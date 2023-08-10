NESCAFÉ Sunrise announces new campaign for TN market
The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by BBH India
NESCAFÉ Sunrise has announced the launch of its latest campaign for its key market, Tamil Nadu. NESCAFÉ Sunrise believes in inspiring moments of togetherness for a great start to the morning with a progressive take on every-day life. As a brand that lives and breathes in the South market, the insight for the campaign emanates from the deep understanding of the South household and the integral role that coffee plays in their life.
Conceptualised and executed by BBH India, the campaign objective is to showcase the role of NESCAFÉ Sunrise in strengthening the bond and relationship between the couple while keeping the key product intrinsics of rich aroma of the granulated coffee at the heart of the story. The TV commercial aims to entrench the brand as the perfect choice for a great start to the day.
NESCAFÉ Sunrise understands the aspirations of the woman of the household. She aspires to a marriage that is equal and full of love & togetherness. While she unconditionally prioritizes her family over anything else. She never gets a break, even the idea of taking time out does not occur to her.
In line with this insight, the TVC depicts a gesture of love from her spouse, who makes the effort to give her a break from some of her routine chores in her hectic morning. A small gesture also goes a long way to strengthen their bond, giving them a moment of togetherness that sets them up for a great start to the day.
At the heart of the story lies the rich aroma of NESCAFÉ Sunrise’s granulated coffee, emphasizing its role in making each morning special. By portraying the brand as an essential part of the couple's morning ritual, NESCAFÉ Sunrise aims to entrench itself as the perfect companion for a fresh start to the day in the minds of South Indian households.
Sunayan Mitra, Director - Coffee & Beverages business said: “A proud coffee culture exists in the southern part of India. In most households, in that region, the day starts with coffee and it is also the beverage that brings families closer, every morning. Over the last 40 years, NESCAFÉ Sunrise has positioned the beverage in a progressive household– aimed at stimulating moments of togetherness. In our latest communication we take this journey forward where a cup of Nescafé Sunrise enables a moment in the busy lives of a modern couple, the underlying insight being - small acts of gratitude and appreciation make a big difference in a relationship.”
Commenting on the ad campaign, Radhika Burman, Sr. Vice President & Head of Delhi, BBH India said: "In this piece of communication the focus is on small gestures of love and appreciation that go a long way to strengthen a relationship. Our stories on NESCAFÉ Sunrise keeps relationships and togetherness at the heart of the conversation to ensure that the brand is relevant, loved and resides in the everyday consciousness of consumers.”
Director Ashwathram added, “Set in an authentic Tamil home, the film highlights the bond between a regular Tamil couple and the role that a cup of coffee plays in their lives. Coffee is so integral to Tamil culture, and NESCAFÉ Sunrise understands and celebrates that.”
The campaign is being brought to life through a captivating TV commercial that captures the essence of the South Indian household and the emotions associated with it. It will be released across prominent digital channels as well.
Anushka Sharma thanks pharmacies in new personalised AI-powered campaign for Prega News
The primary focus of this campaign is to target pharmacies and essential retail partners who significantly contribute to boosting the visibility and sales of pregnancy detection kits
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 2:07 PM | 2 min read
Mankind Pharma, a reputed global pharmaceutical company, recently unveiled its groundbreaking AI-powered marketing campaign, featuring popular Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma, as the face of their trusted pregnancy detection brand, Prega News. The innovative campaign aims to revolutionize the way the brand reaches its audience and reinforces Prega News' reputation as a reliable choice for pregnancy testing.
The primary focus of this campaign is to target pharmacies and essential retail partners who significantly contribute to boosting the visibility and sales of pregnancy detection kits among consumers. Leveraging the power of AI, Mankind Pharma endeavors to create a personalized connection with lakhs of pharma outlets across the country.
