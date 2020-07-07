Ensuring safety in tough times, coping with new state: Nishant Madhukar, Ferns N Petals

We have trained ourselves to fight this pandemic, restructured arrangements to reduce touchpoints and maintain social distancing at work, writes Madhukar, HR Head, Ferns N Petals

COVID-19 Pandemic is presently pushing Indian enterprises towards a paradigm shift of business evolution across domains and industries. In this difficult time, it is very important to give first priority to the employees since they make the organization and are the key behind the company’s growth. Hence, they have to be reassured that the organization cares for them. We, at Ferns N Petals, are calling only skeleton staff to the office. Those whose work profile allow them to WFH are continuing to work like that only. Those who necessarily need to come to office are coming following staggered rosters. People who are involved in supply chain process whether warehouse, inventory, delivery or those involved in physical designing, packaging, shooting of products have resumed working from office, warehouse, retail stores respectively, based on their job roles. We have started implementing distant seating. While some workforce is being asked to come to office, we are strictly prohibiting those who commute by public transport even if the government allows cabs, as we just don’t want to take chances with the wellbeing of our staff. And people in such job roles as offline in-person sales, etc. are being asked to resort to virtual meetings instead of physical client visits.

Also, we have trained ourselves to fight this pandemic with new hygiene habits and have restructured the arrangements to reduce touchpoints and maintain social distancing at work.

- After relooking the layouts, following measures were taken up:

- Parking lots have more spacing with demarcations

- Quarantine place has been set up at the Head Office for people having any symptoms of the virus

- Sanitizer dispensers are available at all touch-points

- Open door policy is observed not only in the sense of a communication culture but also literally in view of making interactions touch-free

- Doors, Taps, and soap dispensers of washrooms are censor enabled

- No food will be prepared in the cafeteria and advising workforce to bring home-cooked food

- Group seating tables replaced with small tables for a single person’s us

- Self-service at Coffee machines or Water dispensers shall be replaced with staff-assisted service

- At FNP, Biometric attendance punching machines were already replaced by personal mobile app 2 years ago

- Not more than 5 people will be allowed in the conference room

In terms of talent priorities, we have always believed in opening opportunities for young minds but the current turmoil has slowed down the pace of the recruitment process. The existing vacancies on board had to be reviewed and amended, new job rules are designed and published for fresh hiring, as the current situation is calling for new skilling of people to suit the new strategies adopted.

We now intend to shift to remote interviewing of candidates. We were already using skype/hangout in a few profiles, but going forward in other profiles also we’ll try video recorded rounds. We’ve already taken training out of the classroom and made it accessible on LMS which is another example of touch-free or social distancing practice. Furthermore, with the help of HR helpdesk, employees don’t have to physically approach someone in Admin/HR for their queries, complaints and grievance.

Through all these pro-active measures, we are hoping to keep all our employees safe!