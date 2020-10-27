ZEE5 Global announces first four Bangladeshi Originals

ZEE5 Global announced the launch of its first Bangladeshi Original, a dark-comedy thriller – Mainkar Chipay, at a virtual press conference on Tuesday. The announcement was made by Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global.



She also announced the development and production of three new Bangladeshi content projects over the next few months, with more in the pipeline. The announcements were made at a star-studded event attended by the likes of Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Nusraat Faria, Afran Nisho, Bidya Sinha Mim, Arifin Shuvoo and many more. Mr. Asaduzzaman Noor, the former Minister of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh, Vice Chairman of Asiatic 360, and a legendary veteran actor himself, also graced the event with his presence. The event also saw the trailer of the upcoming venture being unveiled. All these shows will be available to ZEE5 Global subscribers in over 190 countries.



The film is set to release on 9th November and will mark the beginning of ZEE5’s Bangladeshi Original Content chapter.



“We’re super excited to shoot the first Bangladeshi original on Zee 5. The film was shot in record time and we wrote the script in a way that didn’t require a large crew or a lot of equipment. It’s a crime thriller comedy and we really hope people have as much fun watching it as we did making it,” said Director Abrar Athar.



Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment said, “Investing in local content that resonates with global audiences and building out strong local partnerships is high on our agenda this year. Bangladesh is a high priority market for us and we’re very glad to be rolling out our first set of Originals in this market today as a first step towards our vision for strong collaborations with this market.”

Announcing the line-up, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said: “Bangladesh has an immense pool of talented directors and artistes and rich cultural stories. In line with our vision of creating rich local narratives with the local talent, and giving them a global audience, we’re thrilled to be announcing a slate of multiple projects, and the launch of our very first Bangladeshi Original - Mainkar Chipay. We have brought together the best of talent from Bangladesh to create these unique narratives which are sure to resonate with viewers, not just in this region but across the globe.”



Sarder Saniat Hossain, CEO, Good Company, expressed his delight to have been a part of a journey together with ZEE5 to take Bangladeshi content to global audiences.