The foundation of the campaign is the utilization of an AI-driven digital avatar of Anushka Sharma, who exclusively endorses individual pharmacies. Through this personalized approach, Mankind Pharma ensures that each outlet receives a personalized advertisement via WhatsApp. This personalized touch fosters a strong bond between the brand, the pharmacy, and its customers, amplifying the reach of Prega News among its audience.
Additionally, Mankind Pharma executes localized YouTube video ads for pharmacies by using their PIN code to ensure that customers were directed to the nearest shop to purchase Prega News. This strategic move aims to enhance business visibility and popularity for individual outlets. The overwhelmingly positive response from the pharmacies exceeded expectations, reinforcing Mankind Pharma's commitment to employing cutting-edge technology in their marketing endeavors.
Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Consumer Healthcare Division said, "We are immensely proud of the success of our landmark AI campaign for Prega News. This innovative initiative has not only strengthened our bond with our valued retail partners but has also enabled us to touch the lives of countless consumers across the nation. At Mankind Pharma, we remain committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive positive change in the healthcare industry and empower our customers with trusted solutions."
The AI-driven campaign engages pharmacies and extends their reach to their customers, friends, and family through social sharing. By encouraging pharmacies to share personalized ads, the campaign expands its reach, resulting in significant brand awareness.
As the pharmaceutical industry continues to embrace advancements in AI technology, Mankind Pharma remains at the forefront, constantly striving to deliver innovative solutions that empower their partners and benefit the lives of consumers.
‘Gen Z wants its values to be mirrored by brands’
Day 1 of e4m TechManch 2023 saw marketers from leading brands delve into the topic ‘Gen Z: Decoding the digital generation’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 11:36 AM | 6 min read
At e4m TechManch 2023, marketers navigated their path through extensive possibilities, shared profound insights, and presented innovative ideas suited for the digital era. One pivotal session highlighted the burgeoning power of the Gen Z audience, delving into strategies for brands to establish successful connections with them, all the while maintaining their allegiance to the millennial demographic.
The panel discussion titled, “Gen Z: Decoding the digital generation”, was chaired by Nikhil Kumar, Vice President - India, South East Asia Middle East, mediasmart. The panellists included Prashant Sukhwani, VP-Marketing, Burger King; Damyant Khanoria, CMO, Oppo; Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, and Abhineet Sawa, Co-founder, Snapmint.
Introducing the session, Kumar said, “In an era defined by digital transformation, we find ourselves at a pivotal crossroads where Gen Z audiences exert an increasingly significant influence on strategies, our choices and the very fabric of a brand. Through our discussion, we aim to uncover the intricacies of Gen Z and their values, their aspirations and their dance with technology.” He then went ahead and asked the panellists how the pandemic has changed decoding the GenZ audience for their brands.
Replying to Kumar, Balasubramanian pointed out the differences between Gen Z and millennial consumers when it comes to fashion. He said, “From a fashion perspective, there is a lot of social validation and social identity that is important for both. But for millennials, the social identity is to fit into a crowd while for Gen Z, it would be a social identity to stand out from within the crowd. I am making a generalization but if millennials look for style, Gen Z looks for trends.”
“Secondly, millennials will look for fashion more than accepted fashion. So, they would look for celebrities, Bollywood or otherwise. Gen Z would look for inspiration, but from more, what they would term as, authentic sources, from more exploratory sources. So, what would be a Kiara Advani in one place would be a Komal Pandey in the other.”
Comparing Gen Z and millennial cohorts, Sukhwani talked about how millennials are still learning technology and Gen Z were born with it making their behaviour significantly different. He elaborated, “They (Gen Z) are far more socially responsible and aware versus millennials who are now learning these new concepts. Because when we were growing these concepts were spoken less compared to the mass acceptability and awareness now and the fact that there is more evolution of help available to all of them.”
He also discussed the fact that both cohorts exist on different platforms and hence should be targeted accordingly. “If you do not isolate these platforms and create content accordingly, you would be carpet bombing hoping that it succeeds rather than customizing and catering to the expectations of Gen Z versus millennials,” Sukhwani added.
