Zee5 Kids to air 250 episodes of Cosmos-Maya content

Animation studio Cosmos-Maya and ZEE5 have entered into a multi-project partnership which will see 250+ episodes of Cosmos-Maya’s content air on the OTT App’s new offering ZEE5 Kids.

The deal will see the exclusive digital premiere of three of Cosmos-Maya’s properties: Guddu (Season 2), Bapu, and Gadget Guru Ganesha. This new agreement brings a total of 500+ episodes of Cosmos-Maya’s content broadcasting on ZEE5 platforms following a previous agreement for 250+ episodes for three other Cosmos-Maya’s series: ViR: The Robot Boy, Eena Meena Deeka and Chacha Bhatija, which have been airing on ZEE5 as part of its library.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said: “Responsible and entertaining home-grown content for kids is the need of the hour and ZEE5 Kids is launching to meet that. It is great working with a partner like Cosmos-Maya, which has captured the imagination of children and has been successful through the years in bringing kids’ content to the masses. With our new offering, we want kids and parents at large to have #NonStopBACHFUN anytime, anywhere.”

Anish Mehta, CEO Cosmos-Maya, said: “We are delighted to be working with ZEE5. They have been successful in reaching all parts of the country in a very short span of time, and this deal means six of our shows overall will be made available to ZEE5’s viewers in an array of regional languages. All of these are in line with ZEE5’s vision of democratization of content and our USP of ‘Novelty with Relatability’, and we are glad that this move will provide engaging entertainment to children nationwide during this challenging time.”