Ferns N Petals appoints Shashwat Goswami as Chief Marketing Officer
Goswami was earlier the Marketing Head at Gaana
Gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) has announced the appointment of Shashwat Goswami to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.
In his role will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing approach, creative collaborations to implement FNP’s strategic vision. He will build on the company’s position in the market to accelerate growth, innovation, and value for stakeholders and customers.
As part of the marketing function, Shashwat will oversee brand building, consumer acquisition via organic & paid channels, retention marketing, social media marketing and public relations. The appointment comes amid rapid growth of the gifting behemoth following its ongoing evolution in terms of improved brand ethos and recent rebranding exercise which are part of FNP’s wider mission to bring operational resilience and business excellence to the forefront.
Shashwat who brings almost 2 decades of high impact brand experience, served as the Marketing Head at Gaana where he was leading growth, retention and brand marketing for the music streaming app. Prior to Gaana he was the Marketing Head (Private Label) at Grofers where he was spearheading a wide portfolio of the online grocery major’s own brands. Previously a Senior Executive with a decade long experience at Pepsico he was responsible for conceptualizing and executing creative storytelling and building marketing offence for the cola brand’s iconic Pepsi Thi Pi Gaya campaign. A seasoned strategy and marketing executive, he has been working at the intersection of FMCG and technology for decades. He has been building, leading and scaling marketing efforts across brands.
Speaking on the appointment Pawan Gadia, Global CEO and Director, FNP said “For the past 30 years FNP has brought a lot of joy to people’s lives through its products and services. As we ready ourselves for the next phase of growth, innovation, marketing experience and sustainability will play a crucial role. We intend to bring our consumers closer to the brand by positioning FNP through an innovative lens, by capturing unique story telling opportunities and personalised retail experiences. Shashwat with his compelling track record, his depth and breadth of marketing experience is the right fit and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team”
“I am thrilled to be joining FNP at such an exciting time of the business where we are taking our success in India towards a global footprint. I am looking forward to contributing towards FNP’s growth ambition of becoming one of the world’s most innovative and fast-growing gifting brands.” said Shashwat
Prashant Deshpande elevated as Chief Brand Officer, Kurlon
In the newly created role, Deshpande will be looking after brand communication, retail business and CSR
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 5, 2023 12:03 PM | 1 min read
Prashant Deshpande has been promoted as the Chief Brand Officer of Kurlon Limited, effective December 2022.
In the new role, Deshpande will be looking after brand communication, consumer delight, retail business and CSR. While heading marketing at Kurlon, Deshpande looked after media innovation and brand repositioning among other things.
Prior to Kurlon, Deshpande was with Zivame, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Hanesbrands and Coffee Day Group.
Deshpande told e4m he would be focusing on innovation, sustainability and customer-centric approach towards business.
“This role has a lot of responsibility, feeling very excited. It is going to be fun and relaxing at the same time,” he said.
The role of Chief Brand Officer is a brand-new position that has been created for the company to focus on consumer journey and direct consumer business, Deshpande added.
Mastercard names Gautam Aggarwal as Division President, S Asia & Country Corporate Officer
He takes over from Nikhil Sahni who will be assuming a new regional role
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
Mastercard has appointed Gautam Aggarwal as Division President for South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India, effective January 1. He takes the mantle from Nikhil Sahni, who is assuming a new regional role within the company.
With his new remit, Aggarwal will oversee all of Mastercard’s activities across South Asia and India, including product management, engagements with customers and regulators, marketing and more. In addition, as head of the payment technology firm’s South Asia division, based out of Mumbai, he will lead operations across the sub-continent, covering Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan, in addition to India.
Aggarwal joined Mastercard in 2014, bringing with him more than a decade of experience across technology, sales and business development, product management, strategy, and M&A.
“With more than two decades of technology, innovation, and commercial market experience, Gautam brings a strong multidisciplinary background and global perspective to addressing regional priorities. Combined with his Mastercard know-how gleaned from his eight years with the company that saw him spearheading a number of strategic initiatives and countless technology investments, he is uniquely equipped to ensure that Mastercard is poised to tackle the range of opportunities and challenges ahead,” said Ari Sarker, President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. “As the company enters the next phase of its growth journey in South Asia, we look forward to deepening partnerships with stakeholders in India and across the sub-continent under Gautam’s leadership.”
“I am incredibly energized to steward Mastercard’s South Asia division which includes some of the fastest growing, most dynamic economies in the world. With the India growth story in particular being closely watched globally, Mastercard is committed to doing all that it can to enable the government’s Digital India vision by investing the full breadth of its resources – people, data, services, technology, philanthropy – to support the country’s long-term inclusive growth,” said Aggarwal.
TV9 Network names Vikas Srivastava as President – Marketing
Srivastava has nearly 18 years of experience
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 11:19 AM | 1 min read
TV9 Network has appointed Vikas Srivastava as President - Marketing.
He has nearly 18 years of experience in the domain and has been associated with companies like Colgate Palmolive, Castrol and Emami.
Srivastava will be driving the media network's marketing needs in broadcast as well as digital mediums.