Talking about the Gen Z market with respect to the smartphone standpoint, Khanoria mentioned, “What we try to do is bring a sense of hyperfocus. For us it's less about millennials versus Gen Z. It is really about focusing on Gen Z, because one of the truths of consumers, consistent for the last 6-7 decades, is that kids between the age of say 17 or 18 till 22 are the consumers who really drive how the larger economy behaves. These are the guys who are the taste makers of society. And so from OPPO’s standpoint, we bring hyperfocus on Gen Z.”
Khanoria also highlighted how Gen Z has a sense of care about the world around them. He said, “This is not a generation that just talks. They also want this behaviour to be mirrored by brands and that is the kind of brand that they resonate with. They adopt brands that understand their values.”
Sawa discussed how for Snapmint, in terms of financial freedom, their focus was Gen Z. He said, “We had to figure out a small niche to start the brand instead of solving for Gen Z or millennials. We found our focus based on the fact that in the financial world, in terms of online shopping, the millennials were very well equipped with the installments and affordability options they had and the Gen Z segment, on the other hand, was driving a lot of the purchases directly or their purchase decisions on the online platform was highly ill equipped in terms of financial enablement.” So, they lasered their focus on the Gen Z segment,
Sharing the success stories of various Burger King campaigns with respect to how they spoke the language of Gen Z, Sukhwani said, “Gen Z wants brands to be loyal to them rather than the other way round. So, if you design content and comms which mirror their life, without judgment, it tends to do far better and it tends to position your brand better and they stick to your brand.”
Answering Kumar’s question about the launch and target of Myntra FWD, Balasubramanian commented, “One big piece of understanding about this cohort is they are interested in their own world. So for us when Stylecast was across the app, FWD had a place of its own. It is almost if I could loosely call it, an app in an app. When someone gets in there it is that world. So, for Gen Z that is the world that they can look at.”
“Two things that stand out versus the rest of the app is that firstly it is trend first. As you scroll through you will see everything from the listings being as per Barbie Core, Cottage Core, streetwear and so on and so forth. Secondly, it is a lot more visual and video-led as opposed to lots of tiles. Again, based on how Gen Z looks at it,” he elaborated.
Summarizing Oppo’s learnings and growth from having a media-heavy marketing approach to a more nuanced marketing perspective, Sukhwani said, “The young kids are not looking for advertising, they actually actively reject advertising. They are not interested in listening to brand stories. So, what is really important for us as marketers is to understand how we can tell a seamless story using things that they relate to better and that in today's world are influencers. They literally represent a media platform of their own.”
“What we have done fairly aggressively in the last 12 to 14 months is we have not only built an in-house team that is purely working on creating content for Instagram using influencers, telling brand stories, that is one part of it. We are also creating more traditional marketing, we are shooting vertical video first.”
Answering Kumar’s question about the thought process behind Snapmint’s “Badi Khushiyan, Chhoti EMI campaign”, Sawa noted, “EMI as a concept is not something that is new. It has been there forever. But where it made sense for us was that at a Gen Z level the customer was not amenable, they didn't have CIBIL score. So what we had to go after was what are the small categories they are interested in like fashion and gadgets and how do we enable it with the kind of information we have about Gen Z. They don't have a credit score, so what we looked at was their social profile.”
AI can create a world of abundance, contribute to humanity: Daniel Hulme
At e4m TechManch, WPP’s Daniel Hulme spoke about AI’s impact on humanity, the concept of singularity and more
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 10:57 AM | 4 min read
Artificial Intelligence is already changing the way industries around the world function. This massive innovation and its uses have started to take over every sector, right from pharma to retail. The advertising and marketing industry is also seeing the perks of this technology. At the e4m TechManch conference, Daniel Hulme, CEO Satalia and Chief AI Officer, WPP, spoke on the topic ‘AI’s Impact on Humanity’ and explained in detail about this new innovative tool makings its way into the world.
