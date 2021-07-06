Cosmos-Maya names Ashutosh Shukla as Chief Operating Officer for Domestic Business

Cosmos-Maya, with a strong presence in kid’s animation content today, announced the appointment of Ashutosh Shukla as its Chief Operating Officer for their Domestic Business. Before taking over as COO of Domestic Business his previous employment includes TCS, Accenture and ZEE5. As Head of Delivery at ZEE5, he forayed into the Media & Entertainment industry, where he looked after a mixed bag of the business initiative along with product development – planning, governance and delivery.

Ashutosh has over 20 years of work experience in the technology sector. As COO he would like to bring additional technological support to help bring more creativity. He also believes in employee empowerment aligning with the business objective of the company. He intends to bring quality checks with minimal human intervention to ensure faster deliverables of work and applauds the introduction of Virtual Studio, a 3rd avenue work platform apart from inhouse and outsource delivery, and intends to utilize the same towards delivering real-time quality work.

Speaking on the appointment of Ashutosh Shukla, Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya, said, “We are excited to have Ashutosh at Cosmos-Maya. We are confident that his leadership and people-focused policies will help us grow stronger than before. Our organization will greatly benefit from his knowledge and prior experience across sectors. ‘’

On his appointment, Ashutosh Shukla said, “Technological advancements in today’s age play a key role in the growth of the company and technology-driven processes can lead to increased quality and productivity in the company. I am very excited and honoured to join the Cosmos-Maya family and aid in the creation of a healthy work environment with the values that have helped this company grow from strength to strength during these challenging times.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)