday Shankar and James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree Systems has picked up an additional 2.89% stake in Viacom18, media networks have reported.
The acquisition is worth Rs 953.23 crore, as per a report.
This is said to have raised Bodhi Tree Systems' holding in Viacom18 to 15.97%.
In April, Uday Shankar was appointed to the Board of Viacom18.
As per media reports, Shankar is in the process of putting together a new leadership team.