Hulme took an interactive session where he delved deeper into what is the definition of data and AI. From explaining how algorithms work, to how AI is about multiplying the way humans think and make decisions, he brought on stage a world filled with mathematics, data, AI and macro concerns of AI.
He argued that humans were not capable of making all the decisions as problems can multiply into extremely complex stages. But he believes technologies like AI can get into deeper algorithms and solve those problems. He thinks there is more to be done with this tool, and we have still not used its capacity to full.
Explaining the macro impacts of AI, Hulme says, “I think we need to acknowledge that these technologies have not just been had the most profound impact on society, they're going to have the most profound impact on humanity. And I think we've all heard of the word singularity. A singularity comes from physics is a point in time that we can't see beyond. It was adopted by the AI community to refer to the technological singularity, which is the point in time where we build a brain a million times smarter than us. I think there are at least six singularities that we need to concern ourselves with very quickly.”
“The political singularity is where we no longer know what is true. Deep fakes, misinformation, bots have not only challenged our political foundations and continue to challenge our political foundations, but they're now challenging the fabric of our reality. I actually think that this industry will play an important role in ensuring the old content is authenticated.
Environmental singularity is something we're all familiar with. We know that consumption is putting pressure on our planetary boundaries. I believe if we apply these technologies in the right way, we can half the amount of energy that we required to win the world.
The social singularity is not my expertise, but there are scientists who believe there are people alive today that won't have to die. AI is advancing medicine and is able to monitor ourselves and clean ourselves out.
The technological singularity is what we're concerned about at the moment, which is building a brain million times smarter than us. This is the last invention that humanity will create. We have no idea whether it's been a glorious thing that happens to us or our biggest existential threat.
The legal singularity is when surveillance becomes ubiquitous. So, this is the concern that AI now not only is able to know and profile consumers people very well, but they can also manipulate the behaviours and I believe, again, this industry will play a significant role in mitigating the risks of abusing these technologies.
Finally, my favourite singularity is the economic singularity. This is the concern about job losses. I think, I think over the next decade, we are going to see a Cambrian explosion of innovations. Yes, jobs will be replaced displaced but new opportunities for work will appear. I think the next 10 years are going to be glorious. We're going to free loads and loads of people up to be able to contribute to the world.”
“I believe that AI has the ability to create a world of abundance, freeing people up, actually to contribute to humanity,” he concluded.
ideacafe launches event & experiential division HappE hrs
Samir Vithlani roped in as Senior VP and National Head to lead HappE hrs
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 10:35 AM | 2 min read
ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has launched an event and experiential division ‘HappE hrs’ and appointed Samir Vithlani as Senior Vice President and National Head for driving ‘HappE hrs’.
With close to 18 years of experience as an integrated marketing and experiential solutions specialist, Samir has also driven P&L Management apart from being an educationist. He has been associated with DDB Mudra Group, Ogilvy & Mather, Radio Mirchi, Aurora Comms and other notable brands in key leadership positions.
When contacted Nabendu Bhattacharyya said: “Samir brings in the much-needed experience in the experiential space, which we believe to be an integral part of our integrated communication solutions. At Ideacafe, he will align with the company's overall business objectives, striking a balance between Above The Line and Below The Line initiatives through research, technology and idea-led initiatives.”
Samir has workined with various brands like Britannia, Legrand, Mercedes, Zydus Wellness, Mondelez India, Greenply, HSBC and others.
Speaking about his appointment, Samir said, "When you have to set up a new brand, the most important ingredient is people. With Nabendu sir's business acumen and team ideacafe’s philosophy, we intend to create some great experiences for our prestigious clients. The brand ‘HappE hrs’ will curate integrated experiential campaigns by keeping the idea as the key centrepiece and execution as the base of our foundation.