Muthoot Homefin appoints Alok Aggarwal as CEO
Aggarwal earlier was MD & CEO at National Trust Housing Finance Limited and has 20 years of experience
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 4:21 PM | 3 min read
Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited (MHIL), wholly-owned housing finance subsidiary of Muthoot Finance, has announced the appointment of Alok Aggarwal as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
With 20 years of experience under his belt, Aggarwal has served as the MD & CEO at National Trust Housing Finance Limited.
Prior to National Trust Housing Finance, he has also held leadership roles in organisations like Equitas Bank, Fullerton India HFC, Magma Housing Finance, Lodha Group and Tata Capital. Alok has completed his MBA from ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad and Bachelors of Commerce (Honors) from University of Delhi.
On the appointment of Aggarwal as the new CEO, George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman, Muthoot Finance said, “There exists a significant gap between the housing demand and availability of housing finance to the underbanked/marginalised section. Muthoot Homefin remains focused on bridging this divide and fulfil the housing dreams of people at the bottom of the pyramid. The pandemic also further reinforced the need for housing, with real estate emerging as a resilient asset class. As a result, the demand for retail housing loans has continued to witness strong traction. With Alok joining the leadership team, we aim to capitalise on his expertise to spearhead the growth in housing finance business and also contribute significantly towards the Government’s mission of ‘Housing for All’.”
George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance said, “We remain committed towards growing and supporting the housing finance business of Muthoot Homefin. Although, the demand for housing loans has been steady during the pandemic, we had adopted a cautious stance towards growing the housing finance business due to the challenges customers faced on the cash flow front. Now with the pandemic behind us, we are witnessing buoyancy in the affordable housing sector across all the key states that we are present in. Given the improvement in overall operating environment, we aim to further tap the opportunity in the retail housing segment and grow the business. It is a great pleasure to onboard Alok as the CEO and I am confident that his vast experience in leading the housing finance segment in previous organisations will help us in becoming a leading player in this space. I am happy that he joins our team at a really good time as we are focused on expanding our services to new geographies and customers.”
Commenting on the new role, Aggarwal said, “I am thankful and excited to become a part of the Muthoot Group and lead Muthoot Homefin. The Muthoot Group is trusted widely and being a part of the larger Muthoot group ecosystem, Muthoot Homefin can leverage on the strong brand presence of the parent, its reach to over 4 crore customer base and also access lower cost of funds. While we are seeing increasing demand trends across many states, demand remains strong especially in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. The collection efficiency was largely stable during the pandemic, and hopefully with no fresh waves on the horizon, we expect healthy collection efficiency in the upcoming quarters. From an AUM of Rs. 1,420 crores, we aim to grow our loan book at 10-15% by the end of FY23. We further plan to improve our branch penetration across the remote locations in the country by opening 50 new branches in FY2023. Apart from a strong offline presence, we will also be actively tapping tech-savvy customers with our strong digital presence.”
Hong Ju Jeon appointed MD of LG Electronics India
Jeon was previously in charge of Gulf region as subsidiary President
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 2:05 PM | 1 min read
LG Electronics India has today announced the appointment of a new Man-aging Director, Hong Ju Jeon.
Jeon was previously in charge of Gulf region as subsidiary President. Addi-tionally, he also held other senior positions at LG Electronics as Managing Director of Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria subsidiaries. Under his leadership, LG has strengthened its product leadership & launched many sustainable initiatives.
The previous MD of LG India, Young Lak Kim has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President and will be joining as Korea Sales & Marketing Head. Kim’s commitment to drive market leadership, sales and brand growth in India has been significant and LG’s market domi-nance has strengthened across various product categories during his tenure.
On his appointment, Jeon said, “I am very excited about my new role. I look forward to new challenges as well as the opportunity to serve millions of consumers. India is a growing economy and is an interesting market with vast demographics therefore, we aim to further strengthen our consumer base by introducing product portfolio that is developed basis the insights of the consumers.”
Shubhabrata Saha appointed MD & CEO of Ajax Engineering
Saha comes from Adventz Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 12:32 PM | 2 min read
Ajax Engineering, a concrete equipment company, has announced the appointment of Shubhabrata Saha as the new MD & CEO of the company. Shubhabrata served over two decades at Mahindra & Mahindra in various leadership roles. His last assignment at Mahindra was as CEO in Farm Division.
“Shubhabrata comes to Ajax from the $ 3 billion Adventz group where he served as the MD & CEO of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers and the Deputy CEO of their Agri business. The appointment of Shubhabrata will enhance Ajax’s leadership position as a technology driven, innovative and 360-degree concrete solutions provider,” read a press statement.
Vijay, Chairman, AJAX Engineering, commenting on the appointment, said “We are delighted to welcome Shubhabrata on board. Ajax has the aim of “Make in India -make for the World” in concrete and allied technologies. His focus on operational excellence, customer centric wins and inclusive leadership will enable us to accelerate our journey and establish us as a premier player in concreting equipment, both nationally and internationally.
Shubhabrata Saha, MD & CEO, AJAX Engineering said, “I eagerly look forward to embark on the new journey with Ajax Engineering. I see the strong brand recognition AJAX has achieved in the Indian market which will provide me a platform to drive rapid growth. Our target is to drive the revenue up to Rs 3000 Cr in next 3 years through a judicious mix of organic and inorganic growth.”
