Zenith India bags digital media mandate for LG Electronics

Zenith, the media agency under Publicis Groupe India, has won the digital media mandate for electronics brand LG Electronics. Zenith won this business following a multi-agency pitch process.

As per the mandate, the agency will handle end-to-end digital AOR mandate for LG, including D2C performance marketing, digital branding and marketplace commerce.

The scope of work will focus on full-funnel delivery using multi-channel tools, tech prowess and integrated workflow management furthermore strengthening LG’s digital media presence in the Indian market.

Speaking on the win, Jai Lala, CEO of Zenith India, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with LG Electronics, one of the largest electronics brands worldwide and one which needs no introduction. Zenith through its strong ROI proposition and exceptional expertise in digital marketing will fortify LG’s digital media presence in India. Through our strong data and tech capabilities, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities for the brand and contributing to its expansion in India.”

Tahir Saify Hakeem, Corporate Marketing Leader, LG Electronics India, said, “It was a comprehensive pitch process and Zenith’s unique ROI approach to drive business outcomes was very impressive. We as a brand are always looking for innovative, differentiated and fresh ideas that match our working style and product proposition and we are confident that the agency through its dynamic and strong media capabilities will help us maximise the consumer journey and aid in business growth.”