“ideacafe aims to revolutionize the future of brand communication. I love the vision of ideacafe, which is futuristic, innovative and data technology-backed with its idea-centric and insight-driven approach and the assimilation of talent within the agency is indicative of their plans for the future.”
Amul to launch its D2C platform soon: Jayen Mehta
At the e4m Health and Wellness Marketing Conference 2023, Mehta shared some great insights and talked about innovative products in pipeline and his ambitious plans to take the brand ahead
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:12 AM | 8 min read
India’s largest dairy cooperative Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, better known as Amul, is planning to launch its full-fledged D2C (Direct to Consumer) platform soon to boost its sales, Jayen Mehta, MD of Amul, said on Wednesday at the e4m Health and Wellness Marketing Conference 2023 in Mumbai.
In a fireside chat with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the BW Businessworld Group and the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of the exchange4media Group, Mehta said Amul has been offering e-commerce services since 1998.
“That e-comm channel was very interesting. Amul was perhaps the first one in India to set up a ‘direct to consumer cyber store’ as we used to call it. Way back in 1998-99, we were in hundred cities of India delivering ice creams to your doorstep along with the butter and cheese. And this was before e-commerce came into the country. For payments, credit cards were accepted on the net and so on and so forth. We did this for 10-12 years.”
“Then, the formal e-commerce came in, and we started selling through those channels, and now we are coming back with our own e-shop or e-commerce channel in which we will be able to directly supply our products through our dedicated outlets and processing plants,” stated Mehta, whose cooperative reported a turnover of Rs 72,000 Cr in 2022-23.
According to him, Amul already has 83 branch offices, hundreds of frozen warehouses, 98 dairy plants, apart from the million retail outlets and 15,000 distributors across India. So, we are already within a radius of 200 kms of every single city in India. Now all this is being made e-commerce compliant.”
“If you order something in the morning, you will get it by evening. The entire range of products would be easily available through this format. We are building our operations across the country, which makes us a very large e-commerce player also,” Mehta further said.
Mehta said that Amul already has a software that connects it with 3.6 million farmers associated with the cooperative. The moment a farmer delivers the milk, software assesses the fat percentage in the milk and the price is credited to his/her bank account. Our one million outlets use the same software. So, we are a highly integrated “cow-to-consumer” company on a technology platform and this will now be consumer-enabled to make it fully available to everyone across the country.
Mehta said, “In every single household in India, the single largest component of food you spend on in your budget in a month is dairy products. So, this particular product needs to deliver all the four or five aspects-health, wellness, nutrition, energy and development. This is what the job is assigned to milk as a category. So, we are very conscious about it; the kind of products that we make, the kind of attempt that we make to highlight the goodness of milk as a superfood, as a very composite product, and then also talk about these parts.”
If somebody is interested in the energy part of it, then we have milk with different fat content. For lactose intolerants, we have a suitable product. Somebody is looking at products without sugar, we have that too.
“We are very, very closely focusing on the evolving customer categories across different socioeconomic status, different life cycle, lifestyle, age, and try to create a portfolio around that which is very, very comprehensive, very composite. And more importantly, we have a mandate also to make the products available and affordable to all the Indians. So, this is an interesting challenge,” he noted.
“Our currency is trust. And this is a trust on which the Amul plant is standing, trust of millions of our farmers who are owners. The 3.6 million farmers and a billion customers who are there. We strengthen this trust so that whatever we do is seen from the perspective of not a product but a support offering of an organization which is trying to cater to both the segments, the producer, as well as the consumer,” Mehta pointed out.
Not almond milk, its beverage
A section of nutritionists has been raising concerns that milk today is unhealthy as it contains carcinogenic substances and fat which helps in weight gain. Dr Batra asked Mehta, adding that such misconceptions have boosted the popularity of almond milk, soy milk, millet milk etc.
