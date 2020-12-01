Neel Pandya named Head of the ISA Media Forum

The ISA Chairman, CEO, Secretary-General and other members of the Forum welcomed Neel to this role

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 1, 2020 12:11 PM
Neel Pandya, National Media & Digital Head at L’OREAL India, will lead the ISA Media Forum. This was announced in a meeting of the Media Forum held on November 04, 2020. The ISA Chairman, CEO, Secretary-General and other members of the Forum welcomed Neel to this role.

The ISA plays a key role in the Industry with say on matters that affect advertisers. This forum meets periodically to take stock of and deliberate on industry developments that affect advertisers. 

ISA is confident that Neel from his varied experience across sectors & functions would add considerable value through the media forum to the ISA.

Tags Isa L’oreal india Neel Pandya ISA Media Forum
