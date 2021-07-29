Cosmos-Maya appoints Rajaram Sundaresan as Director of Operations for International Biz

Cosmos-Maya announced the appointment of Rajaram Sundaresan as the Director of Operations for International Business. The news of the appointment comes right after news of a massive investment with controlling interest by Hong Kong-based NewQuest Capital, with ex-investors Emerald Media making a profitable exit with 4X returns.

Rajaram brings more than 30 years of experience in the animation industry, having previously handled production for ventures like Prime Focus, Delux Entertainment and DQ Entertainment.

As a Director of Operations for International Business, he will look to take responsibilities ranging from project management and client relations to revenue maximization for the division. Rajaram has been brought aboard to set a higher standard for the creative team at Cosmos-Maya by targeting to produce content for the largest international broadcasters. The paradigm shift in the Indian kids entertainment segment that was initiated with successful shows like Motu Patlu in the domestic market and Eena Meena Deeka internationally, will now be helmed by Rajaram who is tasked to lead Cosmos-Maya to greater heights internationally.

Cosmos-Maya previously announced co-production projects like Galactic Agency, The Incredible Monsta Trucks and the 3rd season of Eena Meena Deekawith partner Wildbrain Spark. With Rajaram’s experience and expertise, the company expects to see much more growth in this space in FY22 and beyond.

Speaking on the appointment, Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya said “We extend a warm welcome to Rajaram. Cosmos-Maya hopes to significantly benefit from his expertise in scaling businesses and deepening their position while maintaining a strong governance and risk mitigation structure. We have a growing presence globally with multiple international co-production projects in nearly every continent, and with Rajaram coming on-board we are gearing to see much more along this road.”

On his appointment, Rajaram Sundaresan said, “I am excited to be joining the team of creative technology enthusiasts who have relentlessly worked since a decade to create a highly fertile ecosystem and a huge corporate entity with immense brand value in its sector. With the entertainment industry witnessing rapid growth, Cosmos-Maya will look to increase market share with consistent quality production in the animation space commensurate with global benchmarks of kids animated content.”