Mehta responds, “There are a lot of people who want to attack milk and try to take away the share of the customers by perhaps misleading them. Technically, when the product is not of bovine origin, you can't call it milk. So, it's not almond milk, it can be called almond beverage. Milk is not just a source of nutrition for millions of consumers, but a source of livelihood for millions of producers as well.”
So, we have to provide the right information to the customer. Talk about the goodness of milk. Let the people who want to sell the alternatives do that because it's an open market. But you should not call it milk after all, as it is denigrating milk as a category. So, on their own, if the soya beverages can prove that they are good for the health of the customers or the well-being of those who want to consume, it's fine.
But we are very clear that as per the food safety laws of the country, you can't call any product which is not bovine origin as milk. You call it almond and soy beverages and then allow the customer to make a very conscious decision of buying any product.
High fat milk is largest selling one
Mehta surprised the audience by saying that Amul’s largest selling milk product is with very high fat. “Customers know the goodness of milk as a source of nutrition, as a source of energy, and as a source of making ghee. And that's what makes the product cutting across income groups and across market segments. And again, we did some surveys and found that people in the lower income segment consume the milk, which is the highest fat. And some people who are very conscious of calories would buy low fat milk. So, this is the paradox that we're looking at.”
Innovative products
Amul is currently focussing on probiotics, protein, and organics, Mehta stated.
“Post-Covid, everybody realized the importance of immunity and probiotics that offer good immunity. Probiotics is a category which is supposed to be a very elite category, very expensive. Buttermilk has the best probiotics and we sell close to 3 million liters of buttermilk in simple pouches every day across the country.”
“We did a very, very dramatic thing overnight that bacteria in that buttermilk’s regular pouch is converted into probiotic. So, all the goodness of probiotic bacteria is available at a price point of just ₹30 a litre. No change in the price. More than 2 crore consumers are getting the benefit of probiotics without being anything extra. This is the innovation which the country requires to make India a stronger nation.”
High protein products
The country is looking for protein sources. Amul is the largest player of milk in the country and milk has 3% protein. So, we have the largest protein player by default. We require one gram of protein per kg of our body weight every day but most of us are heavily deficient in protein.
You can't substitute the requirement of the country by importing the black protein and selling protein powder, which is at times dubious quality. We have started isolating the best quality protein with the highest BCAAS ratio, and that started the sale of high protein buttermilk.
We are coming out with a range of high protein yogurt, high protein cookies, high protein ice cream, high protein milkshakes, high protein milk and so on which will make a big difference in the availability of good quality protein at an affordable price in a tasty form across the country around the year, Mehta disclosed.
Organics
And the third is the moment on organics. We all want to eat food without any chemicals, without any pesticides, without any fertilizers and so on. That, unfortunately, is not there. If organics are available, they are very, very expensive. So, we have gotten to this space now. We are launching a range of 8-10 products in organics, which is organic wheat flour, rice, daal, besan, sugar, jaggery, masalas and so on.
Amul Organic will be affordable and adhering to highest standards of quality and lab tested right from sourcing to the finished products.
Snacks and wafers
We are trying many other things which are not directly related to our business, but exist in the space of agricultural products, such as potato snacks, honey. All these things we are trying to bring in the goodness of what the farmer has to offer and the consumer is willing to try.
Dark chocolate, zero ad budget
We were very bad in the chocolate category 10 years back. So we realize that these are some of the categories where you cannot advertise on our billboards, in print and TV like we do for every product this year. Dark chocolate was launched and then it got popular by word of mouth. Young consumers started inquiring about it at retail shops forcing the retailers to keep the stock.
“The customer has to be your evangelist. He or she will recommend it to his friends if he/she really likes the product,” he remarked, sharing Amul’s zero-budget marketing success.
Anil Kapoor partners with Dosti Realty as brand ambassador for Dosti Greater Thane
Kapoor's unassailable stature that can connect across audience age groups in the entertainment realm is the idea behind the collaboration, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 4:08 PM | 4 min read
In a strategic brand announcement, Dosti Realty has unveiled popular actor Anil Kapoor as the official Brand Ambassador for their project Dosti Greater Thane.
