ZEE5 Global announces content slate for March

The line-up kicks off with a ZEE5 Original show 'The Married Woman' on Women’s Day, 8th March

ZEE5 Global has announced an exciting line-up of new content releases for March. These will span across Originals, Movies, and fiction and non-fiction television shows to keep viewers glued to their screens this month.

The line-up kicks off with a ZEE5 Original show - The Married Woman - on Women’s Day, 8th March. Adapted from Manju Kumar’s novel of the same name and starring Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Suhaas Ahuja, Imaad Shah, and Nadira Babbar, the series takes us through the lives of two beautiful women Astha and Peeplika, against the backdrop of political unrest in the country. These women rise beyond the religious, sexual, and societal boundaries to find each other.

Another blockbuster ZEE5 Original Qubool Hai 2.0, starring Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover, Arif Zakaria, Mandira Bedi, and Vaquar Shaikh is set to release on 12th March. A continuation of the popular TV show Qubool Hai, the romantic drama series promises to be a compelling watch.

For horror fans, ZEE5 Global brings The Wife, directed by Sarmad Khan. Releasing on 19th March, the film stars Gurmeet Choudhary and debutante Sayani Datta as a married couple who finds their lives upturned due to a malevolent spirit.

The highlight of the month comes with ZEE5 Original Silence, a murder mystery starring Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, and Arjun Mathur in lead roles. Silence releases on 26th March, and traces the mysterious disappearance of Pooja, who is found dead a day later. Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film has a gripping plot and a classic whodunit reimagined for an Indian audience.

Adding to its Bangla content slate, ZEE5 Global is set to release its much-anticipated Bangladeshi Originals Jodi Kintu Tobuo and Contract in March. ZEE5’s first Bangladeshi Original Series Contract is a high octane, political thriller all set to release on 18th March. Directed by Krishnendu Chattopadhyay and Tanim Noor, the web series will feature popular superstars Arifin Shuvoo, Chanchal Chowdhury, Zakia Bari Mamo and more. Starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Nusrat Faria, ZEE5 Original Jodi Kintu Tobuo, a romantic drama directed by notable Bangladeshi director Shihab Shaheen, is set to release on 30th March.

ZEE5 viewers can also stream ZEETV’s Indian Pro Music League that launched on 26th February with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday, while the crime series, Mauka-E-Vardaat which is hosted by Ravi Kishen, Manoj Tiwari and Sapna Choudhary, is all set to release on &TV on 9th March.

The platform will also stream a special ZEE Telugu Holi Event on 28th March.

A new ZEE Bangla Show Kori Khela is set to release on 8th March, while the star studded Zee Bangla Sonar Sansar Awards 2021, is set to stream on 28th March.

ZEE Punjabi viewers can look forward to the new romantic TV show Akhiyaan Udhek Diya set to stream from 22nd March and starring Parmeet Sethi and Keethika Singh.

For ZEE Tamil viewers, this wedding season will be in full swing with popular shows Endrendrum Punnagai and Thirumathi Hitler witnessing traditional Indian weddings from 1st to 15th March. Additionally, viewers can also stream a new fiction show Puthu Puthu Arthangal from 22nd March on the platform.

ZEE Marathi viewers will also be able to watch the ever popular Zee Marathi Awards on 28th March, along with a new series called Pahile Na Me Tula which has been streaming from the 1st of March.

