Disney India partners with Cosmos-Maya to launch new IP Dr Tenali Rama HMKD

Indian animation studio Cosmos-Maya is prepping to launch its brand-new IP, Dr Tenali Rama HMKD, and have partnered with Disney India for to air the show on pay TV soon in mid-2021. The show commenced production in 2020 as part of an extensive launch plan of new shows for 2021, where the studio will see 4-5 new IPs coming out in both the TV and OTT space.

DTR is a new show by Cosmos-Maya’screative team behind Titoo. It is an ode to the doctors and medical professionals, chronicling the life and daily shenanigans of Tenali a 9-year-old child genius and qualified doctor running his family’s hospital started by his Hindi-loving grandfather Dr Murlidharan. Just like his namesake, he meets people and provides them solutions to their unique ailments and problems with his sharp wit and problem-solving abilities.

Providing familiarity with novelty in Cosmos-Maya style, DTR takes us on a journey with this medical avatar of the age-old Brainiac Tenali Rama, who he uses his extraordinary intelligence and wit to help people with their problems. This is captured in his medical title, H.M.K.D. – Har Marz Ki Dawa.

His uncle and adversary, Dr Murgan wants to own the hospital and tries to constantly prove that he is a better doctor than Tenali, but never succeeds.

DTR is another offering from Cosmos-Maya’smission statement to provide meaningful entertainment for young kids aged 4-11 years old, that also promotes in them industriousness, social values and purpose, in a fun and engaging way. The show's relatable storylines are fun and entertaining, and children will be able to easily decode medical concepts. The show celebrates unity in diversity with an array of characters from different cultures of the world.

Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya said, “DTRis an amalgamation of multiple types that define us Indians – he is a quick-witted, capable, jugaadu 9-year old kid and an NRI doctor in London, who lives and works with his extended family. We aim to inspire kids to make the best use of their wits and skills to give back and help people and inspire them to look up to the people of the medical industry. the show holds relatability for other family members as well who’ll laugh along to the cultural idiosyncrasies of an Indian family residing abroad. This is the USP of the show as this is a plot point which no Indian animated series has explored in the past. We have quite a few new shows lined up for a 2021 release with Disney India, and we will see DTR obtain the perfect reach on their network. We have the next seasons of Bapu, Gadget Guru Ganesha and SelfieWithBajrangi undergoing production simultaneously and we see a chunk of business with our partners at Disney India.”