Much like Kapoor's unassailable stature that can connect across audience age groups in the entertainment realm, Dosti Realty caters to various segments in the world of real estate. This collaboration forms a harmonious convergence, where Kapoor's distinction combines perfectly with Dosti Realty's unparalleled standing, creating an immaculate year-long partnership, read a press release.
Commenting on Dosti Greater Thane and Mr Anil Kapoor’s association, Deepak Goradia, Chairman and Managing Director, of Dosti Realty, says, “In Dosti's remarkable journey, our legacy stands tall as a testament to creating projects through unwavering commitment and innovation. From the iconic Dosti Acres in Wadala to the upcoming grandeur of Dosti Greater Thane, our focus is to create large townships that redefine urban living. Dosti's legacy is not just about building structures, but about the communities and dreams we build within them. The partnership with Mr. Anil Kapoor, one of the finest in the business, reflects the excellence and reputation that Dosti Realty has developed over the years.”
Reflecting on this association, Bollywood luminary Anil Kapoor shares, “As an artist, I've always believed in embracing roles that connect with people on a profound level. Becoming the Brand Ambassador for Dosti Greater Thane is a natural extension of this ethos. Dosti Realty's commitment to crafting homes that elevate lifestyles resonates deeply with me. Just as I strive to deliver memorable performances, Dosti Realty strives to create living spaces that leave an indelible mark on residents' lives. This partnership is more than a collaboration; it's a shared emotion to see an urban living being redefined to inspire a new standard of excellence creating a 1 Mumbai feel”
Sharing his views, Anuj Goradia – Director, of Dosti Realty says adds, "The project location offers unbeatable connectivity as it is less than 10 mins from Thane. Our partnership with Mr. Anil Kapoor is driven by a mutual commitment to deliver unparalleled value to our patrons and enrich their experiences. We deeply admire Mr. Kapoor's remarkable talents and significant contributions. His esteemed reputation aligns seamlessly with the long illustrious history of Dosti Realty. As a company, we continuously seek opportunities to collaborate with people who share our brand's values and exemplify our vision for excellence. Mr. Anil Kapoor's beloved appeal transcends generational boundaries across all age groups. His dedication to fitness has particularly resonated with millennials and a diverse audience, aligning perfectly with the state-of-the-art amenities that Dosti Greater Thane offers. This resonance between his persona and our offerings serves as a central pillar of our new campaign – Dosti 1 Mumbai"
Shraddha Goradia, Director – Dosti Realty says, “Our campaign featuring Mr Anil Kapoor is a harmonious blend of shared values, legacies, and aspirations. It symbolises our commitment to offering not just homes, but a lifestyle that fulfils the desires and aspirations of our esteemed customers. Dosti Greater Thane takes centre stage with attractive 1 BHK and 2 BHK homes at an unbelievable price. There is an approx. 1 Lakh sq. ft clubhouse where we have done tie-ups with renowned brands to give residents that superlative living experience of a premium offering. In selecting Mr. Kapoor as the face of Dosti Greater Thane, we've embarked on a journey that transcends mere endorsements. Together, we're not just building properties; we're building dreams, aspirations, and a shared future where every Mumbaikar and Thanekar can proudly say, “My home, my style, my Dosti.”
