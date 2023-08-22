Flipkart taps the Tamil Nadu’s Aadi shopping craze

With a vision to enhance the active lifestyle with the right choice of products, the brand Lavie Sport has recently roped in actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador.

The association with Ranveer signifies Lavie Sport’s commitment to meeting the athleisure demands of today’s style-conscious youth while also staying relevant to its existing consumer base. Building on the brand’s fundamental principle of promoting an active lifestyle, Lavie Sport aims to provide bags that meet consumers’ daily requirements by offering durability, style, and enhanced security.

The Lavie Sport brand comprises various kinds of products, such as backpacks, duffel bags, laptop bags wallets, etc., which are perfect for a weekend getaway or a vacation, office, gym or any place where you wish to go. Ranveer will also be seen endorsing the brand's existing portfolio along with the newest collection through a slew of commercials spread across digital and social media.

Similarly, in line with Lavie Sport's identity, Ranveer has always enthralled the audience with his impeccable acting skills, infectious charm, and unparalleled sense of fashion and style, making him the perfect choice to represent the brand and establish the Lavie Sport range as the go-to choice. His amazing body of work, versatility, and energetic personality also stands synonymous with the brand's constant strides in innovation and commitment towards high-quality and futuristic designs for their products. Combining Ranveer's magic with the brand's extensive portfolio expansion, Lavie Sport aims to supercharge its growth trajectory and endeavours to capture the lion's share of the Indian accessories market.

Commenting on the collaboration, the CEO and Founder of Lavie & Lavie Sport, Ayush Tainwala, stated, " At Lavie Sport, we are always in pursuit of excellence, and aim to set higher standards. We understand how dynamic the market is and strive to bring in the latest trends that appeal to our consumers. So, it's only fitting that we welcome the man to Lavie Sport who has always been setting new standards of excellence with each step he takes. We are delighted to have Ranveer Singh join the family. He is an achiever, a fashion icon, a powerhouse of talent, and a vibrant individual who exuberates vivacity and every young Indian aspires to be like him. He is confident, passionate, and embodies the spirit of the modern Indian consumer and we believe he is the perfect face for Lavie Sport. Lavie Sport and Ranveer together are a power-packed combination for the gen-next consumers, and with this association, our brand aims to encourage Indians to lead an active lifestyle with the right set of products that meet their athleisure needs."

Ayush further added, "The brand has seen enormous growth years and our vision is to take Lavie Sport to another level with this association. Today's consumers are very conscious of the quality and styling of the product. A brand in this accessory category requires continuous innovation & introduction to new styles and designs that appeal to a large set of consumers. The association with Ranveer will help the brand to amplify customer growth. Moreover, going forward, Lavie Sport aims to offer more accessible products with a focus on convenience, comfort, and style."

Elaborating on his brand association, Ranveer Singh said, "I am thrilled to join Lavie Sport, a brand that effortlessly merges style, functionality, and comfort to one's style and preferences. The versatility of their products makes them an essential accessory for various needs and occasions, be it travel or everyday use. Their modern designs not only offer comfort, security, and multi-functionality but also ensure highly accessible options, which makes these bags a perfect choice for today's youth on the go. Embracing the brand's philosophy of versatility, Lavie Sport offers a singular solution for all your needs, with one bag that meets every requirement. I am truly excited about embarking on an inspiring and exciting journey with the brand."