Nitin Nagpal, Director – Sales and Marketing, Dosti Realty sharing his insights on the choice of Mr Anil Kapoor and his resonance says, “Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate our brand's visibility and impact, bringing greater innovation, creativity, and customer-centricity to the forefront of our endeavours. Mr. Anil Kapoor's recent success in connecting with millennials and the working demographic through OTT platforms further solidifies his relevance and influence. This aligns seamlessly with Dosti Realty’s aspiration to connect deeply with these segments and enhance their lifestyles through our premium residential offerings. Phase 1 of the project was launched in 2020 where we sold over 1700 homes in just 11 days. As we launch this new Phase, we hope to beat that benchmark”
Media.Monks’ Catherine D Henry says The Great Convergence is coming
At e4m TechManch, the SVP of Web3 & Metaverse strategy at Media.Monks delivered a keynote address on new ways to engage with the audience
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 4:06 PM | 4 min read
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, currently being held in Mumbai, Catherine D. Henry, SVP Web3 & Metaverse strategy, Media.Monks, delivered the keynote address - Beyond the Hype of Web3: Potential and Challenges.
She broke down how Web3 technology offers marketers new ways to engage with their audience and provide more personalized experiences.
The session further delved into how by leveraging decentralized identity management, smart contracts, NFTs, and decentralized marketplaces, marketers can create new opportunities for growth and innovation.
Beginning her address by noting that while her specialism is in new technology, and specifically, web three and Metaverse, Henry said that increasingly everybody wants to hear about AI. “It's funny because year after year, it feels like we have so much pressure to respond to market demand because of technology. Technology is driving what we're doing very quickly, every day. It feels like every year, there's something new.”
In 2019 it was the crypto craze and the prices of Bitcoin shot up. In 2020 everyone was online playing games like Animal Crossing, Roblox, Fortnite. “In 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced that he was making Meta a Metaverse company and nobody even understood what that meant. And then of course, 2022 had NFTs Web3 and now AI. It's a lot and I am an emerging tech specialist. I've been doing this for 20 years, and I've never ever seen the markets move as quickly as they are today,” she went on.
Henry then drew up a big picture of what's happening in the tech space, saying that it's not about one particular stream or the other, as it's not metaverse versus Web3 versus AI. “I wanted to really give some perspective to what we're doing as marketers, to cut through the jargon and the hype and really focus on what's important with respect to how we can be successful in this new media landscape.”
Using the classical century-old story of ‘Erewhon’ by author Samuel Butler, Henry went on to describe the Great Convergence and “how all of these new technologies are coming together, the value of culture, and, specifically, how we as marketers can take advantage of this historic moment and drive the change, as opposed to letting technology and its demands and the demand of the popular imagination, drive what we're doing”.
“Technology is powerful. It's changing how we work, how we relate with customers, and importantly how we relate to one another with important consequences for everyone in this room. You may have noticed that Erewhon is an anagram for nowhere but today I really want to focus on where we are today,” she said.
Henry went on to take the audience on a deep dive into these emerging technologies, and when and where Web3, the Metaverse, NFTs and even AI meet, interact, and synergize, leading to the kaleidoscopic digital media landscape that we find ourselves in today.
She pointed out how NFTs are no longer a dirty word or joke as people had come to recognize them for what they were, digital assets, which had value, and was no longer hyper-inflated into yet another faddish internet bubble.
She further illustrated that as technology becomes more immersive and all-encompassing, all of these tools will not only be integral to daily lives but help transform them in unprecedented ways as we move to an even more digital mode of life, something Henty has written about in her upcoming book, Virtual Natives.
“Digital Natives" is a term that was first initiated in 1998. Mark Zuckerberg was probably a freshman in college before social media as we know it was even born. And since then, a lot has changed. We no longer surf in cyberspace, on the information highway. So why are we still using the term digital natives?” mused Henry.
She continued, “Today, we've got virtual natives: kids who've learned to type before they go to school. Why? Because their parents probably met on a dating app. They were given phones instead of keys or a rattle to play with. And so, when they first arrive at school, they already know the type before they can, right. These kids are virtual natives and they learn to swipe before they could even speak. So for them, their reality online is as real as their reality offline.”
“So the great convergence is really about how technology is convergent after all, it's really about how technology is being adopted and transformed by culture and driven by this new cohort of virtual natives,” she concluded.
